Heifer calf Jojo reigns supreme at Caithness Show

A heifer calf called Jojo took top billing at the weather-blessed Caithness Show on Saturday.

Forecasts of regular downpours proved wide of the mark as a shirt-sleeved crowd of more than 6,000 people enjoyed dry, humid conditions at the 181st show at Thurso East.

Standing overall supreme was the Blue cross Limousin calf from Graham Sutherland’s commercial herd at The Antlers, Occumster, just north of Lybster.

February-born, she is by the Limousin bull Powerful Proper and out of a Blue cross heifer.

Judge’s ‘easy’ decision

For cattle judge Lee Coghill, from Orkney, picking the commercial leader as inter-breed champion, was “an easy one”.

“She was particularly well dressed and well turned out,” said Mr Coghill, who runs 130 commercial cattle and a few pedigree Limousins and Charolais on his holding at Newbigging, Birsay.

“She’s a really smart calf. Very stylish and she just took the eye.”

The reserve overall cattle stall was filled by Jonathan Gunn’s Limousin champion, the 17-month-old bull Mavsey Pizzazz. By Caithness Jenson and out of Mavsey Glitzy, the member of the Mavsey herd in Lybster stood reserve continental champion at Latheron the previous week.

Mr Coghill described the reserve as a bull “with a lot of potential”.

He added: “He’s got a good top line and a good bottom line, and is very good on his legs and feet.”

Overall reserve supreme was the horse champion from the Hools Shetland Pony Stud, in Orkney, run by Kelly Peace. The two-year-old home-bred filly Hools J’Taime is by Email of St Ninian and out of Hools Janet.

Overall judge John Coghill, of Skinnet, Halkirk, said: “It was a close call between the calf and the Sheltie. The pony stood very well and was very easy on the eye.”

Reserve horse was the lead rein and light-legged leader, the seven-year-old Rushfield White Knight, owned by Nicola Manson, of Thurso, and ridden by her six-year-old daughter, Zara.

The sheep lines were topped by a trio from the Sutherland family’s commercial flock they run at Sibmister and Stainland, near Thurso. The four crop Suffolk cross ewe with twin Texel wedder lambs at foot were third in their class at the Royal Highland.

The overall reserve sheep ticket went to the half-bred champion, a gimmer from William Barnetson & Sons, Lynegar, Watten. Bought from Shearer, Lythmore at Quoybrae, in August last year, she is a pet sheep owned by four-year-old Jamie Barnetson and his two-year-old brother, Logan.

‘A great show of sheep’

Overall sheep judge Rod Mackenzie, of Munlochy, said: “It was

a great show of sheep and any of those in the final line-up could have won.

“But when I saw the ewe and pair of lambs come into the ring, it was just ‘wow’.

“The ewe had such presence, and the lambs were very well matched and so beautifully shown.”

On the reserve, Mr Mackenzie said it was “very unusual to see a black half-bred”.

He added: “She was so correct and so attractive and alert. Her biggest problem was that she came up against fantastic opposition.”

Mr Mackenzie noted a trend in recent years for the North Country Cheviot to assert its dominance in terms of being the best supported lines in the sheep pens. For many years before the pandemic, they were outnumbered by Texels.

He explained: “One reason is that there are fewer folk doing it these days and they want something that is easy to handle. Cheviots are commercial, while allowing one person to handle big numbers.”

Entertainment galore at Caithness Show

The main ring attraction outwith the livestock was the return of the Broke FMX freestyle motorbike display team. Their repertoire of freestyle motocross included soaring 35ft in the air, as well as backflips and other spectacular stunts.

There were also the usual array of trade and fundraising stalls, vintage machinery, flowers, handicrafts, baking, trade stands and sports and novelty events.

The tug o’ war proved a popular attraction, with Forss Young Farmers capturing the spoils.

The showground was softened up by torrential rain on the Thursday evening, which led to the last-minute spreading of tons of woodchip along the main walkways.

Caithness Agricultural Society president Iain Miller was hugely relieved the weather forecasts for Saturday proved misleading.

“I can’t remember just how many weather apps I looked at in the days before the show,” said Mr Miller, of Buckies Farm, near Thurso.

“We definitely dodged a bullet, weather-wise. It stayed dry and warm and we got as good a crowd as we could have hoped.

“We’re delighted with the way it has gone. There was a great buzz all day.”

Mr Miller did not think the event was especially affected by the clash with Sutherland Show, an issue which will recur over the next couple of years.

Cattle results

Aberdeen Angus (Judge: Lee Coghill, Muce Farm, Orkney) – J&J Gunn, Mavsey, Lybster, with seven-year-old cow Tonley Ester t435. Bred by Neil Wattie, Alford, she was bought at the Stirling bull sale, in 2019, where she stood reserve female champion. By Warrento Emperor, the cow stood native champion at Latheron the previous week.

Shorthorn (Judge: L Coghill) – Two-year-old heifer calf Foxy from A&S Polson’s nine-strong pedigree herd at Westerloch Farm, Wick. Bought at Stirling in February, she gave the Polsons their third breed win in a row at the show. Reserve – A&S Polson, with two-year-old heifer calf Fiery, bought at the same sale as the champion.

Charolais (Judge: L Coghill) – Gary Oag, Achiebeg, Shebster, with 25 month-old bull Shebster Tam, sired by the AI bull Blelack Digger and out of Shebster Leah. Reserve – G Oag, with two-month-old bull calf Shebster Viper, by the AI bull Goldies Eddy and out of Shebster Pip.

Simmental (Judge: L Coghill) – J&J Gunn, with the reserve overall cattle champion, 17-month-old bull Mavsey Pizzazz, by Caithness Jenson and out of Mavsey Glitzy. Reserve – J&J Gunn, with Corskie Jackpot, Mavsey’s seven-year-old stock bull. By Dirnanean Bradley and out of Corskie Frolic, he was breed champion and overall male cattle champion at last year’s show.

Other continental (Judge: L Coghill) – G Oag, with Brims Untouchable, a 14-month-old male by AI bull Wilodge Cerberus and out of the home-bred cow Brims Ola. The bull is a full brother to the heifer Brims Tessa that stood overall reserve cattle champion at last year’s show. Reserve – G Oag, with 14-month-old heifer Brims Uriah, by the same sire as the champion and out of the home-bred Brims Pearl. The heifer stood continental champion and reserve overall cattle champion at Latheron the week before.

Commercial (Judge: L Coghill) – Graham Sutherland, The Antlers, Occumster, with the supreme overall champion. Jojo, a February-born Blue cross Limousin heifer calf by Powerful Proper and out of a Blue cross heifer. Reserve – G Sutherland, with February-born cross Limousin heifer Belinda, by AI Limousin bull Red River Powerful and home-bred cow.

Young Farmers’ calf competition (Judge: L Coghill), pedigree calf born between March 1 and September 1 2023 – Will Oag, Achiebeg, Shebster, with Brims Una. Commercial calf born between March 1 and September 1, 2023 – S Tucker, with Talia.

Cattle young handler’s competition, 8-12yrs – Matthew Tucker, Wick. 13-16yrs – S Tucker.

Sheep results

Border Leicester (Judge: Ian Walker, Leigh Alticane, Pinwherry, Ayrshire) – Messrs A Miller & Sons, Aimster, with an April-born, home-bred ewe lamb by a West Forth tup. Reserve – Messrs A Miller & Sons, with a tup bought as a lamb from Barrowman, Knockglass.

Suffolk (Judge: David Mackenzie, South Mains of Tillymorgan, Insch) – Messrs B&L Swanson, East Murkle, with a one-crop, home-bred ewe by a Cairnton tup. Reserve – P&E Mackay, Forss, with a January-born ewe lamb out of a Jalex ewe and by Frongoy Rocket, one of Ali Jackson’s Top Gun flock in Annan.

Half-bred (Judge: I Walker) – William Barnetson & Sons, Lynegar, Watten, who bought the champion from Shearers, Lythmore at Quoybrae, in August last year. It was the first outing for the gimmer, owned by four year-old Jamie Barnetson and his brother, Logan, two. Stood overall reserve sheep. Reserve – Louise Coghill, Skinnet, with a ewe.

Prime lambs (Judge: Ian Macleay, Armadale Farm, Armadale) – Messrs J Campbell & Co, Todholes, near Thurso, with two Texel crosses by home-bred tup Todholes Rascal and out of a ewe after a Bardnaheigh tup. Reserve – Kris Sutherland, Dunbeath Farms.

North Country Cheviot park type (Judge: Ronnie Sutherland, Halkirk) – J&W Mackay, Biggins Farm, Wick, with shearling tup Achscrabster Eyecatcher, bred at Achscrabster by a Cairnside sire. Reserve – Jamie Henderson, Seaview Cottages, Dunnet, with a gimmer after a Skirza tup and out of a home-bred ewe.

North Country Cheviot groups (Judge: R Sutherland) – J Henderson, with three gimmers. Reserve – B Thomson, with three ewe lambs.

North Country Cheviot hill type (Judge: John Sutherland, Durness) – The Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust, with a shearling tup sired by Philiphaugh V14956 and out of a ewe from the Longoe flock after Longoe Excel. The trust also took reserve, with a four-crop, home-bred ewe by Longoe Whisky Galore and out of a home-bred ewe by Attonburn Lionheart.

Blackface (Judge: Steven Duncan, Tomnavoulin, Ballindalloch) – Neve Sutherland, Bardnaheigh, Halkirk, with a gimmer by a tup from Scott Robertson, Avonside, and out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve Abby Miller, Rockhill, Latheron, with a tup lamb.

Any other native (Judge: S Duncan) – Neve Sutherland, with a two-crop South Country Cheviot ewe by Chateau and out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve – Messrs DA&K Douglas, Achnamoine Farm, Watten, with a late March-born, home-bred crossing-type Bluefaced Leicester ewe lamb after a Dalppedar tup and home-bred ewe. First time shown.

Commercial (Judge: I Walker) – Messrs Sutherland, with a four-crop Suffolk cross ewe, with twin Texel wedder lambs at foot. Stood third in their class at the Royal Highland. Reserve – William Barnetson & Sons, with a four-crop Texel cross Cheviot mule ewe. First time shown, after a home-bred Texel sire.

Cross (Judge: I Macleay) – Messrs Sutherland, with a March-born Texel cross Suffolk ewe lamb after a home-bred tup. Fifth in her class at the Royal Highland. Reserve – Messrs Sutherland, with home-bred ewe.

Texel, MV (Judge: Douglas Webster, Lower Reiss Farm, Reiss) – James Coghill, Burnside, Huna, with a shearling tup out of a Clanfield ewe and by the £27,000 tup Radar Entrepreneur. Reserve – Angus Gunn, The Shiean, Thurso, whose gimmer was sired by Aldehouseburn Fancy Pants and whose dam was bought from Hilltop, Aberdeen.

Texel, non-MV (Judge: Ewan Macarthur, Newton of Budgate Farm, Nairn) – Bisset & Blackwood, Mill Farm, Durran, by Castletown, with February-born tup lamb. By a Lower Reiss Farm sire and home-bred ewe, he stood champion Texel at Latheron the previous week. A sister of the champion, a February-born ewe lamb filled the reserve stall.

Any other continental (Judge: Gordon Troup, Shaggart Farm, Sauchen, Inverurie) – Ellie Bain, Kennachy, Forss, with a March-born tup lamb sired by Huntiers Frontier out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve – Messrs DA&K Douglas, with December-born Charollais ewe lamb after Foxhill Bandit and out of a Braemuir-bred ewe. Second in her class at Latheron the previous week.

Overall pure sheep Group (Judge: Rod Mackenzie, Muirton Farm, Munlochy) – J Coghill, with three Texel MVs. Reserve – M Kirk, with three hill Cheviots.

Overall Sheep Group (Judge: R Mackenzie) – Messrs Sutherland, with three commercials. Reserve – J Campbell & Co, with three prime lambs.

Fleece competition (Judge: Stephen Henderson, British Wool, Evanton) – Henry Sutherland, Drummuie, Golspie, winner of natural coloured fleece (including Jacob and Zwarble) class. Reserve – Chloe Anderson, Plewlands, Duffus, winner of fine fleece (including Suffolk, Charollais and Down) class.

Wool on North Country Cheviot shearling (Judge: S Henderson) – J&W Mackay.

Young Handlers (Judge: R Mackenzie) – Ryan Miller, Latheron (up to 11 age group winner). Reserve – Adam Mackay, Forss (12-16 winner).

Horse and pony results

Clydesdale (Judge: John Graham, Mains of Burbank, Blair Drummond) – Gersa Clydesdales, with Gersa Lady Emma. By Colessie Monarch, the two-year-old repeated her success at last year’s show. Out of Gersa Lady Lauren, she stood third in the foal class at the 2022 World Clydesdale Show in Aberdeen for Michael and Jacqueline Munro, Holly View, Janetstown. Reserve – Isla Miller, Quarryside Crofthouse, East Murkle, with 12-year-old Stobilee Zac, by Great American GW Corver and out of Stobilee Ruby. The partnership finished supreme ridden champions at the World Clydesdale Show in Aberdeen in 2022. They have also twice stood reserve champion at the Horse of the Year Show and won the ridden class at the Royal Highland.

Highland pony (Judge: Andrew Baird, Burrelton, Blairgowrie) – Margaret Anderson, Broynach, Claredon, by Thurso, with Lochlands Daisy Jane, a three-year-old cream dun filly. By Lochlands Royal Flute and out of Lonedhu Primrose, she won her class at the show in Thurso as a yearling. Reserve – Stablemate Moss-Side Winter Thyme filled the reserve stall in the breed. The 11-year-old mare was sired by Moss-side Domhnach, with Moss-side her dam.

Shetland pony (Judge: Jane Barry, Upper Braefindon, Ross-shire) – Hools Shetland Pony Stud, Toab, Orkney, with overall reserve champion supreme Hools Je T’aime. The two-year-old black home-bred filly is by Email of St Ninian and out of Hools Janet. Stood best one/two-year-old at last year’s breed show on the Black Isle and champion foal at Orkney Show. Saturday was her first outing of the season for owner Kerry Peace. Reserve – Millquoy Daybreak, a regular on the Orkney show circuit, completed a one-two for the islands on her debut at Caithness. From Millquoy Shetland Pony Stud in Firth, the 10-year-old black mare is the progeny of Drum Premier and Millquoy Drummie’s Dawn.

Others