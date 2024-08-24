Thainstone Spectacular show and sale sparkles with top price of £9,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thainstone Spectacular show and sale sparkles with top price of £9,000

Cattle from Orkney secure both the highest price and overall champion's award.

By Keith Findlay
The top price of £9,000 was paid for this young heifer from Orkney.
The top price of £9,000 was paid for this young heifer from Orkney. Image: ANM Group

A February-born Limousin heifer from Orkney topped the sale of exhibition cattle at the Thainstone Spectacular, near Inverurie.

It fetched £9,000 for Jim Baillie and his son, Hamish, of Sebay Farm, Tankerness.

The animal, which took the 2024 haltered heifer championship, was sold to Susan and Allan Campbell, of Alt na Craik, Corrow Farm, Lochgoilhead.

Next best price was £6,000

The champion heifer in the 2023 section sold for the second top price of the day, £6,000.

She was a 10-month-old Limousin cross weighing 440kg from G & J Greenlaw, of Balgairn Farms, Ballater, and was sold to an undisclosed telephone bidder.

Thainstone Spectacular
The Thainstone Spectacular is a highlight of the north-east agricultural calendar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Graham Sutherland, of The Antlers, Occumster, Lybster, sold his 286kg Limousin cross heifer Belinda, for the third top price of the day.

It was bought by Slack and Haugh, of Plumtree House, Newby, Penrith for £5,600.

Stewart Bett, of Boquhan Farmhouse, Kippen, Stirling, judged the show of exhibition cattle.

Spectacular champion hails from Orkney too

He awarded the overall champion’s title to the winning 2023 bullock, a Limousin
cross from Balfour Ballie, of Sebay View, Tankerness, Orkney.

A Limousin cross, sired by Huntershall Rosco, the Orcadian showstopper was bought by John Work, of Mains of Dumbreck, Udny, Ellon for £3,400.

This year's champion at the Thainstone Spectacular.
This year’s champion at the Thainstone Spectacular. Image: ANM Group

The £4,000 barrier was smashed twice for two Limousin cross heifers, both sired by Redriver Powerful, from Balfour Baillie. The first was a May 2023-born calf weighing 450kg and the second was a five-month-old, 243kg heifer selling to Sophie Weir, of 8 Tower Place, Morayshire.

A March-born Limousin cross bullock won the 2024 section for the Fraser Family, of Easter Clune Farm, Lethen, Nairn, It was tapped out at £3,900, selling to Julie Sedgewick, of Ricknall Grange Farm, Aycliffe, Durham.

The overall champion at the Thainstone Spectacular.
The overall champion at the Thainstone Spectacular. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Robertson Family, of Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry, achieved £3,500 for their January 2024-born, Limousin cross Charolais heifer.

It was named reserve champion haltered heifer 2024.

The animal, weighing 302kg, was sold to A Ireland, of Feoch, Darvel, Ayrshire.

Sale ring cattle at Thainstone
Sale ring cattle at Thainstone. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, J Scott Watson, pf Old Repeater Station, Carnoustie, purchased a May 2023-born Limousin cross heifer scaling 590kg from J S Youngson, of Westerton, Echt, for £3,200.

And the Robertsons sold their 495kg Limousin cross heifer for £2,700 to Wilson Peters, of Cuilt Farmhouse, Monzie, Crieff.

Just behind at £2,500 was a six-month-old, 306kg Limousin cross heifer, Jojo, from G
Sutherland, of The Antlers, Occumster, Lybster.

It was purchased by Emslies Livestock, of Kinknockie, Mintlaw, near Peterhead.

Top quality cattle were up for sale at Thainstone.
Top quality cattle were up for sale at Thainstone. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The event attracted buyers from all over.
The event attracted buyers from all over. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘Fierce’ competition for future show winners at 2024 Thainstone Spectacular

The Spectacular, sponsored by law firm Blackadders, saw heifers average 7.657 per kg, or £3,155.79.

Bullocks fetched 4.880 kg per kilo, on average, or £2,301.82 per head.

In total, 30 calves forward sold to an average of £2,842.67  – up by £509.34 on the year.

Aberdeen and Northern Marts auctioneer Scott Chapman said: “Credit must be given to
the producers of the cattle that were forward, who were duly rewarded for their efforts as buyers from nationwide were fiercely competing to obtain future show winners.”

Prize list

  • Class 1 – Unhaltered heifers, 2023: 1 Stuart Fotheringham, Ballinloan, Dunkeld (£1,720) 2 J Robertson & Co, Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry (£1,700) 3 Sheep Park Farms, Bridge of Marnoch, Huntly (£1,700).
  • Class 2 – Unhaltered heifers 2023: 1 Sheep Park Farms, Bridge of Marnoch, Huntly (£2,200) 2 Blair Duffton, 2 Bogie Street, Huntly (£1,840).
  • Class 3 – Unhaltered bullocks 2023: Ashley Bothwell, Hillbrae Farm, Newmachar (£1,480).
  • Class 4 – Haltered heifers 2023: 1 J Robertson & Co, Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry (£2,700) 2 J S Baillie, Sebay Farm, Tankerness (£2,000) 3 J S Youngson, Westerton, Cullerlie (£3,200).
  • Class 5 – Haltered bullocks 2023: 1 Balfour Baillie, Sebay View, Tankerness (£3,400) 2 J Robertson & Co, Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry (£3,500) 3 C & K Stuart, Lettoch, Glenlivet (£1,880) 4 Barry Paterson, Cairndaie Croft, Sauchen (£1,780).
  • Class 6 – Haltered heifers 2023: 1 G & J Greenlaw, Balgairn Farms, Ballater (£6,000) 2 Balfour Baillie, Sebay View, Tankerness (£4,000) 3 J Robertson & Co, Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry (£1,900) 4 C & K Stuart, Lettoch, Glenlivet (£2,000).
  • Class 7 – Haltered bullocks 2023: 1 Barry Paterson, Cairndaie Croft, Sauchen (£1,920) 2 J Robertson & Co, Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry (£1,780) 3 Fraser Family, Easter Clune Farm, Lethen, Nairn (£1,880) 4 Stuart Fotheringham, Ballinloan, Dunkeld (£1,800).
  • Class 8 – Haltered heifers 2024: 1 Balfour Baillie, Sebay View, Tankerness (£2,400) 2 C & K Stuart, Lettoch, Glenlivet 3 Graham Sutherland, The Antler, Occumster, Lybster (£2,500) 4 Balfour Baillie, Sebay View, Tankerness (£2,300).
  • Class 9 – Haltered bullocks 2024: Fraser Family, Easter Clune Farm, Lethen, Nairn (£3,900).
  • Class 10 – Haltered heifers 2024: 1 J S Baillie, Sebay Farm, Tankerness (£9,000) 2 J Robertson & Co, Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry (£3,500) 3 Graham Sutherland, The Antler, Occumster, Lybster (£5,600) 4 Balfour Baillie, Sebay View, Tankerness (£4,000).
Thainstone Spectacular
Buyers and sellers had plenty to ponder over in the sale ring. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
  • Unhaltered champion 2023: Sheep Park Farms, Bridge of Marnoch, Huntly (£2,200).
  • Haltered bullock 2023 champion: Balfour Baillie, Sebay View, Tankerness (£3,400). Reserve: J Robertson & Co, Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry (£3,500).
  • Haltered heifer 2023 champion: G & J Greenlaw, Balgairn Farms, Ballater (£6,000). Reserve: Balfour Baillie, Sebay View, Tankerness (£4,000).
  • Overall 2023-born haltered champion: Balfour Baillie, Sebay View, Tankerness (£3,400).
  • Haltered heifer 2024 champion: J S Baillie, Sebay Farm, from Tankerness (£9,000). Reserve: J Robertson & Co, Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry (£3,500).
  • Haltered bullock 2024 champion: Fraser Family, Easter Clune Farm, Lethen, Nairn (£3,900).
  • Overall 2024-born haltered champion: J S Baillie, Sebay Farm, of Tankerness (£9,000)
  • Overall Spectacular champion: Balfour Baillie, Sebay View, Tankerness (£3,400).

Conversation