Blue Texels and Charollais win the groups at the Black Isle

A trio of Blue Texels won the best group of three in the sheep lines at yesterday’s Black Isle Show.

Inter-breed sheep judge Arnott Coghill, from Caithness, tapped out Deborah Atkinson’s reserve inter-breed champion, Derg Foxylady, along with her stock tup Trisant Goliath, and her home-bred gimmer Tap O’Noth Glitterball, as the supreme winners.

In reserve, was the Ingram family’s Charollais from Logie Durno, Pitcaple, while a trio of North Country Cheviots brought out by Hughie Mackenzie, Badanloch Estate, Kinbrace, settled for third.

The best pure-bred sheep from Ross went to a one-crop Loandhu Beltex ewe from the Scott family at Fearn, Tain.

Champion at Sutherland Show, she was bought out of Carlisle last year and is by Culsh Exclusive.

Ugo Leonardi’s home-bred Texel gimmer from Portmahomack, which also won the crofters’ sheep section, took reserve in the best pure-bred sheep from Ross.

The groups of three and pairs competition in the cattle saw a trio of commercial cattle from Michael and Mark Roberton, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, take top spot, while Simmentals from Corskie, landed reserve.

It was a mirror image in the pairs, when the Simmentals from Corskie, took champion, and the commercials from Fodderletter, settled for reserve.

The best beef animal from Ross went to Ian Grant, with his nine-month-old Limousin cross heifer which stood champion crofters’ animal.

Reserve went to a bull from Raddery Aberdeen-Angus, Fortrose.