Accident-prone horse is judges’ choice for top prize at Lairg Crofters’ Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Accident-prone horse is judges’ choice for top prize at Lairg Crofters’ Show

Heavy winds didn't stop mainland Britain's last remaining crofters' show going ahead.

By Keith Findlay
Judges chose the top horse as their champion of champions at Lairg.
Judges chose the top horse as their champion of champions at Lairg. Image: Lairg Crofters' Show

The horses came out on top at Lairg Crofters’ Show, Sutherland, with the best of the entries taking the coveted champion of champion’s trophy.

Established in 1911, Lairg’s annual event is the last remaining crofters’ show in mainland Britain.

Windy weather brought down tents just days before Lairg Crofters’ Show

This year’s edition suffered a setback just a few days before it, when three tents came down in the wind. But people rallied round and they were back up in time for show day.

Highlights included horse and dog shows, livestock classes, dancing, BMX stunts, terrier racing, and a variety of craft, trade and charity stalls.

Sutherland Schools Pipe Band, the Caledonian Pipe Band from Golspie and show queen Lucy Mackenzie led a grand parade, which was followed by a vintage machinery display.

Organisers reported an increased level of entries overall, compared with last year.

Lairg Crofters' Show
There was a good turnout of livestock at the show. Image; Lairg Crofters’ Show

‘Fantastic’ turnout

A Lairg Crofters’ Show spokeswoman said: “There was still a fantastic turnout for the competition, with some new faces joining in.

“The young kids certainly excelled themselves, which is great to see.”

Chairwoman Amanda Richards added: “It’s great to see the younger generation getting involved and taking an interest in crofting.”

The winner in the Blackface sheep section, with proud owners.
The winner in the Blackface sheep section, with proud owners. Image: Lairg Crofters’ Show

The champion of champions award was a new addition to the show schedule this year.

Shanta Stevens of the Challenger Estate donated the trophy and £100 prize money.

Judges chose the horse section winner, Amber, owned by dog groomer Susan Ross, as overall best in show across the sheep, cattle, horse and dog classes.

Accident-prone

Ms Ross, of Ardvannie Croft, near Edderton, bred the winner 16 years ago.

Amber, by Rovie Jo, Rogart, has been lightly shown as she is very accident prone.

Last year she cut her leg badly which resulted in severe complications. At one point, it was feared she would not fully recover – but she did and Lairg Crofters’ Show judges said she stood out on the day.

The overall sheep champion's prize went to Kerry Cameron for her homebred Cheviot gimmer.
The overall sheep champion’s prize went to Kerry Cameron for her homebred Cheviot gimmer. Image: Lairg Crofters’ Show
Catherine Anne MacDonald won the overall cattle champion's prize with her young stot calf.
Catherine Anne MacDonald won the overall cattle champion’s prize with her young stot calf. Image: Lairg Crofters’ Show

Trophy winners

Sheep

  • Overall champion: Kerry Cameron, 107 Torroble, with her homebred Cheviot gimmer.
  • Any other breed champion: Raymond Ross, Muie, with his Zwarbtle ewe.
  • Blackface champion: James Innes, Inchcape, with his ewe.

Cattle

  • Overall cattle champion: Catherine Anne MacDonald, 131 Torroble, with her young stot calf.
  • Overall native champion: Helena MacDonald, 87 Torroble, with her maiden Shorthorn heifer.
  • Overall livestock champion: Catherine Anne MacDonald, with her stot calf.
  • Young handler winners – Sheep: Faye Innes. Cattle: Rian MacLeod.
Catherine Anne MacDonald with her haul of silverware.
Catherine Anne MacDonald with her haul of silverware. Image: Lairg Crofters’ Show

Feature: The forgotten life of Hebridean crofting as told by Ena, 84, season by season

 

More from Farming

Overall show champion was this Blackface from Fulton Ronald.
Mull gimmer comes out on top at Lochaber Show
Greystone Farm, near Fisherford, and East Mains and Pennan Farm, near Fraserburgh. These two Aberdeenshire farms are both up for sale.
Aberdeenshire farms expected to net more than £4.35 million
The top price of £9,000 was paid for this young heifer from Orkney.
Thainstone Spectacular show and sale sparkles with top price of £9,000
Hexel High Voltage, bought for 70,000gns by north-east breeders Stuart Barclay, Kenny Pratt and Jim Innes, alongside Charlie Harkin.
North-east trio buy top-selling Texel at Lanark
Lochaber Agricultural Show
Lochaber Agriculture Show marks 125th anniversary
Alex Long loves the hens on Stonyfield farm. Image: Supplied by Stonyfield farm.
Egg farmer reveals secret behind hens laying double and triple-yolkers near Huntly
Electricity pylons
Will energy transition deliver bonanza for Scottish farmers?
Douneside House, Tarland, hosted Women in Agriculture Scotland's first event in Aberdeenshire.
Aberdeenshire day out for Scottish Women in Agriculture
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Farmer David Nicolson damaged the Dava Bridge with his combine harvester Picture shows; Farmer David Nicolson damaged the Dava Bridge with his combine harvester. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson / Highland Council / Facebook Date; Unknown
Farmer hit Highland bridge with combine harvester and caused £60,000 of damage
Farmer Brian Skinner says drivers have no patience. Image: DC Thomson
'I'm an Aberdeenshire farmer - I suffer daily abuse from impatient road users'
5

Conversation