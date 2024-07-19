More than 1,600 livestock and horses destined for Black Isle Show 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 1,600 livestock and horses destined for Black Isle Show 2024

A heavy horse turnout championship will also feature in this year's main ring.

By Katrina Macarthur
The Black Isle Show includes a preview evening on the Wednesday followed by a busy day of livestock judging and entertainment on the Thursday.
The countdown is on for the biggest agricultural event in the north of the country – the Black Isle Show at Muir of Ord on Wednesday July 31 and Thursday August 1.

As a firm favourite in the calendar for many of the Highland area’s farmers and crofters, the event also draws in others in the industry from all over Scotland including a line-up of top livestock judges.

Preview evening from 4pm

According to show organisers, this year’s livestock and horse entries have remained at a good level, with over 1,100 sheep, more than 275 cattle, and in excess of 250 horses entered.

Jemma Green and Shaun Cumming from Corskie with last year’s reserve beef winner Corskie Jasmine EX92 and her heifer calf Corskie Poppy.

This includes a bumper entry of 70 Highland cattle forward for the North of Scotland Highland Cattle Club’s 30th anniversary show, judged by John Redpath of the Mullabrack fold, Alyth,

Although the club was formed in 1992, this year will see members celebrate its 30th show anniversary, with breeders from as far afield as Aberdeenshire and Angus destined for the event.

Highland cattle breeders to celebrate 30th anniversary

The coveted champion of champions will be judged by John and Jean Henderson, of Udale, Poyntzfield, who are the parents of this year’s society president Tom Henderson.

Tom, who runs a beef and arable enterprise on the family unit, has been on the show committee since the age of 17 and is the third generation of his family to take on the top role.

His great uncle Thomas was president in 1901 and his father John was president in 1980.

He said: “It’s a huge honour to be president of the society – I haven’t missed a Black Isle Show yet.

“We have a fantastic show coming up, with strong livestock entries, and a jampacked programme of events in the main ring.

Third generation of Henderson family to take on president role

“To ensure the best experience for the general public, we have a dedicated team of commentators and have installed a new tannoy system in the main ring. The grandstand will also be moved to directly opposite the pavilion.”

Mr Henderson said a highlight in the main ring will be the heavy horse turnout championship which is returning to the show for the first time in 25 years.

“It’s a real spectacle and one not to be missed, with exhibitors coming from Durham, Ayr, Fife and Aberdeenshire,” he added.

“Our judge is well-known Clydesdale, South Country Cheviot and Border Leicester breeder Tom Tenant from Gilmanscleuch, Ettrick.”

Heavy horse turnout championship returning to main ring

Trade stands are also at full capacity for this year’s event, featuring 250 local and national companies from crafts to large plant and machinery.

Over 1,100 sheep are entered for the event next month. Image: Sandy McCook

The main ring entertainment on the Thursday will feature three times’ trials bike world champion Steve Colley, performing impressive freestyle tricks and stunts on a 7ft vertical step and his world famous Mono bike which has no front wheel or front brake.

Show secretary Fiona MacKintosh also added that details of a new novelty area for children will be announced in due course.

Children under the age of 12 are free to enter the show and there is no cost for parking.

