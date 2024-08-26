Accident-prone horse is judges’ choice for top prize at Lairg Crofters’ Show

The horses came out on top at Lairg Crofters’ Show, Sutherland, with the best of the entries taking the coveted champion of champion’s trophy.

Established in 1911, Lairg’s annual event is the last remaining crofters’ show in mainland Britain.

Windy weather brought down tents just days before Lairg Crofters’ Show

This year’s edition suffered a setback just a few days before it, when three tents came down in the wind. But people rallied round and they were back up in time for show day.

Highlights included horse and dog shows, livestock classes, dancing, BMX stunts, terrier racing, and a variety of craft, trade and charity stalls.

Sutherland Schools Pipe Band, the Caledonian Pipe Band from Golspie and show queen Lucy Mackenzie led a grand parade, which was followed by a vintage machinery display.

Organisers reported an increased level of entries overall, compared with last year.

‘Fantastic’ turnout

A Lairg Crofters’ Show spokeswoman said: “There was still a fantastic turnout for the competition, with some new faces joining in.

“The young kids certainly excelled themselves, which is great to see.”

Chairwoman Amanda Richards added: “It’s great to see the younger generation getting involved and taking an interest in crofting.”

The champion of champions award was a new addition to the show schedule this year.

Shanta Stevens of the Challenger Estate donated the trophy and £100 prize money.

Judges chose the horse section winner, Amber, owned by dog groomer Susan Ross, as overall best in show across the sheep, cattle, horse and dog classes.

Accident-prone

Ms Ross, of Ardvannie Croft, near Edderton, bred the winner 16 years ago.

Amber, by Rovie Jo, Rogart, has been lightly shown as she is very accident prone.

Last year she cut her leg badly which resulted in severe complications. At one point, it was feared she would not fully recover – but she did and Lairg Crofters’ Show judges said she stood out on the day.

Trophy winners

Sheep

Overall champion: Kerry Cameron, 107 Torroble, with her homebred Cheviot gimmer.

Any other breed champion: Raymond Ross, Muie, with his Zwarbtle ewe.

Blackface champion: James Innes, Inchcape, with his ewe.

Cattle

Overall cattle champion: Catherine Anne MacDonald, 131 Torroble, with her young stot calf.

Overall native champion: Helena MacDonald, 87 Torroble, with her maiden Shorthorn heifer.

Overall livestock champion: Catherine Anne MacDonald, with her stot calf.

Young handler winners – Sheep: Faye Innes. Cattle: Rian MacLeod.

Feature: The forgotten life of Hebridean crofting as told by Ena, 84, season by season