‘So sweet’ cross-bred Vanessa sparkles in sunshine at Nairn Show

The champion of champions cup is bound for Tomintoul after a heifer from M and M Robertson, of Easter Fodderletter Farm, sparkled in the main ring at Nairn Show.

The Limousin cross heifer was crowned overall winner at Saturday’s event.

The action took place at a sun-kissed Davidson Park on the south edge of town.

Head judge Colin Manson, Brodieshill Farm, Forres described the winner as “so sweet right throughout, with character, style and a great back end – a very correct animal”.

The homebred heifer, Vanessa, was on her first outing, taking first in her class and interbreed beef champion on the way to main ring.

She was sired by a Limousin cross bull, Homebyres Nistelrooy, and out of a Limousin cross homebred cow.

In the interbreed beef championship judge Bob Adam, of Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar, said: “She was the standout animal, very correct. Just a very good beast.”

Joining the beef winner in champion of champions selection was the overall horse winner, a Highland pony from outside Nairn. The six-year-old, Kilravoch Solusda came from Ailsa and Joanna Baird, Easter Lochend, Nairn.

A homebred mare, she was sired by Trowan Miracle and out of Solus Gaelach of Lismore. She was reserve overall horse champion at last year’s Black Isle Show.

Making up the trio in the main ring was the interbreed sheep champion from J Munro and Son, Invercharron Farm, Ardgay.

The three-crop ewe, Criffel Flower, was sired by Tercrosset Emperor and out of Heatheryhall Brenda. It stood reserve champion Beltex at the Sutherland show this year and Black Isle show last year.

The interbreed sheep judging is done using a scoring system, with all the judges giving points to the winners of each section. Judge Arnott Coghill, of Skinnet, Halkirk, described the Munros’ ewe as “a lovely, correct sheep which looked well from the feet up. It stood perfectly”.

Strong crowds were reported through the gate and the weather delivered sunshine throughout the day.

Nairn Show president Paul Wilson, of Wester Cairnglass Farm, said: “It has been a great success, with a big crowd, and we have been very lucky with the weather.

“It was a lot of work to set up which has paid off. It helped to make it a stress-free event on the day”

He added: “The help organising and setting up the show was fantastic, with lots of support from the committee and volunteers. I’d like to thank everyone who helped to make it happen and am delighted we had such a great day.”

Results

Highland (judge J Lang, Invergordon). Champion: Leys Castle Farm, Inverness, with yearling heifer Lora 2 of Leys, sired by Dougald 2 of Leys, out of Lora of Mottistone. Reserve: Tordarroch Estate, Farr, Inverness, with three-year-old heifer Phiobaidh 142 of Balmoral. Sired by Lachlan of Earn and out of Phiobaidh 106 of Balmoral.

Aberdeen-Angus (judge J Fowlie, Adziel, Strichen). Champion: A and K Rhind, Newton of Struthers, with Newton-Struthers Espresso, a three-year-old heifer by Idvies Ed and out of Newton-Struthers Emma. She won nine championships in 2023 and was beef champion at New Deer in 2024. Reserve: A Shepherd, Orbliston Farm, Fochabers, with a March 2023 bull, Obrliston Endevour, on its first outing. The homebred bull was sired by Schivas Methlick Boy who was bought at Stirling for 8,000gns, and out of Orbliston Emily W225.

Shorthorn (judge: J Fowlie). Champion and reserve: G Stephen, Hatton Farm, Dallas, with homebred yearling bull Glenduel Titon. Sired by Jason of Upsall and out of Coldrochnie Erina Rainbow. Reserve was the two-year-old heifer Dunsyre Daisy Gretta 19, bought at the herd dispersal. By Fearn No Limits, out of Dunsyre Daisy Gretta 15. Shorthorn champion at Black Isle 2023.

Limousin (judge A Wilson, West Cairnglass). Champion, reserve and interbreed reserve champion: R and K Davidson, Corsairtly, with January 2023 heifer Corsairtly Universe, a daughter of Whinfellpark Ronaldo and out of Corsairtly Orbit. First at the Highland. Reserve was the 15-month old homebred bull Corsairtly Umbro. Also sired by Windfellpark Ronaldo and out of Corsairtly Indie.

Simmental (judge G Mackay, Muir of Ord). Champion and reserve: G Patterson, Delfur Farming, with Delfur Weigela N12, a 120-month-old heifer, by Ballymoney Larry and out of Delfur Weigela E12. Reserve champion at the Borderway Agri Expo, 2023, and this year’s Angus Show. Reserve was Delfur Nifty, a homebred, 19-month heifer also sired by the 9000gns Ballymoney Larry and out of Delfur Joyful. Junior interbreed champion at the Royal Highland Show and overall interbreed champion at Livescot and Agri Expo 2023.

Charolais (judge G Mackay). Champion and reserve: RA Milne and Sons, Kennieshillock, with 14-month-old bull Elgin Ullapool on its first outing. Sired by £20,000 bull Thurso Paul, with Elgin Libby as dam. Reserve was the 16-month homebred bull Elgin Ulysses, also by Thurso Paul and out of Elgin Peril.

Cross-bred (judge R Mackay, Lybster). Champion, reserve, interbreed champion and champion of champions: M and M Robertson, Easter Fodderletter Farm, Tomintoul, with homebred Limousin cross heifer Vanessa on its first outing. Sired by Homebyres Nistelrooy and out of a homebred cow. Reserve was the home-bred Limousin cross yearling stot Brewdog. The February 2023-born bullock is sired by Limousin Beachmont Pacman and out of a homebred cow.

Any other other pure breed (judge: J Fowlie). Champion: S Balfour, Easter Fodderletter Farm, with British Blue heifer Cliffton Starburst on its first outing. Bred by Dylan Townhead and sired by Dafdd O’Chain, with Cliffton Lady luck as dam. The dam has previously won interbreed champion at Northumberland and Lincolnshire shows. Reserve: W D Stephen, Meikle Geddes Farm, Nairn, with British Blue bull Strawberryfield North Star on its first outing. The five-year old was bought from Norbrech genetics and is an ex-AI sire.

Blackface (judge W Walker, Kirriemuir). Champion: Glenrinnes Farms, Dufftown, with a homebred ewe lamb on its first outing. Sired by a £2,000 Crosswood hill tup and out of a ewe which was sired by a £4,500 Merkland tup. Reserve: D and C Carson, Tigh N’ulaidh, Tomatin, with a homebred tup lamb. Sired by a Livet tup and out of a ewe by a Midlock sire.

Suffolk (judge R, Bryce, Stirling). Champion and reserve: K Ingram, 2 Balloch View, Grange, Keith, with a two-crop homebred ewe by an Irish Benrafton tup and out of a Strathbogie sired ewe. Reserve was a homebred gimmer out of a Sandyknowe ewe.

Texel (judge D McKerrow, Tarves). Champion: P Gill, Duncroft, Wester Raddery, Fortrose. Supreme was a gimmer by Duncryne Frankie Boy out of a homebred ewe. Reserve: K Ingram, 2 Balloch View, Grange, Keith with a five-crop ewe on its first outing. Sired by Allanfauld Artois and out of a homebred Alt More ewe.

Blue Texel (judge J Graham, Stirling). A and K Rhind, Newton of Struthers Farm, Kinloss, with homebred ewe lamb JLO. Sired by Pistyll Elite and out of Matts Gooseberry. Reserve: J Duncan, Inchford, Cornhill, with a homebred ewe lamb on its first outing. Sired by Carlys Hulk and out of Nantydeeri Going-For-Gold.

Bluefaced Leicester (judge M Adam, Forfar). Champion and reserve: P Gill, Duncroft, Wester Raddery, with a homebred ewe. Sired by a Back O’Bennachie tup and out of a ewe by an Easter Dounie ram. Reserve was a homebred gimmer on its first outing by the same tup as the champion.