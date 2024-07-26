WATCH: Firebirds airshow and fireworks light up Peterhead sky at Scottish Week display

Crowds were treated to a jaw-dropping display of pyrotechnic planes above Peterhead last night as the Firebirds display team came to town for Scottish Week.

Thousands gathered at the Lido to see the spectacle, and the crowds went home happy after a spectacular show of daring tricks and aweing pyrotechnics.

The annual Scottish Week fireworks show was also on hand to wrap up an evening of fun for the Blue Toon crowd.

The Firebirds replaced Scottish Week staples the Red Arrows, who were performing in Canada.

Firebirds proves popular with Scottish Week crowd

Spectators at the Lido had to wait an extra 15 minutes for the display, so the skilled pilots could make better use of darker skies.

And the wait was worth it, as the thousands watching on from the grass were treated to a show of dazzling pyrotechnics, and impressive tricks from the two Firebirds.

Peterhead locals at the Lido were delighted with the display.

Hollie Forsyth beamed: “It was the highlight of the week, I was very impressed.

“Well done Peterhead Scottish Week team.”

‘It was great to see something different’ – Firebirds impress at Scottish Week

Lynne Gauton and Marie Downie had travelled through from Fraserburgh to see the awe-inspiring airshow.

They said the display was “really good” and “something different”.

Lynne said: “It’s nice to see the Red Arrows, but tonight was great to watch something different.”

Glynn and Pam Jones took in the show with their daughter Emily, and were also impressed with the Firebirds’ daring display.

Glynn said: “It was really good, I have never seen an airshow at night!”

“It was good in a different way, everybody has seen the Red Arrows before.”

Firebirds Fun for all the family

The Massie family were one of thousands who took in the unique pyrotechnic show at the Lido.

Dad Paul smiled: “It was great, I have never seen fireworks come out of a plane!”

And his sons Oran, 3, and Archer, 5, “loved the loops and tricks”.

The change from the usual Red Arrows display was well-received by all at the Lido.

Paul Northeast said it was “very different” to the red, white and blue which usually fills Peterhead’s skies during Scottish Week, but the firebirds were still “very good”.

“It was really interesting, colourful and well-choreographed”, the Peterhead local added.

Fireworks send crowd home happy

And it wouldn’t be Scottish Week without its famous fireworks display.

The night sky over the Lido was an explosion of colour at the end of the show, with the crowd going wild for the show.

Children were in awe at the Lido as colours and booms filled the sky.

After 15 minutes of bright explosions and Disneyland-esque fireworks, the wowed crowds were sent home happy.

