More than 1,600 livestock and horses destined for Black Isle Show 2024

The countdown is on for the biggest agricultural event in the north of the country – the Black Isle Show at Muir of Ord on Wednesday July 31 and Thursday August 1.

As a firm favourite in the calendar for many of the Highland area’s farmers and crofters, the event also draws in others in the industry from all over Scotland including a line-up of top livestock judges.

Preview evening from 4pm

According to show organisers, this year’s livestock and horse entries have remained at a good level, with over 1,100 sheep, more than 275 cattle, and in excess of 250 horses entered.

This includes a bumper entry of 70 Highland cattle forward for the North of Scotland Highland Cattle Club’s 30th anniversary show, judged by John Redpath of the Mullabrack fold, Alyth,

Although the club was formed in 1992, this year will see members celebrate its 30th show anniversary, with breeders from as far afield as Aberdeenshire and Angus destined for the event.

Highland cattle breeders to celebrate 30th anniversary

The coveted champion of champions will be judged by John and Jean Henderson, of Udale, Poyntzfield, who are the parents of this year’s society president Tom Henderson.

Tom, who runs a beef and arable enterprise on the family unit, has been on the show committee since the age of 17 and is the third generation of his family to take on the top role.

His great uncle Thomas was president in 1901 and his father John was president in 1980.

He said: “It’s a huge honour to be president of the society – I haven’t missed a Black Isle Show yet.

“We have a fantastic show coming up, with strong livestock entries, and a jampacked programme of events in the main ring.

Third generation of Henderson family to take on president role

“To ensure the best experience for the general public, we have a dedicated team of commentators and have installed a new tannoy system in the main ring. The grandstand will also be moved to directly opposite the pavilion.”

Mr Henderson said a highlight in the main ring will be the heavy horse turnout championship which is returning to the show for the first time in 25 years.

“It’s a real spectacle and one not to be missed, with exhibitors coming from Durham, Ayr, Fife and Aberdeenshire,” he added.

“Our judge is well-known Clydesdale, South Country Cheviot and Border Leicester breeder Tom Tenant from Gilmanscleuch, Ettrick.”

Heavy horse turnout championship returning to main ring

Trade stands are also at full capacity for this year’s event, featuring 250 local and national companies from crafts to large plant and machinery.

The main ring entertainment on the Thursday will feature three times’ trials bike world champion Steve Colley, performing impressive freestyle tricks and stunts on a 7ft vertical step and his world famous Mono bike which has no front wheel or front brake.

Show secretary Fiona MacKintosh also added that details of a new novelty area for children will be announced in due course.

Children under the age of 12 are free to enter the show and there is no cost for parking.