Blackadders backs farmers as it sees market opportunities

A firm offers expert advice on laws for farmers as it sees a wealth of opportunities for Scottish farms. Experts note an increase in the volume of farmland on the market and strengthening land prices.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Strong land prices and competition on deals are here to stay, according to Ian Angus, director at Blackadders LLP.

“What we are seeing are strong land prices and strong competition, and we can’t see that going away any time soon.

“If interest rates come down a bit, that will boost the market even more.”

Ian said there are also huge opportunities for renewables, but that infrastructure work is having an impact on landowners.

He said: “There are huge opportunities for renewables and lots of people are taking up these opportunities.

“As well as individual developments, the infrastructure that is needed to transport renewable energy from the North Sea to England is having an impact on lots of farms and estates. So, there’s plenty of advice that landowners will need when dealing with infrastructure issues.”

Savills recently said the biggest land supply growth has been in Scotland, up by 42% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

The selling agent noted there’s focus on income returns from commercial farms. Most in demand are holdings offering good land quality, productive capacity and infrastructure.

When it comes to buying and selling large properties like farms or guidance on laws for farmers, it’s best to turn to the experts.

Ian points out: “The legal services market is changing. It’s much more specialist. You need to go to a specialist to get the right advice.

“Blackadders has teams who deal with the purchase and sale of rural property. We also have a team that deals with wills which is an important part of property planning that people often overlook during a transaction.

“We also have a commercial property team as some of our clients may have diversified and lease out to tenants. Some farms operate as companies and may need to get advice from our corporate team. Alongside these teams, we have specialists in litigation and dispute resolution.

“That’s the beauty of having all these resources under one firm.

“Blackadders offers good legal advice at a reasonable price. We have a vision and the resources to help all our clients.”

This year, Blackadders is sponsoring the Turriff Show, one of the biggest agricultural shows in Scotland, to show its support for the rural sector.

Ian, who is a part-time livestock farmer himself, has ties to the event. He says: “I did my training in Turriff and we would go to the Turriff show for work and pleasure. It’s a highlight in the calendar. It’s a good time to catch up with other farmers and stakeholders.”

Need advice on laws for farmers? Blackadders can help.

For enquiries, call Ian on 01224 588 913 or email Ian.Angus@blackadders.co.uk. You can also log on to Blackadders’ website.

Read more: Blackadders aims to become a ‘top five’ Scottish legal firm