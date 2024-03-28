Farming Working sheepdog sells for £19,100 to Shetland Overall, bitches averaged £3,202.50 and the dogs cashed in at £4,546.50. By Katrina Macarthur March 28 2024, 8:47 am March 28 2024, 8:47 am Share Working sheepdog sells for £19,100 to Shetland Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6415749/working-sheepdog-sells-for-19100-to-shetland/ Copy Link Dewi Jenkins’ Mirk sold for £19,100 to Monty Motto. A working sheepdog has sold through CCM Auctions’ Skipton Mart for £19,100 to Monty Motto on Shetland. Leading Welsh handler and triallist Dewi Jenkins from Ceredigion achieved the top price with his two-year-old home-bred dog Mirk. He is a grandson of Monty’s prized dog Jock which won the International Supreme Championship Sheep Dog Trials in 2022. Mirk’s mother Jill also sold for a record price of £26,000 at a sale in Gwynedd in October 2022. Other notable prices for fully broken dogs included £5,000 for two-year-old from S Massey, Dumfries, to Ross Clarke, also from Dumfries. Overall, bitches averaged £3,202.50 and the dogs cashed in at £4,546.50. In the part-broken dogs, five registered bitches averaged £1,701, two unregistered bitches levelled at £1,155 and ten registered dogs cashed in at £1,706.25.