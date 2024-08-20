Aberdeenshire day out for Scottish Women in Agriculture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Aberdeenshire day out for Scottish Women in Agriculture

The group held its latest gathering, its first in Aberdeenshire, in Tarland.

By Keith Findlay
Douneside House, Tarland, hosted Women in Agriculture Scotland's first event in Aberdeenshire.
The varied roles of women in the farming industry were celebrated at a well-attended event at Douneside House hotel in Tarland, Aberdeenshire.

Women in Agriculture Scotland (WiAS) hosted the gathering, its first in the area.

Led by Alison Ross of Craskins Farm, Tarland, the day featured guest speakers, networking activities, lunch and a tour of the magnificent gardens at Douneside House.

Attendees at the Women in Agriculture Scotland event in Tarland.
Louise Urquhart, of Louise’s Farm Kitchen at Milton of Auchinhove, Banchory, spoke about her journey from farm to fork, and how the business has grown to meet demand.

Louise sells off farm through her pop-up shop, as well as attending local farmers’ markets.

She also prepares and supplies hog roasts for local events and private parties.

Louise Urquhart, of Louise's Farm Kitchen.
Mike Duxbury, of Tarland-based Inclusive Farm Scotland at MacRobert, told guests of his experience, in and out of the farming industry, since losing his sight at an early age.

This went up to his most recent project, a collaboration with The MacRobert Trust focused on creating opportunities for people with diverse needs through practical hands-on training in agriculture.

What does The MacRobert Trust do?

The MacRobert Trust provides charitable grants, awards and scholarships to a wide range of not-for-profit organisations.

Its s 7,200-acre estate at Howe O’ Cromar is home to more than 5,000 acres of farmland split into nine main agricultural holdings, which are leased to farm tenants.

A farm on The MacRobert Trust's estate.
The trust also owns and leases a diverse range of residential and commercial property, including Douneside House.

Stephen McCallum, head gardener for The MacRobert Trust, gave an overview of the organisation and Douneside House during the WiAS gathering.

WiAS chairwoman Carole Brunton said: “Our thanks goes to The MacRobert Trust for their support and sponsorship, and to those who attended and supported the event.”

Nine years promoting women in Scottish agriculture

Established nine years ago, WiAS aims to “support, inspire and develop women in Scottish agriculture to achieve their aspirations and create a more progressive, successful and inclusive industry”.

Conversation