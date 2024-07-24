Is a drive-thru FINALLY coming to Oban?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Is a drive-thru FINALLY coming to Oban?

Pre-planning consultation lodged for Dunbeg, near Oban, includes a site earmarked for a drive-thru and roundabout.

By Louise Glen
Dunbeg may get a drive thru take away, as pre-application plans are revealed.
Will a drive-thru be coming to Oban? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.

Plans have been lodged for new homes, a roundabout and a drive-thru in Dunbeg.

While no food outlet names are associated with the consultation – it signals the first time a drive-thru has been considered for the town.

As part of the application lodged by Link Group it says it wants to consult on a roundabout.

The round about would ease problems with access from the A85 into the village.

Could drive-thru be answer for Oban and Dunbeg?

It is the fourth phase of development at Dunbeg, and will likely include a large number of residential houses.

The plans could address the housing emergency in near-by Oban.

While many people have moved from Oban to housing in Dunbeg – there are often complaints about a lack of food shops and businesses in the area.

Previous application for a roundabout at Dunbeg.
A consultation is taking place on a new roundabout off the A85 Oban to Perth road will serve the Dunbeg development. Image: DC Thomson.

There is also a difficult junction in and out of the area, due to a right turn required onto the busy A85 Oban to Perth road.

Residents and councillors have long called for a roundabout into Dunbeg to ease traffic issues.

Developers have been promising a roundabout to serve the new development and provide another way into Dunbeg for more than 10 years.

The pre-planning consultation application 24/01214/PAN was validated last week with Argyll and Bute Council.

It is for a “mixed-use” development on land to the west of Dunbeg, including retail units, financial professional and other services units; food and drink units including drive-thrus, hot food takeaways, and a public house.

The plans also include offices and light industry; storage and distribution units and a hotel.

Phase four of the residential development at Dunbeg is also included.

A site for a park-and-ride facility, EV charging points and the long-awaited new roundabout on A85 are also included.

Greggs and McDonald’s have already considered moves to Oban

The plans were lodged and validated by the council on July 19. No formal planning application can be lodged with the council until the pre-planning consultation has taken place.

Hundreds of homes have already been built in Dunbeg.
Hundreds of homes have already been built in Dunbeg. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

At this stage, there are no substantive plans for phase four of the Dunbeg development. Legally they can not be lodged until after the consultation.

The earliest a planning application can now be lodged is September 18 2024.

Ken Johnston of Oban District Access Panel said “inclusive design” should be the mantra of the development.

He submitted a comment to planners stating: “The panel will be particularly active in pressing for a significant number of disabled accessive houses, safe pedestrian routes and access to public facilities.”

Plans for Phase 4 of the Dunbeg corridor are at pre-appliaction stage.
Dunbeg Phase 4 Development pre-application is now underway. Image: Link Group/ Argyll and Bute Council.

Link Group plans to host a public event at The Reef, Scottish Association for Marine Science, Dunbeg, on August 29 between 4pm and 8pm.

Both Greggs and McDonald’s takeaways have considered moves to Oban in the past.

In a recent statement, a spokesperson for Greggs said: “Greggs is always looking into new shop locations.

“While we are unable to confirm anything at the moment, we will be sure to share any information in due course.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

More from Highlands & Islands

Keith Readdy, chairman of the Boleskine House Foundation which has worked on the house for five years. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'This is not just a tourist trap'. End in sight for Boleskine House restoration…
The number of visitors to the Callanish Stones has been boosted by the rising number of cruise liners that sail into Stornoway and its brand spanking new deepwater terminal.
Iain Maciver: Is it not time to make the Callanish Stones great again?
Harry Gray, from Wick, has died.
'Mr Wick' Harry Gray remembered as a good friend with peerless passion for hometown's…
Four years on families in Home Farm are still lookign for answers,
'Radio silence': Families bring in legal team to fight for answers four years on…
Donnie Martin
Van driver to stand trial for killing Skye shinty club chieftain
Inverness Sheriff Court
Driver spotted with bottle of alcohol blocking road in Beauly
The Highland man found guilty of raping women and a child at Inverness high court
Judge hails courage of rape survivors to ensure 'justice was done'
Oban bids farewell to the Clippers.
Watch: Clipper Round the World host port in Oban comes to an end
Luke Farajallah and Stornoway Airport.
Loganair chief 'dismayed' with Stornoway airport staff after passengers left stranded
Inverness Sheriff Court
Double-the-limit Inverness drink-driver spotted 'veering' in road

Conversation