Obituary: Retired Cruden Bay BT officer and Peterhead Men’s Shed member Ian Hastie

Tributes have been paid following the news that retired Peterhead British Telecom officer, Ian Hastie from Cruden Bay, has died aged 73.

A well-known member of Peterhead Men’s Shed, Ian was also a regular of the Kilmarnock Arms.

Dozens of former colleagues have paid tribute to “the legend” who worked for BT for decades.

Raised in Cruden Bay

An armed forces baby, Ian Hastie was born on July 15 1951, in Germany.

Son of Muriel and John Hastie, who went on to work for British Telecom when he left the army, Ian had one younger brother, Neil.

When Ian was still in primary school the family returned to Scotland making a home in Cruden Bay.

Educated “across the road” from his home, Ian was keen to pursue a career.

In 1967 he began working in the post department of British Telecom as an apprentice.

He’d later become a Precision Testing Officer (PTO), based in Peterhead, a position he held until retirement.

Family man and a wonderful father

When he was still a teenager Ian met local lass Rita Harris.

The pair married and set up home on Station Road in Cruden Bay, going on to have three daughters.

“A great dad – always laughing and smiling”, his daughter recalled holidays abroad as children where Ian would drive them abroad.

“It was back in the days before seatbelts,” said his daughter Kate. “We’d all just lie in the back of the car with the seats down while dad drove us to Amsterdam.”

Tributes from BT colleagues

At work, Ian – always just known as Hastie, was well thought of by colleagues.

Long-term friend and workmate, Jim Chalmers, shared memories of Ian, describing him as a kind and generous person, who was funny and highly thought of by all who worked with him.

Scores of tributes have been added to a Facebook page for former BT employees.

Alex Simpson wrote: “Never a dull day working alongside the great man.”

“He always had a smile on his face and a funny story to tell,” added Allan McPherson.

“A legend has passed,” said Gordon Milne.

New life came from Men’s Shed

As a young man, Ian was part of his local masonic hall, but in later life became involved in Peterhead Men’s Shed.

“It brought new life into him and he couldn’t wait to go,” said Kate. “He really was so proud to be part of the Men’s Shed.”

His other passion, formed in later life, was for model diecast cars.

Amassing a collection of more than 1,000 miniature vehicles the hobby started when he bought a replica of his daughter’s first car.

Although the car collection became a more-present object of his attention, there was still time for a regular drink at the Kilmarnock Arms, Cruden Bay.

A “regular there for years”, it was only in more recent times when ill health restricted him that he wasn’t able to see his friends there as often as he would have liked.

Hastie’s final farewell

Ian passed away on July 22, following a short stay in hospital.

His funeral takes place on Wednesday, July 31 at 2.30pm in Old Parish Church, Cruden Bay.

The grandfather and great-grandfather will be remembered as a lover of heavy-metal music, a man with a hearty laugh, and as a father figure to many younger BT employees over the years.