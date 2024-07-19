First look at Royalist as Tall Ships dock in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First look at Royalist as Tall Ships dock in Aberdeen

Take a look at the vessel as crews get Royalist and Reaper ready to show off to visitors.

TS Reaper.
The Royalist Tall Ship has docked in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

Have you ever fancied seeing what a Tall Ship looks like up close?

Well, now you can this weekend in Aberdeen.

As part of the Festival of the Sea – a two-week celebration of the history, traditions and relationship between the city and the sea – people will have the chance to get onboard a Tall Ship and experience it for real.

Two Tall Ships – Reaper and Royalist – will be berthed at Duthies Quay at the Port of Aberdeen tomorrow and Saturday for people to explore between 11am and 5pm.

TS Royalist.
TS Royalist was built in 2014. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The restored 70ft Reaper is visiting the north-east from the Scottish Fishing Museum in the Fife coastal town of Anstruther and visitors will be able to go on it throughout the two days.

Also berthed nearby will be the Sea Cadets flagship Tall Ship the TS Royalist.

The ship is 85ft long and 69ft tall, with people being able to view it from the quayside.

Built in 2014 and normally based in Gosport on England’s south coast, the TS Royalist takes up to 24 cadets to sea for six-day voyages, with cadets recently arriving in Aberdeen having sailed from Newcastle.

‘I think it’s just going to be a fantastic summer’

Speaking to The P&J on board the Royalist –  which was named by Princess Anne – Aberdeen’s Depute Provost Steve Delaney said next year’s Tall Ships are a “fantastic opportunity” for the city.

He added: “It will be a nice taster for the public over the next couple of days to come down and see a couple of Tall Ships and board one of them. It’s fantastic.

TS Royalist guests and cadets.
Steve Delaney (front centre) and Danuta Dobrzanska from Aberdeen Inspired met skipper Sam Jones and sea cadets. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Looking ahead to the Tall Ships Races that Aberdeen will host next year, Mr Delaney said: “It’s going to be good for the city.

“It’s going to create a bit of a buzz.

“I think it’s just going to be a fantastic summer.”

TS Royalist skipper Sam Jones.
Skipper Sam Jones sailed TS Royalist crew and cadets from Newcastle to Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Along with the two ships, another one – the Swan – is currently based at the Port of Aberdeen.

Since last week its crew has been taking young people out on sail training sessions in the North Sea.

Tall Ships berths in Aberdeen harbour

The Press & Journal were given an exclusive tour of the Shetland-based Tall Ship, which was built in 1900, by the boat’s first mate Scott Sandison,

The video can be watched below.

The Tall Ships berthing in Aberdeen marks the one year countdown to the Tall Ships Races 2025.

The event is taking place between July 19-22.

It has been labelled as “Scotland’s biggest event in 2025”.

It is expected to attract at least 400,000 visits during the four days.

TS Royalist.
Around 50 Tall Ships are expected to visit the Granite City next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

It is expected to transform Aberdeen’s busy working port into a “world-class event space”.

More than 50 vessels are expected to dock and welcome visitors on board.

Conversation