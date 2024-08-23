North-east trio buy top-selling Texel at Lanark

Pedigree demand for the top end of ram lambs at the Texel Sheep Society’s Scottish National sale at Lanark ensured a lead call of 70,000gns and a further 13 lots at five-figure prices.

But buyers generally proved selective, with 174 ram lambs selling through the ring to an average of £3,807 – a fall of £1,500 per head on the year, for 48 fewer sold.

The lack of Irish buyers, due to current Bluetongue restrictions, had a noticeable impact on both entry numbers and bids.

Lawrie and Symington auctioneer Archie Hamilton commented on the dearth of commercial bidders too.

‘Definite lack of buzz’

He added: “There wasn’t a lot of commercial demand today. I think the sale is quite early for them now – they don’t need tups until later in the year.

“On the whole, I thought the quality of the sheep was good and the top end were easy to sell, but there was a definite lack of buzz about the sale.”

The day’s top price came from the very last consignor in the ring, Donald MacPherson, who had judged the pre-sale show the previous day.

Selling at 70,000gns – the best price yet for the family’s 14-ewe flock, based at Castlehills, Berwick – was Hexel High Voltage, a March-born son of last year’s private purchase, Strathbogie Gladiator.

Out of a ewe by Haymount Crackerjack, this one sold to three north-east breeders: Stuart Barclay, of Harestone; Kenny Pratt, of Hiltop; and Jim Innes, of Strathbogie; alongside Charlie Harkin, for his Loughash flock.

Lambs from Hugh and Alan Blackwood’s Auldhouseburn flock at Muirkirk, sold at 60,000gns and 20,000gns.

Dearest of the two was Auldhouseburn Hercules, a son of the 16,000gns Scholars Governor, which sold to Eamonn Vaughan, Partridge Nest, and Ben Vernon’s Charben flock, both Staffordshire.

Meanwhile, another by the same sire, Auldhouseburn Hanky Panky, made 20,000gns to the Arnotts’ Haymount flock in Kelso, Michael Turner’s Okehall flock in Leek and Barney Richardson’s Fernyford flock in Buxton.

Champ He’s a Belter sold for 45,000gns

Pre-sale champion Saltcotes He’s a Belter, a Hexel Geronimo son from James Porter, of Penrith, was another to hit the headlines. He changed hands for 45,000gns to Charlie Boden, of Mellor Hall, Stockport.

On the other side of the coin, Mr Boden sold sons of last year’s 170,000gns purchase, Knap Grumpy, with Mellor Vale Hercules selling at 20,000gns to Auldhouseburn, and Mellor Vale Huntsman at 17,000gns to a trio of buyers – Rob Evans, of Hope Valley; Nick Legge, of Thornbury; and Tom Morgan, of Morwood.

Hard Ass heads north

Heading north at 35,000gns, was Drumbreddan Hard Ass, from Danny Hair’s Stranraer-based flock. Sired by Craig Douglas Gangster, that one was another to sell to Kenny Pratt’s Hilltop flock in Peterculter, Jim Innes’ Strathbogie flock at Huntly and Stuart Barclay’s Harestone flock in Banchory, buying with Mark Priestley, for his Seaforde flock.

Four lambs hit the 12,000gns mark, including the best from Robbie Wilson, of North Dorlaithers, Turriff.

His Milnbank Hercules, a son of the 30,000gns Clanfield Golden, out of a ewe by Harestone Eldorado, sold to the Knox family, of Mid Haddo, Fyvie, buying jointly with the Campbells, for their Cowal flock at Drimsynie, Argyll.

Sandy Hunter received the best price yet for his 12-ewe Wedderburn flock at Glens of Foundland, Huntly, when Wedderburn Highlander sold at 12,000gns to James Draper, of Claybury, Shrewsbury. A son of Sadlerhead Fury, out of a Teiglum ewe, he had stood reserve male champion at the Royal Highland Show in June.

And the reserve male champion from the Great Yorkshire show, Uppermill Hotshot, sold at 11,000gns for David McKerrow, of Uppermill, Tarves, in Aberdeenshire. Equalling the flock’s previous top price, this Clanfield Golden son sold to Ewan MacTaggart, of Rascarrel, Castle Douglas.

The other five-figure sellers included Clanfield Han Solo, from James Theyer, Oxfordshire, which sold at 12,000gns in a three-way split to John Connell, of Wanton Walls, Lauder; the Grays at Scrogtonhead, Douglas, and the Graham family, of Craigdarroch, Sanquhar.

James Theyer then paid 12,000gns for Michael Turner’s Okehall Hot Shot and 11,000gns for Holtridge Honky Tonk, from Cheshire’s David Dunlop. At 10,000gns, Andrew Clark sold Teiglum High Flyer, to three Lanarkshire flocks – Midlock, Hartside and Overburns.