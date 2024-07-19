Cameron MacIver appointed president of Royal Northern Agricultural Society

A farmer from Morayshire is the new president of the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS).

Cameron MacIver of Wester Coltfield, Kinloss, near Forres, was appointed the top role at the society’s recent 179th annual general meeting at Thainstone.

He farms 430 acres, most of which is turned over to produce malting barley for selling to local co-operative Highland Grain, which Cameron is a former director of.

The remainder of the land comprises oats for feed and breakfast cereal, and a mixture of rotational grass and permanent grass.

On the livestock side, Cameron runs a flock of 220 ewes and a 40-cow pedigree Simmental herd under the Coltfield prefix with son James.

Over the next year, Cameron will be supported by the new senior vice-president Brian Ross from Lonmay and junior vice-president Danny Skinner from Insch.

Commenting on his tenure, Cameron paid tribute to the work of immediate past president Alan Cumming.

He said: “Alan’s year as president was one of great transition and I hope to consolidate on that in the coming year. The society has worked hard to put down lots of foundations for the future and I look forward to playing a part in building on them.

“This will be achieved by the exceptional ‘can do’ attitude of our directors, all of whom are committed to the success of the society and to pulling in the same direction to do the best job we can.”

The well attended meeting also heard that nominations are now open for the prestigious RNAS annual awards which are presented each year to stalwarts of the north-east farming community in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the sector.

The accolades will be presented at the society’s awards lunch in Aberdeen later this year – an event which brings together a range of representatives to shine a light on the achievements of winners in a range of categories.

To find out more about the RNAS annual awards, email secretary Fiona Davidson at secretary@rnas.info or call 07593 227847.