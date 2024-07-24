Simmental breeders to put on largest show in the breed at Turriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Simmental breeders to put on largest show in the breed at Turriff

The event takes place on Monday August 5.

Simmental breeders from the length and breadth of Scotland will descend on Turriff Show for the national event.
By Katrina Macarthur

Turriff Show is gearing up to welcome the biggest entry of Simmental cattle in the UK next month when it will host the Scottish Simmental Club’s National Show.

An impressive 100 head of Simmentals from 21 of Scotland’s top breeders are destined for the event, with cattle set to appear from herds as far afield as Caithness and East Lothian.

Some of the best Simmentals in the UK will be forward at Turriff.

The breed show will take place alongside the livestock judging on the Monday and will be judged by well-known breeder Dorothy Moffat of the Innerwick herd at Dunbar.

Initially set out to be a hobby, Dorothy founded the herd in 1981 with a cow and calf outfit from the former Teviot herd and it has since grown into 50 pedigree cows alongside 20 Simmental crosses.

Dorothy Moffat of Innerwick appointed judge

Daughter Louise also runs her own small pedigree herd under the Braidwood prefix which was founded in 1998 after Dorothy gifted her a twin heifer.

The herd has produced two overall champions at Stirling Bull Sales and Innerwick bulls have sold to five-figures.

Meanwhile, a bull from Louise’s Braidwood herd achieved the reserve champion ticket in May and sold for 8,500gns.

Bulls and females are also sold regularly from home and cattle have been exported to the Czech Republic, Italy and Ireland. Innerwick sired calves can even be found in China.

At the Scottish National Show at Turriff in 2018 the overall winner was Islavale Emerald from the Stronach family and reserve went to Drumsleed Farina from the Smith family.

Dorothy has judged at many local shows, as well as Stirling Bull Sales, and in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

She said: “It is a huge honour to judge this year’s Scottish National Show and I’m really looking forward to seeing quality cattle.

“The entry is testament to how many breeders there are in the country and it’s appropriate to be hosting the event in the north-east where the Simmental breed features heavily.

“On the day, I will be looking for an animal that has strong commercial attributes with style and a good well rounded animal with breed character.

‘Entry is testament to how many breeders there are in the country’

“Simmental breeders are a great bunch of people and I really enjoy attending the shows and sales to catch up with them.”

Richard Pettit, of the Spey-Bay herd at Fochabers, is a council member and secretary of the Scottish Simmental Club.

Judging will commence early in the morning on Monday August 5.

He said: “This year’s event has attracted the largest entry of Simmental cattle in the country, with more entries forward than the likes of the Royal Highland Show and the other national shows in the country.

“Thank you to the exhibitors for supporting it, some of which are breeders entering for the first time, and to Turriff Show for accommodating us.”

Bigger entry than any other show in the country

Iain Kerr, general manager at the British Simmental Cattle Society added: “There’s a tremendous momentum in the Simmental breed at present not just in the north-east of Scotland but throughout the country and the UK.

“The Simmental’s benchmark is their milk fertility, calving ease, temperament, and abilities to rear a fast-growing calf without creep feeding.

“Add in that AHDB data continues to show the breeds advantages in age at slaughter, daily carcase gain, and reduced finishing costs, and it just gives commercial producers the added efficiency and value of super maternal performance with top-class carcase traits.”

