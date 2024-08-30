Brenda and Brian put their much loved Peterculter home on the market for £495,000

Built on love, laughter and joy, this charming Peterculter property is full of happy memories for the Hector family.

Enjoying a peaceful yet central location, just 25 minutes from Aberdeen city centre, the fabulous five-bedroom home has been the perfect place for Brenda Hector, a business coach and her husband Brian, a technical manager, to bring up their three teenage children Molly, Dawson and Georgia.

But after 13 wonderful years, the couple, who also have three collie dogs, have put their detached home on the market as they prepare to downsize.

“The property is ideal for families especially those who love the outdoors but also like the advantages of being close to the city,” says Brenda.

“For us, we’ll miss the location, the views and the large open space living.”

It was the location, the size of the house and garden and the views that first attracted Brenda and Brian to the home.

“We first attracted to the country location as it’s still only 25 minutes from the city centre and a short walk to a bus stop,” says Brenda.

“It’s also in the school catchment area for Peterculter Primary and Cults Academy which was also important.

“We also loved the fact that it was a large plot with magnificent views.”

Peterculter property is labour of love

Set within a quarter of an acre, the beautiful family home has been beautifully renovated over the years.

“The oldest part of the house is over 100 years old with an extension added around 20 years ago followed by the latest addition around six years ago,” says Brenda.

“When we purchased the house we lived in our caravan in the garden for a month while the original part was completely stripped back and renewed internally to bring it up to modern standards and add significant insulation.

“The new sunroom was added six years ago to bring the outdoors in and complete a unique and charming large open plan living place.

“We’ve also completely remodeled the garden and had the driveway tarmacked.”

Perfect property for parties

With its gated entrance and large sweeping driveway, first impressions are excellent.

And the good vibes continue inside where the home opens up with an attractive entrance porch and hallway with understairs cupboard.

From the stylish dining room and well-equipped kitchen to the triple glazed sunroom with a multi fuel burner, there’s plenty of space for entertaining family and friends.

“Over the years, we’ve hosted many parties with both friends and family including barbecues in the summer and dinner parties when the weather hasn’t been as favourable,” says Brenda.

“It’s a great house for entertaining.”

Five fabulous bedrooms

Also on the ground floor is a fantastic master bedroom with original features including an old fireplace as well as a cloakroom and a utility room.

Upstairs, there are four good sized bedrooms plus a three-piece family bathroom and a shower room.

Outside, the garden is a horticultural haven with areas of lawn as well as a rockery with seasonal plants and shrubs.

In addition, there is an array of garden sheds, a greenhouse, a large, detached garage and a workshop.

Amazing location

Asked what they’ll miss the most about their amazing home, Brenda says it has to be the location.

“It’s country location,” says Brenda.

“As a family we love being outdoors and Hillview is surrounded with beautiful dog walks and cycle paths.

“Its large garden and parking for multiple cars makes it ideal for parties inside and out.”

The fact that there are good schools on the doorstep should also appeal to potential buyers.

“Both Peterculter Primary and Cults Academy school buses pick at the bottom of the garden,” says Brenda.

“I also think the modern open plan living design will appeal as well as the large plot and the charm and character of the property.”

Exciting new chapter

Although the couple will be sad to leave their amazing home, they’re happy in the knowledge that it will make another family very happy.

“The house is now too large as Molly and Dawson are now at University in Edinburgh and Georgia is likely to follow soon,” says Brenda.

“We plan to move into something smaller and perhaps purchase a flat in Edinburgh for our kids as rental property for students in Edinburgh is very expensive.”

To book a viewing

Hillview, Peterculter, is on the market for offers over £495,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Andersonbain on 01224 456789 or check out the website aspc.co.uk