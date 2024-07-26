Blackadders backs farmers as it sees market opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business Farming

Blackadders backs farmers as it sees market opportunities

The legal firm has teams of experts to help those in the rural sector.

In partnership with Blackadders
woman inspects livestock in a farm
Farmers looking to expand their business can benefit from advice from Blackadders.

A firm offers expert advice on laws for farmers as it sees a wealth of opportunities for Scottish farms. Experts note an increase in the volume of farmland on the market and strengthening land prices.

Strong land prices and competition on deals are here to stay, according to Ian Angus, director at Blackadders LLP.

“What we are seeing are strong land prices and strong competition, and we can’t see that going away any time soon.

“If interest rates come down a bit, that will boost the market even more.”

Ian said there are also huge opportunities for renewables, but that infrastructure work is having an impact on landowners.

He said: “There are huge opportunities for renewables and lots of people are taking up these opportunities.

“As well as individual developments, the infrastructure that is needed to transport renewable energy from the North Sea to England is having an impact on lots of farms and estates. So, there’s plenty of advice that landowners will need when dealing with infrastructure issues.”

Savills recently said the biggest land supply growth has been in Scotland, up by 42% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

The selling agent noted there’s focus on income returns from commercial farms. Most in demand are holdings offering good land quality, productive capacity and infrastructure.

When it comes to buying and selling large properties like farms or guidance on laws for farmers, it’s best to turn to the experts.

Ian points out: “The legal services market is changing. It’s much more specialist. You need to go to a specialist to get the right advice.

“Blackadders has teams who deal with the purchase and sale of rural property. We also have a team that deals with wills which is an important part of property planning that people often overlook during a transaction.

“We also have a commercial property team as some of our clients may have diversified and lease out to tenants. Some farms operate as companies and may need to get advice from our corporate team. Alongside these teams, we have specialists in litigation and dispute resolution.

“That’s the beauty of having all these resources under one firm.

“Blackadders offers good legal advice at a reasonable price. We have a vision and the resources to help all our clients.”

This year, Blackadders is sponsoring the Turriff Show, one of the biggest agricultural shows in Scotland, to show its support for the rural sector.

Ian, who is a part-time livestock farmer himself, has ties to the event. He says: “I did my training in Turriff and we would go to the Turriff show for work and pleasure. It’s a highlight in the calendar. It’s a good time to catch up with other farmers and stakeholders.”

Need advice on laws for farmers? Blackadders can help.

For enquiries, call Ian on 01224 588 913 or email Ian.Angus@blackadders.co.uk. You can also log on to Blackadders’ website

Read more: Blackadders aims to become a ‘top five’ Scottish legal firm

Farmers looking to expand their business can benefit from advice from Blackadders.
