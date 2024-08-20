Just a few months after its final service, Rathven Parish Church has a new owner – but what could the listed village kirk become?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just a few months after its final service, Rathven Parish Church has a new owner – but what could the listed village kirk become?

Church of Scotland have completed the sale of the church, church hall and car park in a village near Buckie.

By Sean McAngus
A 230-year-old church in a village near Buckie has a new owner three months after it closed.

Rathven Parish Church, which held its last service on May 26, has been snapped up.

Church of Scotland had put the historic property—complete with hall and car park—on the market for offers over £120,000.

Rathven Parish Church.  Image: Church of Scotland

‘Rare opportunity’

Rathven Parish Church.

Officials had previously said owning the church dating back to 1794 on Rathven’s Main Road was a “rare opportunity” for buyers.

This sale was part of a nationwide drive to cut costs by selling places of worship as congregations dwindle and fewer ministers are being trained.

The church till has its worship area complete with a balcony, vestry, and toilets.

The stunning traditional church in its glory.

The hall next door features an open-plan design, a kitchen, and additional toilet facilities.

Meanwhile, there is a car park across the road from the building.

Kitchen pictured in the hall. Image: Church of Scotland
Hall area pictured. Image: Church of Scotland

Future of the Rathven Parish Church building

The traditional pews.  Image: Church of Scotland

Church of Scotland have confirmed the B-listed building has been sold.

However, officials say they can’t reveal who is the new owner due to “confidentiality reasons”.

The current floor plans.  Image: Church of Scotland

This means the church’s future use is also currently a mystery.

In the sales particulars, church officials suggested the building could be converted into a creche, nursery, museum, or gallery without needing change of use consent.

Meanwhile, there’s also potential for other uses such a cinema, retail space, or community hub with the right approvals.

From a church to Pizza Express

There are many former churches across Scotland that have been repurposed.

One of the stand-outs is the former Braid Church in Edinburgh’s Morningside which is now home to a Pizza Express.

Pizza Express. Image: Google Maps

Because it’s a B-listed building, many of the original features from the church remain.

The pizza ovens are located where the stage used to be, and the impressive pipe organ is still visible on the wall above.

Read more church redevelopment stories:

