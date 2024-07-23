‘Why I left oil and gas job to run new Peterhead whisky shop – and put town on the malts map!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Why I left oil and gas job to run new Peterhead whisky shop – and put town on the malts map!’

Former oil and gas worker Andy Stott is ploughing his vast whisky knowledge into making the Cask and Quay store at Peterhead harbour a success.

Cask and Quay manager in Peterhead, Andy Stott, told me all about how the new whiskey store is thriving in the Blue Toon. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Cask and Quay manager in Peterhead, Andy Stott, tells us all about how the new whiskey store is thriving in the Blue Toon. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

“I love whisky,” Andy Stott tells me in the middle of an Aladdin’s Cave of brightly coloured bottles down by Peterhead harbour.

We are talking at the town’s new shop Cask and Quay, surrounded by thousands of brands from distilleries all over the world.

This time last year, this was a disused office.

And this time last year Andy was sipping on a malt at his kitchen table, with little idea of the looming career change.

He never thought he would be in charge of turning this “rather niche” store into a success story.

But the chance to make his passion a day job was one he couldn’t refuse.

Cask and Quay has hundreds of different types of spirits on its shelves. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Cask and Quay has hundreds of different types of spirits on its shelves. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

Now living his dream, the former oil and gas worker hopes to use his vast knowledge of drams and lively personality to put Peterhead on the whisky map…

We caught up with Cask and Quay manager Andy, who revealed:

  • How his regular “malt posts” on social media helped him land his dream job
  • His biggest fears of starting off such a niche business
  • And how they plan to bring new tasting events to a prominent local attraction

Whisky business? Why Andy took the plunge into new shop job

It’s a gorgeous afternoon when I meet Andy at the Peterhead harbour store.

Casting a proud glance at the shelves of bottles across from him, and the tray of pristine Glencairn glasses awaiting the next tasting session, he tells me of his unconventional start at Cask and Quay.

Having “fallen in love with whisky overnight”, Andy began to share his thoughts online about the malt he was having in the comfort of his home.

Andy landed his dream role through posting about his love of whiskey on social media. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Andy landed his dream role through posting about his love of whiskey on social media. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

While the 37-year-old was exploring this newfound passion, local businessmen were in the process of transforming old portside offices into the new boozy boutique.

The timing couldn’t have been better.

Andy smiles as he recalls an unexpected offer from the local trade kingpins behind Cask and Quay last May.

The 37 year old originally worked in the oil and gas industry before becoming manager at Peterhead's Cask and Quay. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
The 37 year old originally worked in the oil and gas industry before becoming manager at Peterhead’s Cask and Quay. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

“The owners got in touch with me and asked if I would be interested in running the shop,” he tells me.

“I met up with them to find out what it was all about and gave them a heads up that I had no retail experience, I just loved whisky.

“But they said: ‘That is all we need, someone with a passion for it’.”

The rest is history.

Cask and Quay opened in March this year.

This is how the building looked before Cask and Quay moved in. Image: Google Maps.

Who is behind Peterhead’s Cask and Quay?

The whisky store is owned by four of the town’s most prominent businessmen.

PBP services boss Peter Bruce – whose family has run a ship-painting business for more than 50 years – is one of the men behind the project.

Peter Bruce and his son, Matthew
Peter Bruce, left, is one of the men backing the new Peterhead project. Image: Keith Findlay /DC Thomson

Meanwhile, William Fulton has decades of experience on the board at multiple companies which support Peterhead’s fishing industry.

The pair are also joined by well-known Blue Tooner and boss of GP shipping services George Maskame, along with George Youngson.

Four of the towns most prominent businessmen are backing the new whiskey store. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Four of the towns most prominent businessmen are backing the new whiskey store. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

What is Cask and Quay all about?

The unique store is the first store of its kind in Peterhead, offering a huge variety of whiskeys, gins and rums.

It also offers tasting events with canapes and buffets.

Andy admits that the venture was daunting at first, coming at a tough time for bricks and mortar retail.

Andy said it was "daunting" at first starting a niche business, but has now gone from strength to strength. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Andy said it was “daunting” at first starting a niche business, but has now gone from strength to strength. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

He explains: “I was thinking ‘Not everyone likes whisky, it’s not something you do every day of the week’.

“But then people started coming in and realised that we have so much on offer, with different spirits too – and then they keep coming back.

“Word of mouth is continuing to help us grow, too. It’s been the key to success so far.”

The store offers tastings of a wide variety of whiskeys, gins and rums. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
The store offers tastings of a wide variety of whiskeys, gins and rums. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

Peterhead offerings can be just as good as Aberdeen, says manager

Earlier this week, we spoke to Fox and Feather owner Lauren Joiner, who told us she hears customers praise Peterhead and the shire for its offerings compared to Aberdeen.

And Andy echoes this, adding that with the Blue Toon on the up, people can have a great day out right on their doorstep.

It comes as the town is filled with excitement over Peterhead Scottish Week, with more than 50 events planned to show the town at its very best.

Andy reckons that if more people took a leaf out of his book and shared positive thoughts about Peterhead, any negative perceptions of the town could take a turn.

The store overlooks Peterhead's bustling harbour. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
The store overlooks Peterhead’s bustling harbour. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

He says: “We’ve all been guilty of going to Aberdeen for our days out because there was more to do in Aberdeen than Peterhead.

“I knew when I went to Aberdeen for the cinema, I would then go for my supper as well, so I’m spending a fortune as well as money on getting through there.

“But if I can stay in Peterhead, save two hours travel, save money on fuel or the bus, and spend money in my local town, then that’s great.”

‘Surprises’ in the works for Cask and Quay

As we finish up our chat inside the immaculate Cask and Quay store, I ask Andy what lies ahead for the whisky outfit.

Big things are in the works for Cask and Quay, but Andy is leaving the town's whiskey fans in suspense as to what they may be. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Big things are in the works for Cask and Quay, but Andy is leaving the town’s whisky fans in suspense as to what they may be. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

An expansion into Peterhead Prison Museum is currently into the works, tapping into arguably the town’s biggest tourist attraction.

Careful not to reveal too much, Andy says they plan to hold “bespoke and unusual” events there.

Brandishing a cheeky smile, he teases: “We have got some things in the pipeline, but we will keep those a surprise for now.”

This week, we put the buzz of Peterhead Scottish Week, as well as local businesses helping the town thrive, in the spotlight. Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Harry Gray, from Wick, has died.
'Mr Wick' Harry Gray remembered as a good friend with peerless passion for hometown's…
Little Alicia Lynch was among the many children who were all smiles as the brand new Hazlehead Park playground opened.
What do Aberdeen kids think of new £1m park so popular it caused traffic…
Liz Milne in 1990s
'She was a mum to all of us': Phoenix Theatre stalwart Liz Milne dies…
Ewan Mann. Image: Facebook
Dad who glassed man in Aberdeen bar confessed to taxi driver
Clinton Westlake-Tritton. Image: Facebook
Cold, hungry man repays good Samaritan who helped him - by stealing his car
Dave Crocker and Nagi El-Khatoun outside Crust bakery on Peterculter. Image: DC Thomson.
Inside Peterculter's first bakery Crust, where duo plan to save 'dying craft' of artisan…
Elizabeth Quinn
Teenager reported missing from Aberdeen not seen for two days
New SNP MP Seamus Logan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Yet another election for Fraserburgh voters as SNP MP who beat Douglas Ross resigns…
Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston
Aberdeen fans who were part of masked 'disorderly crowd' in Dundee appear in court
Jim Watt, Georgia Toffolo and James Watt.
'I love you dad - you have been amazing': James Watt thanks medical staff…

Conversation