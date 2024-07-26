WATCH: Firebirds airshow and fireworks light up Peterhead sky at Scottish Week display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

WATCH: Firebirds airshow and fireworks light up Peterhead sky at Scottish Week display

The Firebirds filled in for the Red Arrows at this years Scottish Week and wowed crowds at the Lido.

By Isaac Buchan

Crowds were treated to a jaw-dropping display of pyrotechnic planes above Peterhead last night as the Firebirds display team came to town for Scottish Week.

Thousands gathered at the Lido to see the spectacle, and the crowds went home happy after a spectacular show of daring tricks and aweing pyrotechnics.

The Firebirds display team lit up the Lido sky and wowed the crowd. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
The Firebirds display team lit up the Lido sky and wowed the crowd. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

The annual Scottish Week fireworks show was also on hand to wrap up an evening of fun for the Blue Toon crowd.

The Firebirds replaced Scottish Week staples the Red Arrows, who were performing in Canada.

Firebirds proves popular with Scottish Week crowd

Spectators at the Lido had to wait an extra 15 minutes for the display, so the skilled pilots could make better use of darker skies.

And the wait was worth it, as the thousands watching on from the grass were treated to a show of dazzling pyrotechnics, and impressive tricks from the two Firebirds.

Wowing pyrotechnics and daring tricks were on display at the Scottish Week air show. Image: Joshua Louis Taylor Buchan
Wowing pyrotechnics and daring tricks were on display at the Scottish Week airshow. Image: Joshua Louis Taylor Buchan
The Firebirds were one of the many highlights from this years Scottish Week. Image: Joshua Louis Taylor Buchan
The Firebirds were one of the many highlights from this years Scottish Week. Image: Joshua Louis Taylor Buchan

Peterhead locals at the Lido were delighted with the display.

Hollie Forsyth beamed: “It was the highlight of the week, I was very impressed.

“Well done Peterhead Scottish Week team.”

‘It was great to see something different’ – Firebirds impress at Scottish Week

Lynne Gauton and Marie Downie had travelled through from Fraserburgh to see the awe-inspiring airshow.

The pair who had travelled through from Fraserburgh were well-impressed with the display. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Lynne (left) and Marie, who had travelled through from Fraserburgh, were well-impressed with the display. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

They said the display was “really good” and “something different”.

Lynne said: “It’s nice to see the Red Arrows, but tonight was great to watch something different.”

Glynn and Pam Jones took in the show with their daughter Emily, and were also impressed with the Firebirds’ daring display.

The Jones family were one of many that loved the Firebirds display at the Lido. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
The Jones family were one of many that loved the Firebirds display at the Lido. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

Glynn said: “It was really good, I have never seen an airshow at night!”

“It was good in a different way, everybody has seen the Red Arrows before.”

Firebirds Fun for all the family

The Massie family were one of thousands who took in the unique pyrotechnic show at the Lido.

The Massie family were one of many who loved The Firebirds first appearance at Peterhead Scottish Week. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
The Massie family were one of many who loved The Firebirds first appearance at Peterhead Scottish Week. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

Dad Paul smiled: “It was great, I have never seen fireworks come out of a plane!”

And his sons Oran, 3, and Archer, 5, “loved the loops and tricks”.

The Firebirds trademark pyrotechnics were on show at this years Scottish Week air show. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
The Firebirds trademark pyrotechnics were on show at this years Scottish Week airshow. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

The change from the usual Red Arrows display was well-received by all at the Lido.

Paul Northeast said it was “very different” to the red, white and blue which usually fills Peterhead’s skies during Scottish Week, but the firebirds were still “very good”.

Paul (left), Ethel, and Ian went home "very impressed" with the air show. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Paul (left), Ethel, and Ian went home “very impressed” with the airshow. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

“It was really interesting, colourful and well-choreographed”, the Peterhead local added.

Fireworks send crowd home happy

And it wouldn’t be Scottish Week without its famous fireworks display.

The fireworks shop is a staple of the Scottish Week calendar. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
The fireworks show is a staple of the Scottish Week calendar. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

The night sky over the Lido was an explosion of colour at the end of the show, with the crowd going wild for the show.

Children were in awe at the Lido as colours and booms filled the sky.

The display lit up the Lido sky and sent crowds home happy. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
The display lit up the Lido sky and sent crowds home happy. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

After 15 minutes of bright explosions and Disneyland-esque fireworks, the wowed crowds were sent home happy.

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Darren Whyte
Repeat child groomer caught sending sick messages
Costa Favolosa
It's here: First pictures as giant cruise ship Costa Favolosa arrives in Aberdeen South…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'Think about what you've done': Sheriff gives lawnmower thief dressing down
Well-Safe Solutions' operations
Aberdeen decom firm's Excelerator programme casts net wide for new recruits
A popular new playground has sparked Hazlehead Park traffic concerns.
Plea for families to walk or take bus as new million-pound Aberdeen playground sparks…
8
George Donald, owner of Donald's Peterhead, at one of his stores.
Donald's: How four generations have kept Peterhead department store thriving for nearly a century
Sean Hanratty admitted five charges relating violence and abuse of his partner. Image: DC Thomson.
Man wrapped cord around woman's throat and told her: 'I'm going to strangle the…
Current co-owners Simon Cruickshank and Alistair Dornan. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
'It's been hard work but good fun': Peterculter pub and restaurant up for sale
Cinema-goers have said the closures would be a "blow" to Aberdeen
Aberdeen cinema workers left in the dark after mass Cineworld closures announced
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Pervert Aberdeen electrician snuck into woman's home with sex doll and dressed it up…

Conversation