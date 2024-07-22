Heifer calf Jojo reigns supreme at Caithness Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Heifer calf Jojo reigns supreme at Caithness Show

Thousands of people flocked to Thurso East for the event.

By Iain Grant
Graham Sutherland took the champion of champions title with his supreme cattle champion, Jojo.
Graham Sutherland took the champion of champions title with his supreme cattle champion, Jojo. Image: Robert MacDonald

A heifer calf called Jojo took top billing at the weather-blessed Caithness Show on Saturday.

Forecasts of regular downpours proved wide of the mark as a shirt-sleeved crowd of more than 6,000 people enjoyed dry, humid conditions at the 181st show at Thurso East.

Standing overall supreme was the Blue cross Limousin calf from Graham Sutherland’s commercial herd at The Antlers, Occumster, just north of Lybster.

February-born, she is by the Limousin bull Powerful Proper and out of a Blue cross heifer.

Judge’s ‘easy’ decision

For cattle judge Lee Coghill, from Orkney, picking the commercial leader as inter-breed champion, was “an easy one”.

“She was particularly well dressed and well turned out,” said Mr Coghill, who runs 130 commercial cattle and a few pedigree Limousins and Charolais on his holding at Newbigging, Birsay.

“She’s a really smart calf. Very stylish and she just took the eye.”

The reserve overall cattle stall was filled by Jonathan Gunn’s Limousin champion, the 17-month-old bull Mavsey Pizzazz. By Caithness Jenson and out of Mavsey Glitzy, the member of the Mavsey herd in Lybster stood reserve continental champion at Latheron the previous week.

Mr Coghill described the reserve as a bull “with a lot of potential”.

He added: “He’s got a good top line and a good bottom line, and is very good on his legs and feet.”

J and J Gunn, Mavsey, Lybster, took the reserve supreme cattlechampionship with Mavsey Pizzazz.
J and J Gunn, Mavsey, Lybster, took the reserve supreme cattle<br />championship with Mavsey Pizzazz. Image: Robert MacDonald/Northern Studios.

Overall reserve supreme was the horse champion from the Hools Shetland Pony Stud, in Orkney, run by Kelly Peace. The two-year-old home-bred filly Hools J’Taime is by Email of St Ninian and out of Hools Janet.

Overall judge John Coghill, of Skinnet, Halkirk, said: “It was a close call between the calf and the Sheltie. The pony stood very well and was very easy on the eye.”

Kelly Peace, with the reserve champion of champions, the supreme horsechampion and Shetland pony champion.
Kelly Peace, with the reserve champion of champions, the supreme horse<br />champion and Shetland pony champion. Image: Robert MacDonald

Reserve horse was the lead rein and light-legged leader, the seven-year-old Rushfield White Knight, owned by Nicola Manson, of Thurso, and ridden by her six-year-old daughter, Zara.

The sheep lines were topped by a trio from the Sutherland family’s commercial flock they run at Sibmister and Stainland, near Thurso. The four crop Suffolk cross ewe with twin Texel wedder lambs at foot were third in their class at the Royal Highland.

The overall reserve sheep ticket went to the half-bred champion, a gimmer from William Barnetson & Sons, Lynegar, Watten. Bought from Shearer, Lythmore at Quoybrae, in August last year, she is a pet sheep owned by four-year-old Jamie Barnetson and his two-year-old brother, Logan.

‘A great show of sheep’

Overall sheep judge Rod Mackenzie, of Munlochy, said: “It was
a great show of sheep and any of those in the final line-up could have won.

“But when I saw the ewe and pair of lambs come into the ring, it was just ‘wow’.

“The ewe had such presence, and the lambs were very well matched and so beautifully shown.”

The supreme sheep championship went to Messrs Sutherland, Sibmister and Stainland Farms. Three generation of the Sutherlands lined up for the familyphoto, including grandad Kenneth, with l-r, Kenneth Jnr, Amy, Tom Stephen and Jack.
The supreme sheep championship went to Messrs Sutherland, Sibmister and Stainland Farms. Three generation of Sutherlands lined up for the family photo, including grandad Kenneth, left, with Kenneth Jnr, Amy, Tom Stephen and Jack. Image: Robert MacDonald/Northern Studios.

On the reserve, Mr Mackenzie said it was “very unusual to see a black half-bred”.

He added: “She was so correct and so attractive and alert. Her biggest problem was that she came up against fantastic opposition.”

William Barnetson & Sons took the reservesupreme sheep award with their half-bred champion, bought at last year's lamb sales. Holding the animal is James Barnetson, while looking on are his father, William, and son, Jamie.
William Barnetson & Sons took the reserve supreme sheep award with their half-bred champion, bought at last year’s lamb sales. Holding the animal is James Barnetson, while looking on are his father, William, and son, Jamie. Image: Robert MacDonald/Northern Studios.

Mr Mackenzie noted a trend in recent years for the North Country Cheviot to assert its dominance in terms of being the best supported lines in the sheep pens. For many years before the pandemic, they were outnumbered by Texels.

He explained: “One reason is that there are fewer folk doing it these days and they want something that is easy to handle. Cheviots are commercial, while allowing one person to handle big numbers.”

Entertainment galore at Caithness Show

The main ring attraction outwith the livestock was the return of the Broke FMX freestyle motorbike display team. Their repertoire of freestyle motocross included soaring 35ft in the air, as well as backflips and other spectacular stunts.

There were also the usual array of trade and fundraising stalls, vintage machinery, flowers, handicrafts, baking, trade stands and sports and novelty events.

The tug o’ war proved a popular attraction, with Forss Young Farmers capturing the spoils.

Spectators look on in anticipation as the overall sheep judging takes place.
Spectators look on in anticipation as the overall sheep judging takes place. Image: Robert MacDonald/Northern Studios.

The showground was softened up by torrential rain on the Thursday evening, which led to the last-minute spreading of tons of woodchip along the main walkways.

Caithness Agricultural Society president Iain Miller was hugely relieved the weather forecasts for Saturday proved misleading.

“I can’t remember just how many weather apps I looked at in the days before the show,” said Mr Miller, of Buckies Farm, near Thurso.

“We definitely dodged a bullet, weather-wise. It stayed dry and warm and we got as good a crowd as we could have hoped.

“We’re delighted with the way it has gone. There was a great buzz all day.”

Mr Miller did not think the event was especially affected by the clash with Sutherland Show, an issue which will recur over the next couple of years.

Cattle results

  • Aberdeen Angus (Judge: Lee Coghill, Muce Farm, Orkney) – J&J Gunn, Mavsey, Lybster, with seven-year-old cow Tonley Ester t435. Bred by Neil Wattie, Alford, she was bought at the Stirling bull sale, in 2019, where she stood reserve female champion. By Warrento Emperor, the cow stood native champion at Latheron the previous week.
  • Shorthorn (Judge: L Coghill) – Two-year-old heifer calf Foxy from A&S Polson’s nine-strong pedigree herd at Westerloch Farm, Wick. Bought at Stirling in February, she gave the Polsons their third breed win in a row at the show. Reserve – A&S Polson, with two-year-old heifer calf Fiery, bought at the same sale as the champion.
  • Charolais (Judge: L Coghill) – Gary Oag, Achiebeg, Shebster, with 25 month-old bull Shebster Tam, sired by the AI bull Blelack Digger and out of Shebster Leah. Reserve – G Oag, with two-month-old bull calf Shebster Viper, by the AI bull Goldies Eddy and out of Shebster Pip.
  • Simmental (Judge: L Coghill) – J&J Gunn, with the reserve overall cattle champion, 17-month-old bull Mavsey Pizzazz, by Caithness Jenson and out of Mavsey Glitzy. Reserve – J&J Gunn, with Corskie Jackpot, Mavsey’s seven-year-old stock bull. By Dirnanean Bradley and out of Corskie Frolic, he was breed champion and overall male cattle champion at last year’s show.
  • Other continental (Judge: L Coghill) – G Oag, with Brims Untouchable, a 14-month-old male by AI bull Wilodge Cerberus and out of the home-bred cow Brims Ola. The bull is a full brother to the heifer Brims Tessa that stood overall reserve cattle champion at last year’s show. Reserve – G Oag, with 14-month-old heifer Brims Uriah, by the same sire as the champion and out of the home-bred Brims Pearl. The heifer stood continental champion and reserve overall cattle champion at Latheron the week before.
Will Oag, Achiebeg, Shebster, with prize-winner Brims Untouchable, a two-year-old Limousin bull by Wilodge Cerberus.
Will Oag, Achiebeg, Shebster, with prize-winner Brims Untouchable, a two-year-old Limousin bull by Wilodge Cerberus. Image: Robert MacDonald/Northern Studio
  • Commercial (Judge: L Coghill) – Graham Sutherland, The Antlers, Occumster, with the supreme overall champion. Jojo, a February-born Blue cross Limousin heifer calf by Powerful Proper and out of a Blue cross heifer. Reserve – G Sutherland, with February-born cross Limousin heifer Belinda, by AI Limousin bull Red River Powerful and home-bred cow.
  • Young Farmers’ calf competition (Judge: L Coghill), pedigree calf born between March 1 and September 1 2023 – Will Oag, Achiebeg, Shebster, with Brims Una. Commercial calf born between March 1 and September 1, 2023 – S Tucker, with Talia.
  • Cattle young handler’s competition, 8-12yrs – Matthew Tucker, Wick. 13-16yrs – S Tucker.

Sheep results

  • Border Leicester (Judge: Ian Walker, Leigh Alticane, Pinwherry, Ayrshire) – Messrs A Miller & Sons, Aimster, with an April-born, home-bred ewe lamb by a West Forth tup. Reserve – Messrs A Miller & Sons, with a tup bought as a lamb from Barrowman, Knockglass.
  • Suffolk (Judge: David Mackenzie, South Mains of Tillymorgan, Insch) – Messrs B&L Swanson, East Murkle, with a one-crop, home-bred ewe by a Cairnton tup. Reserve – P&E Mackay, Forss, with a January-born ewe lamb out of a Jalex ewe and by Frongoy Rocket, one of Ali Jackson’s Top Gun flock in Annan.
  • Half-bred (Judge: I Walker) – William Barnetson & Sons, Lynegar, Watten, who bought the champion from Shearers, Lythmore at Quoybrae, in August last year. It was the first outing for the gimmer, owned by four year-old Jamie Barnetson and his brother, Logan, two. Stood overall reserve sheep. Reserve – Louise Coghill, Skinnet, with a ewe.
  • Prime lambs (Judge: Ian Macleay, Armadale Farm, Armadale) – Messrs J Campbell & Co, Todholes, near Thurso, with two Texel crosses by home-bred tup Todholes Rascal and out of a ewe after a Bardnaheigh tup. Reserve – Kris Sutherland, Dunbeath Farms.
  • North Country Cheviot park type (Judge: Ronnie Sutherland, Halkirk) – J&W Mackay, Biggins Farm, Wick, with shearling tup Achscrabster Eyecatcher, bred at Achscrabster by a Cairnside sire. Reserve – Jamie Henderson, Seaview Cottages, Dunnet, with a gimmer after a Skirza tup and out of a home-bred ewe.
  • North Country Cheviot groups (Judge: R Sutherland) – J Henderson, with three gimmers. Reserve – B Thomson, with three ewe lambs.
  • North Country Cheviot hill type (Judge: John Sutherland, Durness) – The Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust, with a shearling tup sired by Philiphaugh V14956 and out of a ewe from the Longoe flock after Longoe Excel. The trust also took reserve, with a four-crop, home-bred ewe by Longoe Whisky Galore and out of a home-bred ewe by Attonburn Lionheart.
  • Blackface (Judge: Steven Duncan, Tomnavoulin, Ballindalloch) – Neve Sutherland, Bardnaheigh, Halkirk, with a gimmer by a tup from Scott Robertson, Avonside, and out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve Abby Miller, Rockhill, Latheron, with a tup lamb.
  • Any other native (Judge: S Duncan) – Neve Sutherland, with a two-crop South Country Cheviot ewe by Chateau and out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve – Messrs DA&K Douglas, Achnamoine Farm, Watten, with a late March-born, home-bred crossing-type Bluefaced Leicester ewe lamb after a Dalppedar tup and home-bred ewe. First time shown.
  • Commercial (Judge: I Walker) – Messrs Sutherland, with a four-crop Suffolk cross ewe, with twin Texel wedder lambs at foot. Stood third in their class at the Royal Highland. Reserve – William Barnetson & Sons, with a four-crop Texel cross Cheviot mule ewe. First time shown, after a home-bred Texel sire.
  • Cross (Judge: I Macleay) – Messrs Sutherland, with a March-born Texel cross Suffolk ewe lamb after a home-bred tup. Fifth in her class at the Royal Highland. Reserve – Messrs Sutherland, with home-bred ewe.
  • Texel, MV (Judge: Douglas Webster, Lower Reiss Farm, Reiss) – James Coghill, Burnside, Huna, with a shearling tup out of a Clanfield ewe and by the £27,000 tup Radar Entrepreneur. Reserve – Angus Gunn, The Shiean, Thurso, whose gimmer was sired by Aldehouseburn Fancy Pants and whose dam was bought from Hilltop, Aberdeen.
  • Texel, non-MV (Judge: Ewan Macarthur, Newton of Budgate Farm, Nairn) – Bisset & Blackwood, Mill Farm, Durran, by Castletown, with February-born tup lamb. By a Lower Reiss Farm sire and home-bred ewe, he stood champion Texel at Latheron the previous week. A sister of the champion, a February-born ewe lamb filled the reserve stall.
  • Any other continental (Judge: Gordon Troup, Shaggart Farm, Sauchen, Inverurie) – Ellie Bain, Kennachy, Forss, with a March-born tup lamb sired by Huntiers Frontier out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve – Messrs DA&K Douglas, with December-born Charollais ewe lamb after Foxhill Bandit and out of a Braemuir-bred ewe. Second in her class at Latheron the previous week.
  • Overall pure sheep Group (Judge: Rod Mackenzie, Muirton Farm, Munlochy) – J Coghill, with three Texel MVs. Reserve – M Kirk, with three hill Cheviots.
  • Overall Sheep Group (Judge: R Mackenzie) – Messrs Sutherland, with three commercials. Reserve – J Campbell & Co, with three prime lambs.
  • Fleece competition (Judge: Stephen Henderson, British Wool, Evanton) – Henry Sutherland, Drummuie, Golspie, winner of natural coloured fleece (including Jacob and Zwarble) class. Reserve – Chloe Anderson, Plewlands, Duffus, winner of fine fleece (including Suffolk, Charollais and Down) class.
  • Wool on North Country Cheviot shearling (Judge: S Henderson) – J&W Mackay.
  • Young Handlers (Judge: R Mackenzie) – Ryan Miller, Latheron (up to 11 age group winner). Reserve – Adam Mackay, Forss (12-16 winner).

Horse and pony results

  • Clydesdale (Judge: John Graham, Mains of Burbank, Blair Drummond) – Gersa Clydesdales, with Gersa Lady Emma. By Colessie Monarch, the two-year-old repeated her success at last year’s show. Out of Gersa Lady Lauren, she stood third in the foal class at the 2022 World Clydesdale Show in Aberdeen for Michael and Jacqueline Munro, Holly View, Janetstown. Reserve – Isla Miller, Quarryside Crofthouse, East Murkle, with 12-year-old Stobilee Zac, by Great American GW Corver and out of Stobilee Ruby. The partnership finished supreme ridden champions at the World Clydesdale Show in Aberdeen in 2022. They have also twice stood reserve champion at the Horse of the Year Show and won the ridden class at the Royal Highland.
  • Highland pony (Judge: Andrew Baird, Burrelton, Blairgowrie) – Margaret Anderson, Broynach, Claredon, by Thurso, with Lochlands Daisy Jane, a three-year-old cream dun filly. By Lochlands Royal Flute and out of Lonedhu Primrose, she won her class at the show in Thurso as a yearling. Reserve – Stablemate Moss-Side Winter Thyme filled the  reserve stall in the breed. The 11-year-old mare was sired by Moss-side Domhnach, with Moss-side her dam.
  • Shetland pony (Judge: Jane Barry, Upper Braefindon, Ross-shire) – Hools Shetland Pony Stud, Toab, Orkney, with overall reserve champion supreme Hools Je T’aime. The two-year-old black home-bred filly is by Email of St Ninian and out of Hools Janet. Stood best one/two-year-old at last year’s breed show on the Black Isle and champion foal at Orkney Show. Saturday was her first outing of the season for owner Kerry Peace. Reserve – Millquoy Daybreak, a regular on the Orkney show circuit, completed a one-two for the islands on her debut at Caithness. From Millquoy Shetland Pony Stud in Firth, the 10-year-old black mare is the progeny of Drum Premier and Millquoy Drummie’s Dawn.

Others

  • Donkeys (Judge: J Graham) – Robert Streight, Tardree House, Thrumster, with Patrick.
    Reserve – Rebecca Budd, Oldhall, Watten, with Marshmallow.
  • Pigs (Judge: Dennis Bridgeford, Petley Farm, Tain) – Nine-year-old Matthew Tucker Jnr, Smith Terrace, Wick, with 10-day-old cross Pietrain boar Malteser. Reserve – His sister, Sophie, 16, with February 2023-born cross Pietrain sow Ivy.
  • Goats (Judge: Meg Sinclair, Balnabruich House, Dunbeath) – Claire Lowe, Rampyards, Watten, with her five-year-old Pygmy goat Maisy.

More from Farming

Moray farmer Jock Gibson.
Video: Why farming is UK's most dangerous job
Future farmers?
Gallery: 25 of the best pictures from New Deer Show
The champion of champions at New Deer Show.
'Outstanding all over' Aberchirder ewe triumphs at New Deer Show
This fine-looking Clydesdale horse was champion of champions at Sutherland Show in Dornoch.
'Attractive 'Clydesdale filly steals show at big Sutherland event
Judge Jane Soulsby lines up her class at the pre-sale show on Thursday. Pictures by Alfie Shaw.
Suffolk ram lambs reach 40,000gns at society sale in Lanark
Dairy farmer cleaning a stable near a fully automated milking robot.
Scottish farmers urged to get ready for support grant changes
Research found future policy proposals present some risks to island economies and communities.
Better support needed for islands' agricultural communities
Farming editor Katrina Macarthur.
Katrina Macarthur: Goodbye for now, from the farming editor
Harry Smith of Nervermill Seed
Grow what you know with Scotland's newest independent seed merchant
The Black Isle Show includes a preview evening on the Wednesday followed by a busy day of livestock judging and entertainment on the Thursday.
More than 1,600 livestock and horses destined for Black Isle Show 2024

Conversation