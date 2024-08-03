Restaurant review: Speaking of love in Oban’s Kaina Italian Kitchen

My friend and I have been meeting for breakfast a fair bit recently, so we decided to take our relationship a little bit further and enjoy some dinner.

Everyone has been talking about a new Italian in Oban, so we decided to give it a go.

Kaina Italian Kitchen opened on Gibraltar Street and has 20 outdoor and (around) 30 indoor seats.

Owner Kalina Bishwakarma said that everything she produces is made with love.

Her dad, Kailash, was trained in five-star kitchens in Dubai, and her husband Rubin is part of the management team.

The restaurant is named after the couple’s daughter Kaina.

My friend has a very suitable new man in her life, so I don’t know if it was the conversation or the food – but certainly love in abundance was the theme of conversation for the evening.

Pizza at Kaina Italian Kitchen transported us to Italy

My dear friend loves food, as do I, but it is fair to say we take our time to eat. We were made to feel at home, and we were never rushed.

It is often days between seeing my friend – and lots can happen in that time.

She had the grilled goat’s cheese (£9.99) to start, and I had the aubergine timbale (£7.99).

While we were waiting the short time for our starters to arrive at the table, other diners had ordered the antipasti for two (£13.99) and – I kid you not – people were “oohing” and “ahhing” when the waiter brought it to their table.

I wondered if what we had chosen could live up to that. We were not disappointed.

The delicious delicateness of pesto against a punchy tomato salsa in the aubergine dish is wonderful.

I got a wee taste of the cheese with its red onion marmalade and balsamic reduction too. I would have loved that as a starter as well.

The portions are generous. We went overboard on our mains – but I thought you would want to know about both the pasta and the pizza, as well as the freshness of the seafood.

My dear friend had fresh tagliatelle al salmone asparagi (£15.99) with fresh Scottish salmon. This time I tasted hers first and then launched into my own plate.

Delicate creamy goodness and a huge portion, so she was happy to give me a nibble.

A friend on an adjacent table had chosen the linguine alla frutti di mare (£15.99), and it was so fresh and delicious too.

To share, and ‘to take home’, we had the house special calzone (£15.99). Honestly, I have been back twice since for this very same dish. The pizza bread is as fine as I have tasted in Italy.

But that is because, as Kalina says, everything about them is Italian – apart from their Nepalese heritage.

My main course was ‘Sienna in a bowl’

For my “proper” main I had a house special pasta (£15.99) with mushroom, chorizo, tomatoes and basil, which was actually just the rolling hillside of Sienna in a bowl.

It is fair to say we were both transported to Italy with our meals.

So much so that my friend said: “If it is not 25C and the Arno outside, with people singing arias, I will be hugely disappointed.”

Now, that should have been that – until we were tempted with a tiramisu (£6.99).

I mean, the closest thing I have had to an Italian homemade dessert since I was in Italy in 2014 has been an M&S version.

M&S is good, but this was “bellissimo”.

Sorry, terrible pun for something that was simply the best thing I have tasted in ages.

And yes, I have also been back for one of these and Kaina’s rich and nutty coffee since the review.

Kaina Italian Kitchen is open for lunch and dinner, and Kalina says I can pop in anytime for “just” a coffee.

The verdict

You know, if life is all about the moments you spend, then this is an incredible offering in Oban.

The service was fantastic, the pace was unhurried and there was no stress at all.

The menu is extensive, and there are even specials. While everything is homemade and to order, there was no waiting about.

It is not cheap, but it is not expensive – and for what you get it is good for the purse and the heart.

If I were you, I would book a table as soon as you can as I am sure they will be busy all summer, and winter for that matter.

Information

Address: 2 Combie Street, Oban PA34 4HN

T: 01631 561778

W: kainaitaliankitchen.co.uk

Price: £99.80 for starters, three mains and dessert with coffee, water and soft drinks.

Disabled access: Yes, but limited or no access to toilets.

Dog-friendly: Guide dogs only, due to space restrictions.

Scores: