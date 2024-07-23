‘Why I left oil and gas job to run new Peterhead whisky shop – and put town on the malts map!’

“I love whisky,” Andy Stott tells me in the middle of an Aladdin’s Cave of brightly coloured bottles down by Peterhead harbour.

We are talking at the town’s new shop Cask and Quay, surrounded by thousands of brands from distilleries all over the world.

This time last year, this was a disused office.

And this time last year Andy was sipping on a malt at his kitchen table, with little idea of the looming career change.

He never thought he would be in charge of turning this “rather niche” store into a success story.

But the chance to make his passion a day job was one he couldn’t refuse.

Now living his dream, the former oil and gas worker hopes to use his vast knowledge of drams and lively personality to put Peterhead on the whisky map…

We caught up with Cask and Quay manager Andy, who revealed:

How his regular “malt posts” on social media helped him land his dream job

His biggest fears of starting off such a niche business

And how they plan to bring new tasting events to a prominent local attraction

Whisky business? Why Andy took the plunge into new shop job

It’s a gorgeous afternoon when I meet Andy at the Peterhead harbour store.

Casting a proud glance at the shelves of bottles across from him, and the tray of pristine Glencairn glasses awaiting the next tasting session, he tells me of his unconventional start at Cask and Quay.

Having “fallen in love with whisky overnight”, Andy began to share his thoughts online about the malt he was having in the comfort of his home.

While the 37-year-old was exploring this newfound passion, local businessmen were in the process of transforming old portside offices into the new boozy boutique.

The timing couldn’t have been better.

Andy smiles as he recalls an unexpected offer from the local trade kingpins behind Cask and Quay last May.

“The owners got in touch with me and asked if I would be interested in running the shop,” he tells me.

“I met up with them to find out what it was all about and gave them a heads up that I had no retail experience, I just loved whisky.

“But they said: ‘That is all we need, someone with a passion for it’.”

The rest is history.

Cask and Quay opened in March this year.

Who is behind Peterhead’s Cask and Quay?

The whisky store is owned by four of the town’s most prominent businessmen.

PBP services boss Peter Bruce – whose family has run a ship-painting business for more than 50 years – is one of the men behind the project.

Meanwhile, William Fulton has decades of experience on the board at multiple companies which support Peterhead’s fishing industry.

The pair are also joined by well-known Blue Tooner and boss of GP shipping services George Maskame, along with George Youngson.

What is Cask and Quay all about?

The unique store is the first store of its kind in Peterhead, offering a huge variety of whiskeys, gins and rums.

It also offers tasting events with canapes and buffets.

Andy admits that the venture was daunting at first, coming at a tough time for bricks and mortar retail.

He explains: “I was thinking ‘Not everyone likes whisky, it’s not something you do every day of the week’.

“But then people started coming in and realised that we have so much on offer, with different spirits too – and then they keep coming back.

“Word of mouth is continuing to help us grow, too. It’s been the key to success so far.”

Peterhead offerings can be just as good as Aberdeen, says manager

Earlier this week, we spoke to Fox and Feather owner Lauren Joiner, who told us she hears customers praise Peterhead and the shire for its offerings compared to Aberdeen.

And Andy echoes this, adding that with the Blue Toon on the up, people can have a great day out right on their doorstep.

It comes as the town is filled with excitement over Peterhead Scottish Week, with more than 50 events planned to show the town at its very best.

Andy reckons that if more people took a leaf out of his book and shared positive thoughts about Peterhead, any negative perceptions of the town could take a turn.

He says: “We’ve all been guilty of going to Aberdeen for our days out because there was more to do in Aberdeen than Peterhead.

“I knew when I went to Aberdeen for the cinema, I would then go for my supper as well, so I’m spending a fortune as well as money on getting through there.

“But if I can stay in Peterhead, save two hours travel, save money on fuel or the bus, and spend money in my local town, then that’s great.”

‘Surprises’ in the works for Cask and Quay

As we finish up our chat inside the immaculate Cask and Quay store, I ask Andy what lies ahead for the whisky outfit.

An expansion into Peterhead Prison Museum is currently into the works, tapping into arguably the town’s biggest tourist attraction.

Careful not to reveal too much, Andy says they plan to hold “bespoke and unusual” events there.

Brandishing a cheeky smile, he teases: “We have got some things in the pipeline, but we will keep those a surprise for now.”

