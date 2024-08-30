Key agriculture issues in the spotlight at Inverness event

A major drive to combat global challenges in the animal health, agritech and aquaculture sectors using digital technology will be launched at the A3 Scotland event in Inverness next month.

It will see leaders from across the three industries gather at Kingsmills Hotel on September 18 and 19.

With around 200 global businesses, investors, entrepreneurs, academics and policy-makers in attendance, the event is billed as a “unique” opportunity for networking, fostering strategic partnerships, and exploring collaboration and knowledge exchange opportunities arising from new digital technologies.

HIE and SRUC team up to host A3 Scotland 2024

A3 Scotland 2024’s banner headline is Transition to Digital: Fit for the Future.

It will be hosted by economic development quango Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

Key speakers include small business, innovation, tourism and trade minister Richard Lochhead and Ardtornish Estate Company chairman Dennis Overton.

Sheila Voas, Scotland’s chief veterinary officer, and UK Agri-tech Centre boss Phil Bicknell are also part of the lineup.

So too is Julie Fitzpatrick, chief scientific advisor to the Scottish Government.

Topics at A3 Scotland 2024 will range from artificial intelligence, robotics and sensors to finance and funding opportunities available both in Scotland and overseas.

HIE chief executive: Stuart Black said: “We look forward to welcoming a local and international audience to Inverness to discuss how digital solutions can ensure the future growth and success of the aquaculture, animal health and agriculture sectors.”

Digitalisation ‘has never been so important’

SRUC principle and chief executive Wayne Powell said: “The digitalisation of the aquaculture, animal health and agricultural industries has never been so important as challenges such as food security and climate change test the sectors and society.”