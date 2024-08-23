North-east trio buy top-selling Texel at Lanark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east trio buy top-selling Texel at Lanark

But bluetongue restrictions hit entry numbers and bids at Texel Sheep Society’s big Scottish sale.

By Lynsey Clark
Hexel High Voltage, bought for 70,000gns by north-east breeders Stuart Barclay, Kenny Pratt and Jim Innes, alongside Charlie Harkin.
Hexel High Voltage, bought for 70,000gns by north-east breeders Stuart Barclay, Kenny Pratt and Jim Innes, alongside Charlie Harkin. Image: MacGregor Photography

Pedigree demand for the top end of ram lambs at the Texel Sheep Society’s Scottish National sale at Lanark ensured a lead call of 70,000gns and a further 13 lots at five-figure prices.

But buyers generally proved selective, with 174 ram lambs selling through the ring to an average of £3,807 – a fall of £1,500 per head on the year, for 48 fewer sold.

The lack of Irish buyers, due to current Bluetongue restrictions, had a noticeable impact on both entry numbers and bids.

Lawrie and Symington auctioneer Archie Hamilton commented on the dearth of commercial bidders too.

‘Definite lack of buzz’

He added: “There wasn’t a lot of commercial demand today. I think the sale is quite early for them now – they don’t need tups until later in the year.

“On the whole, I thought the quality of the sheep was good and the top end were easy to sell, but there was a definite lack of buzz about the sale.”

The day’s top price came from the very last consignor in the ring, Donald MacPherson, who had judged the pre-sale show the previous day.

There wasn’t a lot of commercial demand today. I think the sale is quite early for them now – they don’t need tups until later in the year.” Auctioneer Archie Hamilton

Selling at 70,000gns – the best price yet for the family’s 14-ewe flock, based at Castlehills, Berwick – was Hexel High Voltage, a March-born son of last year’s private purchase, Strathbogie Gladiator.

Out of a ewe by Haymount Crackerjack, this one sold to three north-east breeders: Stuart Barclay, of Harestone; Kenny Pratt, of Hiltop; and Jim Innes, of Strathbogie; alongside Charlie Harkin, for his Loughash flock.

Auctioneer Archie Hamilton selling the top price lamb.
Auctioneer Archie Hamilton selling the top price lamb. Image: Lynsey Clark

Lambs from Hugh and Alan Blackwood’s Auldhouseburn flock at Muirkirk, sold at 60,000gns and 20,000gns.

Dearest of the two was Auldhouseburn Hercules, a son of the 16,000gns Scholars Governor, which sold to Eamonn Vaughan, Partridge Nest, and Ben Vernon’s Charben flock, both Staffordshire.

Meanwhile, another by the same sire, Auldhouseburn Hanky Panky, made 20,000gns to the Arnotts’ Haymount flock in Kelso, Michael Turner’s Okehall flock in Leek and Barney Richardson’s Fernyford flock in Buxton.

Champ He’s a Belter sold for 45,000gns

Pre-sale champion Saltcotes He’s a Belter, a Hexel Geronimo son from James Porter, of Penrith, was another to hit the headlines. He changed hands for 45,000gns to Charlie Boden, of Mellor Hall, Stockport.

On the other side of the coin, Mr Boden sold sons of last year’s 170,000gns purchase, Knap Grumpy, with Mellor Vale Hercules selling at 20,000gns to Auldhouseburn, and Mellor Vale Huntsman at 17,000gns to a trio of buyers – Rob Evans, of Hope Valley; Nick Legge, of Thornbury; and Tom Morgan, of Morwood.

Hard Ass heads north

Heading north at 35,000gns, was Drumbreddan Hard Ass, from Danny Hair’s Stranraer-based flock. Sired by Craig Douglas Gangster, that one was another to sell to Kenny Pratt’s Hilltop flock in Peterculter, Jim Innes’ Strathbogie flock at Huntly and Stuart Barclay’s Harestone flock in Banchory, buying with Mark Priestley, for his Seaforde flock.

Four lambs hit the 12,000gns mark, including the best from Robbie Wilson, of North Dorlaithers, Turriff.

His Milnbank Hercules, a son of the 30,000gns Clanfield Golden, out of a ewe by Harestone Eldorado, sold to the Knox family, of Mid Haddo, Fyvie, buying jointly with the Campbells, for their Cowal flock at Drimsynie, Argyll.

Robbie Wilson, of Turriff, selling his 12,000gns lamb.
Robbie Wilson, of Turriff, selling his 12,000gns lamb. Image: Lynsey Clark

Sandy Hunter received the best price yet for his 12-ewe Wedderburn flock at Glens of Foundland, Huntly, when Wedderburn Highlander sold at 12,000gns to James Draper, of Claybury, Shrewsbury. A son of Sadlerhead Fury, out of a Teiglum ewe, he had stood reserve male champion at the Royal Highland Show in June.

Wedderburn Highlander, sold by Sandy Hunter, of Huntly.
Wedderburn Highlander, sold by Sandy Hunter, of Huntly. Image: MacGregor Photography

And the reserve male champion from the Great Yorkshire show, Uppermill Hotshot, sold at 11,000gns for David McKerrow, of Uppermill, Tarves, in Aberdeenshire. Equalling the flock’s previous top price, this Clanfield Golden son sold to Ewan MacTaggart, of Rascarrel, Castle Douglas.

Uppermill Hotshot, sold at 11,000gns for David McKerrow, of Tarves.
Uppermill Hotshot, sold at 11,000gns for David McKerrow, of Tarves. Image: MacGregor Photography

The other five-figure sellers included Clanfield Han Solo, from James Theyer, Oxfordshire, which sold at 12,000gns in a three-way split to John Connell, of Wanton Walls, Lauder; the Grays at Scrogtonhead, Douglas, and the Graham family, of Craigdarroch, Sanquhar.

James Theyer then paid 12,000gns for Michael Turner’s Okehall Hot Shot and 11,000gns for Holtridge Honky Tonk, from Cheshire’s David Dunlop. At 10,000gns, Andrew Clark sold Teiglum High Flyer, to three Lanarkshire flocks – Midlock, Hartside and Overburns.

Conversation