Home Business Farming

All systems go for Orkney County Show

More than 10,000 people expected to pour into Bignold Park in Kirkwall.

By Keith Findlay
Orkney County Show
Orkney's population swells whenever the islands' biggest agricultural show takes place. Image: Orkney Agricultural Society

Bignold Park, Kirkwall, is an epicentre of Scottish agriculture on Saturday August 10 when it it hosts the 136th Orkney County Show.

The annual event attracts farmers and others from across the islands, as well as from the Scottish mainland.

For the upcoming 2024 edition, Orkney Agricultural Society is promising “something for everyone, of all ages”.

Of course, there are the traditional livestock sections for cattle, sheep, horses, goats, poultry and dogs.

A lot more besides

But it doesn’t stop there.

With over 110 trade stands highlighting and promoting first-class local produce and crafts, visitors will be spoilt for choice.

And new for 2024 is the Society Bar, a family-friendly area to eat, drink and have a rest.

Entertainments laid on include the RPM bike trails display team, showjumping, three different local dancing groups, a pipe band, Shetland’s jarl squad, live music and “much more”.

Fancy a job with the circus?

Circus juggler
Practice makes perfect. Image: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, budding young stars of the big top will be able to put in some practice in a circus skills workshop.

Show president Liam Muir told The Press and Journal the event is likely to be attended by as many as 10,000 t0 12,000 people, perhaps more than half the islands’ population.

Many of these will be coming from the Scottish mainland and ferries to Orkney around the time of the show will be running at full capacity, he added.

Stromness harbour, Orkney with the ferry, 'Hamnavoe' at her berth.
All aboard for Orkney on August 10. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Entries for the cattle, sheep and horse categories are all up on last year, said Mr Muir, a farmer and livestock agent based at Upper Onston, Stennes.

He added: “There’ll be a few less goats but it’s good to see the poultry back this year.”

Bird flu put a halt to poultry participation in recent years.

Entries in the cattle, horse and sheep sections will, in addition to battling it out for supremacy among their kin, be vying for the overall show prize.

Who will be this year’s Orkney County Show superhero?

Last year’s interbreed winner was Sebay Superhero, a homebred nine-month-old Limousin cross-steer calf, by Spittalton Barty and out of a British Blue cross cow.

The show’s top award capped a successful day for the Baillie family of Tankerness.

Mr Muir has been involved in Orkney County Show for “more years than I care to remember”, though he is making his debut as president.

He said members of the organising committee had put in a lot of hard work behind the scenes to make sure this month’s event runs smoothly.

All they need now is a nice sunny day on August 10.

Judges

  • Shetland Ponies – Donna Irvine
  • Light-legged, in-hand – Marion Maclennan
  • Light-legged, ridden – Jane Gilchrist
  • Heavy horse – Liam Tedcastle
  • Shorthorns, Aberdeen-Angus and native cattle – David Johnston
  • Continental cattle and young handlers – Margaret Penny
  • Cross-bred coloured and black & blue polled cattle – James Graham
  • Interbreed cattle – John Morton
  • Suffolk and cross-bred sheep – Melvin Stuart
  • Texel and Beltex sheep – Willie McAllister
  • Border Leicester, half-bred and Cheviot sheep – Andrew Polson
  • Charollais and AOPB sheep – Robert Paterson
  • Dutch Spotted and Blue & Badger Faced Texels – Stuart Wood
  • Interbreed sheep and young handlers – Archie MacGregor
  • Goats – Agnes Aitken
  • Poultry – Robbie Parkin
  • Dogs and pets – Wendy Wagner

