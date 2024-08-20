Just a few months after its final service, Rathven Parish Church has a new owner – but what could the listed village kirk become?

A 230-year-old church in a village near Buckie has a new owner three months after it closed.

Rathven Parish Church, which held its last service on May 26, has been snapped up.

Church of Scotland had put the historic property—complete with hall and car park—on the market for offers over £120,000.

‘Rare opportunity’

Officials had previously said owning the church dating back to 1794 on Rathven’s Main Road was a “rare opportunity” for buyers.

This sale was part of a nationwide drive to cut costs by selling places of worship as congregations dwindle and fewer ministers are being trained.

The church till has its worship area complete with a balcony, vestry, and toilets.

The hall next door features an open-plan design, a kitchen, and additional toilet facilities.

Meanwhile, there is a car park across the road from the building.

Future of the Rathven Parish Church building

Church of Scotland have confirmed the B-listed building has been sold.

However, officials say they can’t reveal who is the new owner due to “confidentiality reasons”.

This means the church’s future use is also currently a mystery.

In the sales particulars, church officials suggested the building could be converted into a creche, nursery, museum, or gallery without needing change of use consent.

Meanwhile, there’s also potential for other uses such a cinema, retail space, or community hub with the right approvals.

From a church to Pizza Express

There are many former churches across Scotland that have been repurposed.

One of the stand-outs is the former Braid Church in Edinburgh’s Morningside which is now home to a Pizza Express.

Because it’s a B-listed building, many of the original features from the church remain.

The pizza ovens are located where the stage used to be, and the impressive pipe organ is still visible on the wall above.

