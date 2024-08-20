Aberdeenshire day out for Scottish Women in Agriculture

The varied roles of women in the farming industry were celebrated at a well-attended event at Douneside House hotel in Tarland, Aberdeenshire.

Women in Agriculture Scotland (WiAS) hosted the gathering, its first in the area.

Led by Alison Ross of Craskins Farm, Tarland, the day featured guest speakers, networking activities, lunch and a tour of the magnificent gardens at Douneside House.

Louise Urquhart, of Louise’s Farm Kitchen at Milton of Auchinhove, Banchory, spoke about her journey from farm to fork, and how the business has grown to meet demand.

Louise sells off farm through her pop-up shop, as well as attending local farmers’ markets.

She also prepares and supplies hog roasts for local events and private parties.

Mike Duxbury, of Tarland-based Inclusive Farm Scotland at MacRobert, told guests of his experience, in and out of the farming industry, since losing his sight at an early age.

This went up to his most recent project, a collaboration with The MacRobert Trust focused on creating opportunities for people with diverse needs through practical hands-on training in agriculture.

What does The MacRobert Trust do?

The MacRobert Trust provides charitable grants, awards and scholarships to a wide range of not-for-profit organisations.

Its s 7,200-acre estate at Howe O’ Cromar is home to more than 5,000 acres of farmland split into nine main agricultural holdings, which are leased to farm tenants.

The trust also owns and leases a diverse range of residential and commercial property, including Douneside House.

Stephen McCallum, head gardener for The MacRobert Trust, gave an overview of the organisation and Douneside House during the WiAS gathering.

WiAS chairwoman Carole Brunton said: “Our thanks goes to The MacRobert Trust for their support and sponsorship, and to those who attended and supported the event.”

Nine years promoting women in Scottish agriculture

Established nine years ago, WiAS aims to “support, inspire and develop women in Scottish agriculture to achieve their aspirations and create a more progressive, successful and inclusive industry”.