Restaurant review: Speaking of love in Oban’s Kaina Italian Kitchen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Restaurant review: Speaking of love in Oban’s Kaina Italian Kitchen

First time for food in Kaina Italian Kitchen, and I have already been back for that pizza!

Anti pasti at Kaina Italian Kitchen.
Anti pasti at Kaina Italian Kitchen. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Louise Glen

My friend and I have been meeting for breakfast a fair bit recently, so we decided to take our relationship a little bit further and enjoy some dinner.

Everyone has been talking about a new Italian in Oban, so we decided to give it a go.

Kaina Italian Kitchen opened on Gibraltar Street and has 20 outdoor and (around) 30 indoor seats.

Outside Kaina Italian Kitchen on Gibraltar Street.

Owner Kalina Bishwakarma said that everything she produces is made with love. 

Her dad, Kailash, was trained in five-star kitchens in Dubai, and her husband Rubin is part of the management team.

The restaurant is named after the couple’s daughter Kaina.

My friend has a very suitable new man in her life, so I don’t know if it was the conversation or the food – but certainly love in abundance was the theme of conversation for the evening.

Kaina Italian Kitchen interior.
The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Pizza at Kaina Italian Kitchen transported us to Italy

My dear friend loves food, as do I, but it is fair to say we take our time to eat. We were made to feel at home, and we were never rushed.

It is often days between seeing my friend – and lots can happen in that time.

She had the grilled goat’s cheese (£9.99) to start, and I had the aubergine timbale (£7.99).

I’m a big fan of the décor.

While we were waiting the short time for our starters to arrive at the table, other diners had ordered the antipasti for two (£13.99) and – I kid you not – people were “oohing” and “ahhing” when the waiter brought it to their table.

I wondered if what we had chosen could live up to that. We were not disappointed.

The delicious delicateness of pesto against a punchy tomato salsa in the aubergine dish is wonderful.

I got a wee taste of the cheese with its red onion marmalade and balsamic reduction too. I would have loved that as a starter as well.

The portions are generous. We went overboard on our mains – but I thought you would want to know about both the pasta and the pizza, as well as the freshness of the seafood.

Linguine al frutti di mare at Kaina Italiam Kitchen.
Linguine al frutti di mare.

My dear friend had fresh tagliatelle al salmone asparagi (£15.99) with fresh Scottish salmon. This time I tasted hers first and then launched into my own plate.

Delicate creamy goodness and a huge portion, so she was happy to give me a nibble.

A friend on an adjacent table had chosen the linguine alla frutti di mare (£15.99), and it was so fresh and delicious too.

A closer look at the delicious dish.

To share, and ‘to take home’, we had the house special calzone (£15.99). Honestly, I have been back twice since for this very same dish. The pizza bread is as fine as I have tasted in Italy.

We shared a house special calzone.

But that is because, as Kalina says, everything about them is Italian – apart from their Nepalese heritage.

My main course was ‘Sienna in a bowl’

For my “proper” main I had a house special pasta (£15.99) with mushroom, chorizo, tomatoes and basil, which was actually just the rolling hillside of Sienna in a bowl.

The bar area at Kaina Italian Kitchen.

It is fair to say we were both transported to Italy with our meals.

So much so that my friend said: “If it is not 25C and the Arno outside, with people singing arias, I will be hugely disappointed.”

Now, that should have been that – until we were tempted with a tiramisu (£6.99).

The tiramisu in all its glory.

I mean, the closest thing I have had to an Italian homemade dessert since I was in Italy in 2014 has been an M&S version.

M&S is good, but this was “bellissimo”.

What a treat it was.

Sorry, terrible pun for something that was simply the best thing I have tasted in ages.

And yes, I have also been back for one of these and Kaina’s rich and nutty coffee since the review.

Kaina Italian Kitchen is open for lunch and dinner, and Kalina says I can pop in anytime for “just” a coffee.

The verdict

You know, if life is all about the moments you spend, then this is an incredible offering in Oban.

The service was fantastic, the pace was unhurried and there was no stress at all.

The menu is extensive, and there are even specials. While everything is homemade and to order, there was no waiting about.

Another mouth-watering image of the antipasti.

It is not cheap, but it is not expensive – and for what you get it is good for the purse and the heart.

If I were you, I would book a table as soon as you can as I am sure they will be busy all summer, and winter for that matter.

Information

Address: 2 Combie Street, Oban PA34 4HN

T: 01631 561778

W: kainaitaliankitchen.co.uk

Price: £99.80 for starters, three mains and dessert with coffee, water and soft drinks.

Disabled access: Yes, but limited or no access to toilets.

Dog-friendly: Guide dogs only, due to space restrictions.

Scores:

  • Food: 5/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 5/5

More from Food and Drink

Pranee Marsh with her son Stephen, husband Thomas and daughter Sara. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Pranee's Thai Kitchen: The Facebook cooking group turned booming Banchory caterer
Michael Miele putting salt and vinegar on chips behind the counter at the Northern Fish Restaurant.
Northern Fish Restaurant owner makes 'heartbreaking' decision to close much-loved 101-year-old Elgin takeaway
Madame Mew's is located on Summer Street in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Does a taste of Thailand await at Madame Mew's in Aberdeen?
Castleton Farm preserves.
Turriff Show 2024: 9 food and drink stalls to pay a visit to
Wark Farm pies, produced near Alford.
North-east's rich larder being showcased at Turriff Show
Phil and Wendy Richardson. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Love That Loaf: The Findhorn micro-bakery born on couple's 25th wedding anniversary
Beekies Neuk in Newmachar serves up comforting classics, and the Beekies chicken was a standout. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Beekies Neuk in Newmachar serves up generous, comforting classics
Andy and I enjoyed a feast at The Pig's Wings this week. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
You can tuck into 5 plates for £20 at The Pig's Wings – but…
Philippa Rose Brown and Liam Brown.
Mike's Famous Fish and Chips boss reveals struggles of coeliac daughter, and says more…
Founder Keith Paterson outside of Tesco, where his crisps will now be stocked. Image: Julia Bryce PR
Wick seaweed crisps brand secures deals to be on shelves of Tesco and Morrisons
2

Conversation