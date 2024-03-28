Working sheepdog sells for £19,100 to Shetland

A working sheepdog has sold through CCM Auctions’ Skipton Mart for £19,100 to Monty Motto on Shetland.

Leading Welsh handler and triallist Dewi Jenkins from Ceredigion achieved the top price with his two-year-old home-bred dog Mirk.

He is a grandson of Monty’s prized dog Jock which won the International Supreme Championship Sheep Dog Trials in 2022.

Mirk’s mother Jill also sold for a record price of £26,000 at a sale in Gwynedd in October 2022.

Other notable prices for fully broken dogs included £5,000 for two-year-old from S Massey, Dumfries, to Ross Clarke, also from Dumfries.

Overall, bitches averaged £3,202.50 and the dogs cashed in at £4,546.50.

In the part-broken dogs, five registered bitches averaged £1,701, two unregistered bitches levelled at £1,155 and ten registered dogs cashed in at £1,706.25.