Gallery: 28 of the best pictures from the Black Isle Show

Thousands attend biggest agricultural event in the north.

Black Isle Show
Sophie McDonald, 6, of Oyne, Aberdeenshire prepares Never Give Up, a Limousin cross calf .for the show ring. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

The Black Isle Show has had people pouring through the gates in their thousands in Muir of Ord.

Billed as the largest agricultural event in the north, it is a firm favourite in the Highlands and Islands event calendar for farmers, crofters, exhibitors and many others.

And with free parking and no admission charge for those under 12, this year’s event delivered on the value-for-money front for cash-strapped families seeking holiday fun.

Two days of action-packed fun

The two-day show got up and running late Wednesday afternoon with showjumping finals, followed by a vintage tractor parade, sheepdog display and motorbike stunts.

Today’s main ring entertainment included three times’ trials bike world champion Steve Colley. His amazing freestyle tricks and stunts on a mono bike had everyone enthralled.

Livestock entries from all over

There were entries from all over Scotland for the many livestock classes.

One of our photographers, Sandy McCook, was there to capture all the best moments at the show.

Motorcycle stunt rider Steve Colley puts on his afternoon performance for the large crowd.
Motorcycle stunt rider Steve Colley puts on his afternoon performance for the large crowd. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The young man pushing this giant bale is Levi grant, 6, of Gairloch.
How far do I have to push it? The young man pushing this giant bale is Levi grant, 6, of Gairloch. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Huge numbers of people had a rain-free day at the Black Isle Show.
Huge numbers of people had a rain-free day at the Black Isle Show. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Overall cattle champion at the Black Isle Show
The overall cattle champion, a British Simmental cow, with calf at foot, from WJ and J Green of Corskie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
There was a bumper turnout for the main ring entertainment. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
There’s “neigh” getting away from it. The Black Isle Show was a fabulous day out. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
Chloe Anderson of Duffus, with Badger, a Badger Face Chloe won one of the junior handlers’ competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
The main ring action was non-stop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
Another exciting moment from Steve Colley. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
As always at the Black Isle Show, standards in the livestock classes were high. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
Excitement builds around one of the sheep pens. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
There was plenty to entertain visitors away from the main ring. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
"Ewe" have to be in right place at the right time to win in the sheep classes.
“Ewe” have to be in right place at the right time to win in the sheep classes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show.
Judging time. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
There’s always time for a blether. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
Herding sheep is far from easy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
This sheepdog’s on a break. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
This one’s definitely got the cute factor. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
Sophie McDonald, 6, of Oyne, Aberdeenshire prepares Never Give Up, a Limousin cross calf .for the show ring. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Black Isle Show
Donald and William Alexander with an exact replica of their father’s 1959 Austin FJK cattle truck. It was on display at the D&W Alexander stand. Image:Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
The atmosphere was buzzing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
Keeping a keen eye on judging in the sheep rings. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
Sheep judge Bruce Johnston casts his eyes over the entries. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
Steve Colley shows off more of his skills. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
Young shepherds meet their competition judge. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
Eating on the go at the Black Isle Show. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
The tension mounts for these sheep and their handlers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Show
In among the sheep pens. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

