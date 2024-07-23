Leading Scottish agri scientists join prestigious fellowship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leading Scottish agri scientists join prestigious fellowship

Scotland's Rural College says it is 'immensely proud'.

By Keith Findlay
Professor Christine Watson is based in Aberdeen.
Professor Christine Watson is based in Aberdeen.

Two senior staff at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) have been welcomed into a prestigious club for high achievers in agriculture and land-based related industries

Professors Jamie Newbold and Christine Watson are now both members of the Fellowship of the Royal Agricultural Societies.

Their selection is in recognition of their “outstanding and continuing individual contributions to the understanding, efficiency and wellbeing of UK agriculture”.

Hugh McClymont, who retired last year after more than 40 years with SRUC, has also joined the exclusive club.

About 800 people have been admitted to the fellowship by the Council of Fellows of Royal Agricultural Societies since 1983.

Globally respected scientist

Prof Newbold, provost and deputy principal of SRUC, is globally respected in the field of animal sciences.

He has had more than 230 regularly cited papers published to date.

And he has filed eight patents, four of which are currently licensed to commercial partners for further development.

His past roles include president of the British Society of Animal Science and editor-in-chief for the Nutrition Society.

Prof Jamie Newbold.
Prof Jamie Newbold.

Prof Watson’s work ‘ widely celebrated’

Aberdeen-based Prof Watson is a renowned expert in soil science and agronomy.

She is professor of agricultural systems at SRUC.

She also holds a visiting professorship in the department of crop production ecology at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences.

SRUC says her work in sustainable farming systems, particularly that of nitrogen cycling, is “widely celebrated for its impact on modern agricultural practices in a world aim to achieve net-zero targets”.

‘Distinguished fellowships’

Prof Wayne Powell, principal and chief executive, SRUC, hailed the new honours for two of the college’s top team.

He said: “We are immensely proud of Jamie and Christine for receiving these distinguished fellowships.

“Their dedication, throughout their entire working lives to date, and the groundbreaking work they’ve achieved exemplify and typify SRUC’s mission to drive sustainable and innovative advancements in agriculture.

Professor Wayne Powell from SRUC
Prof Wayne Powell

“This recognition is a testament to the years of hard work they’ve both put in, and to the impact of their research on the global agricultural community.”

SRUC was established in 2012 through the merger of the Scottish Agricultural College with Barony, Elmwood and Oatridge Colleges.

It has seven main campuses across Scotland, including sites in Aberdeen and north-east Fife, as well as its new £12.5 million Rural and Veterinary Innovation Centre in Inverness.

