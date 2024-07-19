First look at Royalist as Tall Ships dock in Aberdeen

Have you ever fancied seeing what a Tall Ship looks like up close?

Well, now you can this weekend in Aberdeen.

As part of the Festival of the Sea – a two-week celebration of the history, traditions and relationship between the city and the sea – people will have the chance to get onboard a Tall Ship and experience it for real.

Two Tall Ships – Reaper and Royalist – will be berthed at Duthies Quay at the Port of Aberdeen tomorrow and Saturday for people to explore between 11am and 5pm.

The restored 70ft Reaper is visiting the north-east from the Scottish Fishing Museum in the Fife coastal town of Anstruther and visitors will be able to go on it throughout the two days.

Also berthed nearby will be the Sea Cadets flagship Tall Ship the TS Royalist.

The ship is 85ft long and 69ft tall, with people being able to view it from the quayside.

Built in 2014 and normally based in Gosport on England’s south coast, the TS Royalist takes up to 24 cadets to sea for six-day voyages, with cadets recently arriving in Aberdeen having sailed from Newcastle.

‘I think it’s just going to be a fantastic summer’

Speaking to The P&J on board the Royalist – which was named by Princess Anne – Aberdeen’s Depute Provost Steve Delaney said next year’s Tall Ships are a “fantastic opportunity” for the city.

He added: “It will be a nice taster for the public over the next couple of days to come down and see a couple of Tall Ships and board one of them. It’s fantastic.

Looking ahead to the Tall Ships Races that Aberdeen will host next year, Mr Delaney said: “It’s going to be good for the city.

“It’s going to create a bit of a buzz.

“I think it’s just going to be a fantastic summer.”

Along with the two ships, another one – the Swan – is currently based at the Port of Aberdeen.

Since last week its crew has been taking young people out on sail training sessions in the North Sea.

Tall Ships berths in Aberdeen harbour

The Press & Journal were given an exclusive tour of the Shetland-based Tall Ship, which was built in 1900, by the boat’s first mate Scott Sandison,

The video can be watched below.

The Tall Ships berthing in Aberdeen marks the one year countdown to the Tall Ships Races 2025.

The event is taking place between July 19-22.

It has been labelled as “Scotland’s biggest event in 2025”.

It is expected to attract at least 400,000 visits during the four days.

It is expected to transform Aberdeen’s busy working port into a “world-class event space”.

More than 50 vessels are expected to dock and welcome visitors on board.