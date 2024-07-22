Manager Steven MacDonald on Forres Mechanics’ latest transfer business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Manager Steven MacDonald on Forres Mechanics’ latest transfer business

The Can-Cans have signed Matt Jamieson from Elgin City.

By Callum Law
Matt Jamieson, right, has joined Forres Mechanics from Elgin City.
Matt Jamieson, right, has joined Forres Mechanics from Elgin City.

Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald believes they have recruited an “exciting” attacking player in Matt Jamieson.

The 21-year-old winger has joined the Can-Cans on a three-year contract from Elgin City, although the League Two side do retain a buy-back option as part of the deal.

Jamieson is someone that’s been on MacDonald’s radar for some time. The former Deveronvale loanee follows Josh Taylor in arriving at Mosset Park in recent days after the former Ross County youngster signed at the weekend.

Forres manager MacDonald said: “Matt’s an exciting, attacking player, he’s very talented and I think we’re quite fortunate to be getting him.

“He’s 21 and has got a big future ahead of him having been on the edge of the Elgin City first-team.

“We’re delighted to sign him and hopefully with regular game time he’ll be able to show what he’s capable of.

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.

“Matt’s someone I’ve had my eye on for a long time and it’s good to sign him.

“Elgin and Allan Hale have been great about the whole thing and I know Allan is going to be keeping a close eye on him going forward.

“The plan for Matt is to get him more game time. Elgin and Allan have been brilliant to deal with and it’s good for Elgin and Forres to have a good relationship.”

Taylor and McLauchlan commit to Can-Cans

Left-sided attacker Taylor is only 18, but MacDonald is optimistic that he can have a bright future with Forres.

He added: “Josh has been with us throughout pre-season and has done really well.

“He’s learning all the time and he’s a good player for the future Josh and we’ll see how we can bring him along.

“There are lots of options for young players like Josh but it’s about them finding the right level and getting the opportunities to play and to learn.

“Josh has chosen to join Forres and hopefully he can develop with us.”

Forres’ Mark McLauchlan has extended his contract.

Another piece of good news for Forres is Mark McLauchlan extending his contract until the summer of 2026.

The 22-year-old left-back joined the Can-Cans from Buckie Thistle last summer and has been the subject of interest from other clubs.

As a result MacDonald is thrilled McLauchlan has penned a new deal ahead of the new Breedon Highland League season getting underway this weekend.

He said: “There has been interest in Mark this summer so it’s a great boost for us to retain someone of Mark’s quality.”

More from Highland League

Matt Jamieson, right, has joined Forres Mechanics from Elgin City.
Who will win the 2024-25 Highland League title?
Matt Jamieson, right, has joined Forres Mechanics from Elgin City.
Highland League: Wick Academy and Turriff United make signings plus a round-up of weekend…
Matt Jamieson, right, has joined Forres Mechanics from Elgin City.
Mark Ridgers reveals why he joined Buckie Thistle after making debut in League Cup…
Caley Thistle's Mark Ridgers
Buckie Thistle land major coup with signing of former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers
Matt Jamieson, right, has joined Forres Mechanics from Elgin City.
Buckie Thistle's Marcus Goodall would love to stun Falkirk and his Bairns-daft friend
Matt Jamieson, right, has joined Forres Mechanics from Elgin City.
Formartine United's Johnny Crawford hoping for more success as he prepares for testimonial against…
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie
Manager Mark Cowie on Fraserburgh's two new signings, including Highland League veteran
Matt Jamieson, right, has joined Forres Mechanics from Elgin City.
Exclusive: Iain Vigurs on why he's joined Banks o' Dee
Matt Jamieson, right, has joined Forres Mechanics from Elgin City.
James Chalmers reflects on time with Turriff United ahead of testimonial v Aberdeen
Matt Jamieson, right, has joined Forres Mechanics from Elgin City.
Highland League Cup nets new sponsor in R Davidson Banchory