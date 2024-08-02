Nicola will be banging drum for women farmers at Turriff Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Nicola will be banging drum for women farmers at Turriff Show

She'll also be helping out her old school, St Margaret's in Aberdeen.

Farmer and former St Margaret's School for Girl's student Nicola Wordie.
By Keith Findlay

A role model for Scottish women farmers will bang the drum loudly for the industry and her old school at one of the country’s largest agricultural events.

Nicola Wordie works on her family’s farm at Cairnborrow, near Huntly.

She is a former pupil of St Margaret’s School for Girls, in Aberdeen, which will host a stand at Turriff Show on Sunday and Monday.

Ms Wordie will be on hand to encourage other young people to follow in her footsteps.

But first, she answered some of our questions about her chosen career.

What does a typical day look like?

It depends on what time of year it is. There is always something which needs to be done on a farm but this time of year is slightly quieter for us. We are between spring calving and lambing and autumn calving. Crops are in the ground and livestock is out at grass.

Farmer Nicola Wordie
Nicola works on the family farm at Cairnborrow, near Huntly. Image: Spey

What are some of the most significant changes you have experienced on your farm?

The biggest change we have experienced is the introduction of new technologies. We are
always trying to adapt and improve. There’s also been a noticeable growth in sheep numbers which led to us building a new lambing shed last year. Weather conditions are changing – we don’t get the same winters we used to, so diseases are more of an issue.

Can you tell us more about your path into farming?

I got a few pet pigs when I was growing up and they were always destined for our own
consumption. I remember my mum saying this will either make or break the farmer in me. Caring for, looking after and rearing these amazing animals was one of the best things I got to do.

I left college with an HND in agriculture before going to New Zealand for three months, working and travelling. I helped on dairy and cattle fattening farms which is completely different to what we are used to here. It was an incredible experience which I am so glad I did. I then returned home to our farm in Aberdeenshire, where I have been ever since.

New Zealand is a totally different way of life. It’s much more laid back and I found communities still had strong connections to farming – not the huge gap between consumers and producers I find here in the UK.

Nicola Wordie
Nicola enjoyed her time in New Zealand. Image: Spey

What more needs to be done to grow the number of women farmers?

In some areas it’s still hard as the average age of farmers is so high. Some, not all,
still have that mentality of women shouldn’t or can’t do this. It is definitely getting less but I do still see it. There needs to be more education in schools and more needs to be
shared about how great the industry is.

I try to educate and inspire people into farming on my social media, sharing the good and bad, as well as the highs and lows of each day.

Weather, supply chains and fewer young farmers are among issues affecting the industry. There is also uncertainty around food security, rising costs and legislation. What is your advice to those who will have to face these challenges in the future?

Don’t stand still. Always adapt and develop your business but do it for the right reasons. One shoe doesn’t fit all, so do what’s best for you and your farm.

What do you most enjoy about farming?

I love how every day presents me with different challenges. Also being able to produce such incredible produce in rural Aberdeenshire which then goes on to feed our nation. I really enjoy sharing what we do here and explaining how and why we do things, giving people an insight into a true working farm.

Where does your future lie in farming?

I hope there is still a future in farming. I hope in many years time I can still calve cows, lamb sheep and do what I love. Farming is in the blood. It’s a way of life and an
incredibly amazing one at that.

St Margaret’s and agriculture

St Margaret's School for Girls.
St Margaret’s School for Girls has a long history of teaching girls from north-east farming communities.

Its pupils study a cross-curricular farming topic and learn about the importance of agriculture from a young age.

Headteacher Anna Tomlinson said: “I am thrilled that Nicola has excelled in her chosen field.

St Margaret's headteacher Anna Tomlinson
“Farming is another sector which has been historically male dominated but students from St Margaret’s are now making an impact. Nicola is setting an example not only to the girls at St Margaret’s, but also for young women across the country who wish to pursue a career in agriculture.”

Conversation