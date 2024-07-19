Cameron MacIver appointed president of Royal Northern Agricultural Society

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron MacIver appointed president of Royal Northern Agricultural Society

The new team was appointed at the recent AGM at Thainstone.

By Katrina Macarthur
New top team: From left, Danny Skinner, Cameron MacIver, Brian Ross and Alan Cumming.
A farmer from Morayshire is the new president of the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS).

Cameron MacIver of Wester Coltfield, Kinloss, near Forres, was appointed the top role at the society’s recent 179th annual general meeting at Thainstone.

He farms 430 acres, most of which is turned over to produce malting barley for selling to local co-operative Highland Grain, which Cameron is a former director of.

The remainder of the land comprises oats for feed and breakfast cereal, and a mixture of rotational grass and permanent grass.

On the livestock side, Cameron runs a flock of 220 ewes and a 40-cow pedigree Simmental herd under the Coltfield prefix with son James.

Over the next year, Cameron will be supported by the new senior vice-president Brian Ross from Lonmay and junior vice-president Danny Skinner from Insch.

Commenting on his tenure, Cameron paid tribute to the work of immediate past president Alan Cumming.

Alan Cumming has handed over the presidential role to Cameron MacIver. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said: “Alan’s year as president was one of great transition and I hope to consolidate on that in the coming year. The society has worked hard to put down lots of foundations for the future and I look forward to playing a part in building on them.

“This will be achieved by the exceptional ‘can do’ attitude of our directors, all of whom are committed to the success of the society and to pulling in the same direction to do the best job we can.”

The well attended meeting also heard that nominations are now open for the prestigious RNAS annual awards which are presented each year to stalwarts of the north-east farming community in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the sector.

The accolades will be presented at the society’s awards lunch in Aberdeen later this year – an event which brings together a range of representatives to shine a light on the achievements of winners in a range of categories.

To find out more about the RNAS annual awards, email secretary Fiona Davidson at secretary@rnas.info or call 07593 227847.