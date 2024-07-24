Is a drive-thru FINALLY coming to Oban?

Plans have been lodged for new homes, a roundabout and a drive-thru in Dunbeg.

While no food outlet names are associated with the consultation – it signals the first time a drive-thru has been considered for the town.

As part of the application lodged by Link Group it says it wants to consult on a roundabout.

The round about would ease problems with access from the A85 into the village.

Could drive-thru be answer for Oban and Dunbeg?

It is the fourth phase of development at Dunbeg, and will likely include a large number of residential houses.

The plans could address the housing emergency in near-by Oban.

While many people have moved from Oban to housing in Dunbeg – there are often complaints about a lack of food shops and businesses in the area.

There is also a difficult junction in and out of the area, due to a right turn required onto the busy A85 Oban to Perth road.

Residents and councillors have long called for a roundabout into Dunbeg to ease traffic issues.

Developers have been promising a roundabout to serve the new development and provide another way into Dunbeg for more than 10 years.

The pre-planning consultation application 24/01214/PAN was validated last week with Argyll and Bute Council.

It is for a “mixed-use” development on land to the west of Dunbeg, including retail units, financial professional and other services units; food and drink units including drive-thrus, hot food takeaways, and a public house.

The plans also include offices and light industry; storage and distribution units and a hotel.

Phase four of the residential development at Dunbeg is also included.

A site for a park-and-ride facility, EV charging points and the long-awaited new roundabout on A85 are also included.

Greggs and McDonald’s have already considered moves to Oban

The plans were lodged and validated by the council on July 19. No formal planning application can be lodged with the council until the pre-planning consultation has taken place.

At this stage, there are no substantive plans for phase four of the Dunbeg development. Legally they can not be lodged until after the consultation.

The earliest a planning application can now be lodged is September 18 2024.

Ken Johnston of Oban District Access Panel said “inclusive design” should be the mantra of the development.

He submitted a comment to planners stating: “The panel will be particularly active in pressing for a significant number of disabled accessive houses, safe pedestrian routes and access to public facilities.”

Link Group plans to host a public event at The Reef, Scottish Association for Marine Science, Dunbeg, on August 29 between 4pm and 8pm.

Both Greggs and McDonald’s takeaways have considered moves to Oban in the past.

In a recent statement, a spokesperson for Greggs said: “Greggs is always looking into new shop locations.

“While we are unable to confirm anything at the moment, we will be sure to share any information in due course.”

