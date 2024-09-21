Royal Northern Agricultural Society award winners unveiled

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) has unveiled the latest winners of its prestigious annual awards.

Its accolades are presented every year to stalwarts of the north-east farming community.

This year’s awards lunch is being held in Aberdeen in early November, bringing together a variety of people to celebrate achievements across all competition categories.

Receiving The Press and Journal/RNAS shield for services by a public figure or personality to agriculture will be Durris farmer Pete Watson.

Pete is a well-kent face in north-east agriculture.

His family-run beef and arable operation is a former Scottish Beef Farm of the Year.

Pete is also a former chairman of farmers’ co-operative ANM Group and a well-respected judge of cattle at local and national shows.

This year’s Aberdeen & Northern Marts’ “local award” winner is George Duncan.

Until his retirement in 2023, George spent many years serving the farming sector with his business George Duncan Agri Solutions.

A former RNAS director, he started his career driving tractors on the Crathes Estate.

Fascinated by agronomy, he went on to eventually launch his own business, in 2002.

‘Unsung hero’

The David Argo award to an “unsung hero” in the agricultural sector has been won by haulier Albert Fyfe, from Laurencekirk. Since Albert’s company was founded by his parents in 1956, it has built up a reputation for excellent customer service. It is now run by Albert and his wife, and specialises in bulk feed deliveries throughout the north-east.

Young farmer honoured

The Scotland’s Rural College gong for someone 35 years or under who has shown significant achievement and contribution in agriculture has been won by Nicola Wordie, of Huntly.

Among her many achievements, this award recognises Nicola’s “high level of stockmanship” and commitment to promoting the industry, including via her large social media following. She is also involved in brand collaborations and schemes such as the BBC Food and Farming Awards.

She reached the finals of the BBC Countryfile Young Countryside Champion competition in 2021.

Next generation awards

RNAS awards also have a long-standing reputation for recognising emerging generation, with a clutch of accolades for students.

This year’s recipient of the Johnston Carmichael-sponsored award for a farmers’ son or daughter working at home goes to Lucy Gordon, from Strathdon .

And the award for a student employed off farm goes to Bethany Cameron, of Drumlithie.

Meanwhile, the agricultural apprentice engineer award – sponsored by Turriff Agri Parts – has been won by Sellars’ employee Angus Riddoch, from Oldmeldrum.

‘Never an easy task’ choosing RNAS award winners

RNAS president Cameron MacIver said: “It is never an easy task for the judging panel to choose winners from the high standard of nominations we receive.

“But we feel this year’s selection provides a good snapshot of some of the excellent work taking place in our sector.

“As an organisation committed to showcasing the very best of agriculture and farming practice, these awards are central to reminding us of the breadth and depth of talent which exists in this part of the world.

Tickets for the 2024 RNAS awards lunch at Leonardo’s Hotel, near Aberdeen International Airport on Friday November 1 will go on sale on October 1.

They can be purchased by calling RNAS secretary Fiona Davidson on 07795 570359.