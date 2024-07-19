New Deer Show launch for farmers’ mental health programme

Mental health will be in the spotlight on the NFU Scotland -NFU Mutual stand at New Deer Show this weekend.

NFUS will officially launch its new peer-to-peer mental wellbeing support programme, FarmTalk, at 3.30pm on Saturday.

Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte, who NFUS Scotland describes as “a great supporter of all things agriculture” and the promotion of healthy mental wellbeing, will be there to help get this innovative new scheme up and running.

Sandy Garvock of mental health charity Men United Peterhead will also be on hand.

We hope to reduce stigma and help those who need and want support.” Drew Wilson

NFUS New Deer branch chairman Drew Wilson said: “Mental health is a hugely important matter, and one which can affect anyone at anytime.

“By launching this unique peer-to-peer agricultural support group up here, we hope to reduce stigma and help those who need and want support. Judy is the perfect ambassador to help us tell the farming community more about what the plans are for FarmTalk’s future.

“Please come along to our stand, support the auction and raffle, and enjoy our hospitality”.

Politicians and councillors event features two new north-east MPs

Cash raised by the auction and raffle will be split between FarmTalk and NFUS’s New Deer branch.

Other Saturday highlights on the stand include, at 11am, a chance to hear from and question two new north-east MPs – Aberdeenshire North and Moray East’s Seamus Logan, for the SNP, and Gordon and Buchan Conservative representative Harriet Cross – and local councillors.

Following the FarmTalk launch. NFUS’ annual drinks reception will get under way with a “tasty BBQ”.

NFUS north-east manager Lorna Paterson said: “We are highly grateful to Michael Wilson and his team at Woodheads, in Turriff, for generously supplying the burgers.”

The union’s regional chairman, Alan Simpson, and his wife, Elaine, will be cooking.

‘Relaxation and banter’ day

Sunday is billed as “a less formal affair” on the stand – “a time for relaxation and good banter”. There will be sausage rolls, home bakes, biscuits and refreshments on both days of the show.