Manager Steven MacDonald on Forres Mechanics’ latest transfer business

Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald believes they have recruited an “exciting” attacking player in Matt Jamieson.

The 21-year-old winger has joined the Can-Cans on a three-year contract from Elgin City, although the League Two side do retain a buy-back option as part of the deal.

Jamieson is someone that’s been on MacDonald’s radar for some time. The former Deveronvale loanee follows Josh Taylor in arriving at Mosset Park in recent days after the former Ross County youngster signed at the weekend.

Forres manager MacDonald said: “Matt’s an exciting, attacking player, he’s very talented and I think we’re quite fortunate to be getting him.

“He’s 21 and has got a big future ahead of him having been on the edge of the Elgin City first-team.

“We’re delighted to sign him and hopefully with regular game time he’ll be able to show what he’s capable of.

“Matt’s someone I’ve had my eye on for a long time and it’s good to sign him.

“Elgin and Allan Hale have been great about the whole thing and I know Allan is going to be keeping a close eye on him going forward.

“The plan for Matt is to get him more game time. Elgin and Allan have been brilliant to deal with and it’s good for Elgin and Forres to have a good relationship.”

Taylor and McLauchlan commit to Can-Cans

Left-sided attacker Taylor is only 18, but MacDonald is optimistic that he can have a bright future with Forres.

He added: “Josh has been with us throughout pre-season and has done really well.

“He’s learning all the time and he’s a good player for the future Josh and we’ll see how we can bring him along.

“There are lots of options for young players like Josh but it’s about them finding the right level and getting the opportunities to play and to learn.

“Josh has chosen to join Forres and hopefully he can develop with us.”

Another piece of good news for Forres is Mark McLauchlan extending his contract until the summer of 2026.

The 22-year-old left-back joined the Can-Cans from Buckie Thistle last summer and has been the subject of interest from other clubs.

As a result MacDonald is thrilled McLauchlan has penned a new deal ahead of the new Breedon Highland League season getting underway this weekend.

He said: “There has been interest in Mark this summer so it’s a great boost for us to retain someone of Mark’s quality.”