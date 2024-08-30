Key agriculture issues in the spotlight at Inverness event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Key agriculture issues in the spotlight at Inverness event

A3 Scotland is aimed at the animal health, agritech and aquaculture sectors.

By Keith Findlay
HIE chief executive Stuart Black.
Highlands and Islands Enterprise chief executive Stuart Black is ready to welcome A3 Scotland conference delegates from far and wide. Image: HIE

A major drive to combat global challenges in the animal health, agritech and aquaculture sectors using digital technology will be launched at the A3 Scotland event in Inverness next month.

It will see leaders from across the three industries gather at Kingsmills Hotel on September 18 and 19.

With around 200 global businesses, investors, entrepreneurs, academics and policy-makers in attendance, the event is billed as a “unique” opportunity for networking, fostering strategic partnerships, and exploring collaboration and knowledge exchange opportunities arising from new digital technologies.

HIE and SRUC team up to host A3 Scotland 2024

A3 Scotland 2024’s banner headline is Transition to Digital: Fit for the Future.

It will be hosted by economic development quango Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

Key speakers include small business, innovation, tourism and trade minister Richard Lochhead and Ardtornish Estate Company chairman Dennis Overton.

Sheila Voas, Scotland’s chief veterinary officer, and UK Agri-tech Centre boss Phil Bicknell are also part of the lineup.

Sheila Voas, Scotland's chief veterinary officer.
Sheila Voas, Scotland’s chief veterinary officer.

So too is Julie Fitzpatrick, chief scientific advisor to the Scottish Government.

Topics at A3 Scotland 2024 will range from artificial intelligence, robotics and sensors to finance and funding opportunities available both in Scotland and overseas.

HIE chief executive: Stuart Black said: “We look forward to welcoming a local and international audience to Inverness to discuss how digital solutions can ensure the future growth and success of the aquaculture, animal health and agriculture sectors.”

Digitalisation ‘has never been so important’

SRUC principle and chief executive Wayne Powell said: “The digitalisation of the aquaculture, animal health and agricultural industries has never been so important as challenges such as food security and climate change test the sectors and society.”

More from Farming

Raera Farmhouse has two letting self catering flats near the ancient house.
For sale: Idyllic Raera Farm near Oban with its own gorge for wild swimming
Delfur Weigela N12, the October 2022-born heifer from Delfur Farms, near Rothes.
Millionaire Highland MSP's heifer has 'plenty of femininity'
Philip Benzies, owner of Benzies Produce, with Asda Huntly produce colleague Rhys McWilliam and section leader Rebecca MacDougall.
North-east farmers land big parsnip deal with Asda
Dr Louise MacLarty with Aimie Bisset, junior auctioneer at Dingwall Mart
Black Isle doctor joins mission to boost Scottish farmers' wellbeing
Concept with plastic cow model and emission of CH4 methane in the air;
Scotland’s Rural College awarded £700,000 to measure cow farts
livestock mart
National meat group holding drop-in clinics at north and north-east marts
Wills Oakden on eight-ear-old gelding Keep It Cooley.
Fairy-tale double for Wills Oakden at Blair Castle horse trials
Judges chose the top horse as their champion of champions at Lairg.
Accident-prone horse is judges' choice for top prize at Lairg Crofters' Show
Overall show champion was this Blackface from Fulton Ronald.
Mull gimmer comes out on top at Lochaber Show
Greystone Farm, near Fisherford, and East Mains and Pennan Farm, near Fraserburgh. These two Aberdeenshire farms are both up for sale.
Aberdeenshire farms expected to net more than £4.35 million

Conversation