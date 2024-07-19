New Deer Show launch for farmers’ mental health programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Deer Show launch for farmers’ mental health programme

There's also a chance to grill two new MPs on the NFUS-NFU Mutual stand.

By Keith Findlay
Fife farmer Ally Brunton helped to highlight the importance of mental health with a branded sheep.
Fife farmer Ally Brunton helped to highlight the importance of mental health as part of a RSABI and Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs campaign earlier this year. A new scheme with similar aims will be launched at the New Deer Show this weekend. Image RSABI.

Mental health will be in the spotlight on the NFU Scotland -NFU Mutual stand at New Deer Show this weekend.

NFUS will officially launch its new peer-to-peer mental wellbeing support programme, FarmTalk, at 3.30pm on Saturday.

Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte, who NFUS Scotland describes as “a great supporter of all things agriculture” and the promotion of healthy mental wellbeing, will be there to help get this innovative new scheme up and running.

Sandy Garvock of mental health charity Men United Peterhead will also be on hand.

We hope to reduce stigma and help those who need and want support.” Drew Wilson

NFUS New Deer branch chairman Drew Wilson said: “Mental health is a hugely important matter, and one which can affect anyone at anytime.

“By launching this unique peer-to-peer agricultural support group up here, we hope to reduce stigma and help those who need and want support. Judy is the perfect ambassador to help us tell the farming community more about what the plans are for FarmTalk’s future.

“Please come along to our stand, support the auction and raffle, and enjoy our hospitality”.

Politicians and councillors event features two new north-east MPs

Cash raised by the auction and raffle will be split between FarmTalk and NFUS’s New Deer branch.

Other Saturday highlights on the stand include, at 11am, a chance to hear from and question two new north-east MPs – Aberdeenshire North and Moray East’s Seamus Logan, for the SNP, and Gordon and Buchan Conservative representative Harriet Cross – and local councillors.

New MP Harriet Cross
New MP Harriet Cross is taking part. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Following the FarmTalk launch. NFUS’ annual drinks reception will get under way with a “tasty BBQ”.

NFUS north-east manager Lorna Paterson said: “We are highly grateful to Michael Wilson and his team at Woodheads, in Turriff, for generously supplying the burgers.”

The union’s regional chairman, Alan Simpson, and his wife, Elaine, will be cooking.

‘Relaxation and banter’ day

Sunday is billed as “a less formal affair” on the stand – “a time for relaxation and good banter”. There will be sausage rolls, home bakes, biscuits and refreshments on  both days of the show.

