Working sheepdog sells for £19,100 to Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Working sheepdog sells for £19,100 to Shetland

Overall, bitches averaged £3,202.50 and the dogs cashed in at £4,546.50.

By Katrina Macarthur
Dewi Jenkins’ Mirk sold for £19,100 to Monty Motto.
Dewi Jenkins’ Mirk sold for £19,100 to Monty Motto.

A working sheepdog has sold through CCM Auctions’ Skipton Mart for £19,100 to Monty Motto on Shetland.

Leading Welsh handler and triallist Dewi Jenkins from Ceredigion achieved the top price with his two-year-old home-bred dog Mirk.

He is a grandson of Monty’s prized dog Jock which won the International Supreme Championship Sheep Dog Trials in 2022.

Mirk’s mother Jill also sold for a record price of £26,000 at a sale in Gwynedd in October 2022.

Other notable prices for fully broken dogs included £5,000 for two-year-old from S Massey, Dumfries, to Ross Clarke, also from Dumfries.

Overall, bitches averaged £3,202.50 and the dogs cashed in at £4,546.50.

In the part-broken dogs, five registered bitches averaged £1,701, two unregistered bitches levelled at £1,155 and ten registered dogs cashed in at £1,706.25.

More from Farming

MSP Tim Eagle joined a Holyrood debate from his lambing shed.
Buckie MSP Tim Eagle joins Holyrood rural debate live from the lambing shed
The new calving interval will be challenging for some producers.
New calving interval introduced to beef calf scheme
The beef cattle sector is in limbo over the reform of the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme.
Beef farmer fury over Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme fiasco
Jamie Pirie's 12-month-old Limousin bullock stood champion and sold for the top price.
Young Farmers' calves top at £4,300 for champ at Caledonian Marts
Beef calf claims for the year have dropped from 379,740 in 2022 to 366,371 in 2023.
Beef calf scheme payments to arrive in bank accounts this week
Martin Macdonald ploughing at Culcairn, Invergordon last week. Picture by Ron Bews.
Scottish growers fare better than those south of the border
Harestone TY has sold privately to a herd in Ayrshire.
Harestone Charolais bull makes £18,000 in private deal
Post Thumbnail
Warning to producers selling prime and cull stock through marts
Harold Murray is a well-known farming figure in the industry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Farming stalwart Harold releases second book for charity
Nia Sutherland grew up on a beef and sheep farm and has been passionate about it for as long as she can remember.
Nia Sutherland: SAYFC has had a huge impact on my life