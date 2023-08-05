Blue Texels and Charollais win the groups at the Black Isle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blue Texels and Charollais win the groups at the Black Isle

Deborah Atkinson's Blue Texels took champion, with Charollais from the Ingrams in reserve.

By Katrina Macarthur
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Exhibitors enjoy a break Picture shows; Exhibitors. Black Isle Show. Supplied by Ron Stephen Date; 03/08/2023
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Exhibitors enjoy a break Picture shows; Exhibitors. Black Isle Show. Supplied by Ron Stephen Date; 03/08/2023

A trio of Blue Texels won the best group of three in the sheep lines at yesterday’s Black Isle Show.

Inter-breed sheep judge Arnott Coghill, from Caithness, tapped out Deborah Atkinson’s reserve inter-breed champion, Derg Foxylady, along with her stock tup Trisant Goliath, and her home-bred gimmer Tap O’Noth Glitterball, as the supreme winners.

In reserve, was the Ingram family’s Charollais from Logie Durno, Pitcaple, while a trio of North Country Cheviots brought out by Hughie Mackenzie, Badanloch Estate, Kinbrace, settled for third.

The best pure-bred sheep from Ross went to a one-crop Loandhu Beltex ewe from the Scott family at Fearn, Tain.

Champion at Sutherland Show, she was bought out of Carlisle last year and is by Culsh Exclusive.

Ugo Leonardi’s home-bred Texel gimmer from Portmahomack, which also won the crofters’ sheep section, took reserve in the best pure-bred sheep from Ross.

The groups of three and pairs competition in the cattle saw a trio of commercial cattle from Michael and Mark Roberton, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, take top spot, while Simmentals from Corskie, landed reserve.

It was a mirror image in the pairs, when the Simmentals from Corskie, took champion, and the commercials from Fodderletter, settled for reserve.

The best beef animal from Ross went to Ian Grant, with his nine-month-old Limousin cross heifer which stood champion crofters’ animal.

Reserve went to a bull from Raddery Aberdeen-Angus, Fortrose.

