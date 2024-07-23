Leading Scottish agri scientists join prestigious fellowship

Two senior staff at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) have been welcomed into a prestigious club for high achievers in agriculture and land-based related industries

Professors Jamie Newbold and Christine Watson are now both members of the Fellowship of the Royal Agricultural Societies.

Their selection is in recognition of their “outstanding and continuing individual contributions to the understanding, efficiency and wellbeing of UK agriculture”.

Hugh McClymont, who retired last year after more than 40 years with SRUC, has also joined the exclusive club.

About 800 people have been admitted to the fellowship by the Council of Fellows of Royal Agricultural Societies since 1983.

Globally respected scientist

Prof Newbold, provost and deputy principal of SRUC, is globally respected in the field of animal sciences.

He has had more than 230 regularly cited papers published to date.

And he has filed eight patents, four of which are currently licensed to commercial partners for further development.

His past roles include president of the British Society of Animal Science and editor-in-chief for the Nutrition Society.

Prof Watson’s work ‘ widely celebrated’

Aberdeen-based Prof Watson is a renowned expert in soil science and agronomy.

She is professor of agricultural systems at SRUC.

She also holds a visiting professorship in the department of crop production ecology at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences.

SRUC says her work in sustainable farming systems, particularly that of nitrogen cycling, is “widely celebrated for its impact on modern agricultural practices in a world aim to achieve net-zero targets”.

‘Distinguished fellowships’

Prof Wayne Powell, principal and chief executive, SRUC, hailed the new honours for two of the college’s top team.

He said: “We are immensely proud of Jamie and Christine for receiving these distinguished fellowships.

“Their dedication, throughout their entire working lives to date, and the groundbreaking work they’ve achieved exemplify and typify SRUC’s mission to drive sustainable and innovative advancements in agriculture.

“This recognition is a testament to the years of hard work they’ve both put in, and to the impact of their research on the global agricultural community.”

SRUC was established in 2012 through the merger of the Scottish Agricultural College with Barony, Elmwood and Oatridge Colleges.

It has seven main campuses across Scotland, including sites in Aberdeen and north-east Fife, as well as its new £12.5 million Rural and Veterinary Innovation Centre in Inverness.