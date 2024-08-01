Gallery: 28 of the best pictures from the Black Isle Show

The Black Isle Show has had people pouring through the gates in their thousands in Muir of Ord.

Billed as the largest agricultural event in the north, it is a firm favourite in the Highlands and Islands event calendar for farmers, crofters, exhibitors and many others.

And with free parking and no admission charge for those under 12, this year’s event delivered on the value-for-money front for cash-strapped families seeking holiday fun.

Two days of action-packed fun

The two-day show got up and running late Wednesday afternoon with showjumping finals, followed by a vintage tractor parade, sheepdog display and motorbike stunts.

Today’s main ring entertainment included three times’ trials bike world champion Steve Colley. His amazing freestyle tricks and stunts on a mono bike had everyone enthralled.

Livestock entries from all over

There were entries from all over Scotland for the many livestock classes.

One of our photographers, Sandy McCook, was there to capture all the best moments at the show.