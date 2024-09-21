Royal Northern Agricultural Society award winners unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Royal Northern Agricultural Society award winners unveiled

They will be presented with their prestigious accolades at a special lunch in November.

By Keith Findlay
L-r RNAS award winners Albert Fyfe, Pete Watson, Nicola Wordie and George Duncan.
L-r RNAS award winners Albert Fyfe, Pete Watson, Nicola Wordie and George Duncan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) has unveiled the latest winners of its prestigious annual awards.

Its accolades are presented every year to stalwarts of the north-east farming community.

This year’s awards lunch is being held in Aberdeen in early November, bringing together a variety of people to celebrate achievements across all competition categories.

Receiving The Press and Journal/RNAS shield for services by a public figure or personality to agriculture will be Durris farmer Pete Watson.

Pete is a well-kent face in north-east agriculture.

Pete Watson
Pete Watson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

His family-run beef and arable operation is a former Scottish Beef Farm of the Year.

Pete is also a former chairman of farmers’ co-operative ANM Group and a well-respected judge of cattle at local and national shows.

This year’s Aberdeen & Northern Marts’ “local award” winner is George Duncan.

George Duncan
George Duncan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Until his retirement in 2023, George spent many years serving the farming sector with his business George Duncan Agri Solutions.

A former RNAS director, he started his career driving tractors on the Crathes Estate.

Fascinated by agronomy, he went on to eventually launch his own business, in 2002.

‘Unsung hero’

The David Argo award to an “unsung hero” in the agricultural sector has been won by haulier Albert Fyfe, from Laurencekirk. Since Albert’s company was founded by his parents in 1956, it has built up a reputation for excellent customer service. It is now run by Albert and his wife, and specialises in bulk feed deliveries throughout the north-east.

Albert Fyfe.
Albert Fyfe. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Young farmer honoured

The Scotland’s Rural College gong for someone 35 years or under who has shown significant achievement and contribution in agriculture has been won by Nicola Wordie, of Huntly.

Among her many achievements, this award recognises Nicola’s “high level of stockmanship” and commitment to promoting the industry, including via her large social media following. She is also involved in brand collaborations and schemes such as the BBC Food and Farming Awards.

She reached the finals of the BBC Countryfile Young Countryside Champion competition in 2021.

Nicola Wordie.
Nicola Wordie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Next generation awards

RNAS awards also have a long-standing reputation for recognising emerging generation, with a clutch of accolades for students.

This year’s recipient of the Johnston Carmichael-sponsored award for a farmers’ son or daughter working at home goes to Lucy Gordon, from Strathdon .

And the award for a student employed off farm goes to Bethany Cameron, of Drumlithie.

Meanwhile, the agricultural apprentice engineer award – sponsored by Turriff Agri Parts – has been won by Sellars’ employee Angus Riddoch, from Oldmeldrum.

‘Never an easy task’ choosing RNAS award winners

RNAS president Cameron MacIver said: “It is never an easy task for the judging panel to choose winners from the high standard of nominations we receive.

“But we feel this year’s selection provides a good snapshot of some of the excellent work taking place in our sector.

“As an organisation committed to showcasing the very best of agriculture and farming practice, these awards are central to reminding us of the breadth and depth of talent which exists in this part of the world.

Cameron MacIver
Cameron MacIver. Image: NFU Scotland

Tickets for the 2024 RNAS awards lunch at Leonardo’s Hotel, near Aberdeen International Airport on Friday November 1 will go on sale on October 1.

They can be purchased by calling RNAS secretary Fiona Davidson on 07795 570359.

More from Farming

The new expansion will supply eggs to Turriff-based Duncan Farms. Image: ASPC
Young farmers' dream comes true with huge shed for 32,000 chickens near Huntly
The £8,000 champion Cheviot.
Records tumble at Caithness Ram Sales
This 21,000gns record-setter is joining Alan Miller's flock at Midmar.
Aberdeenshire farmer pays record price for ram at Lanark
Hugh and Marlene Munro with the Princess Royal.
Highland couple's right royal date with Princess Anne
Last year's Texel champion, shown by Matthew Seed
740-strong lineup for annual pedigree ram show and sale at Thainstone
Brian Henderson
Brian Henderson: How my poo samples were mistaken for tasty biscuits
Raymond Irvine with the top price Valais Blacknose at Lanark.
Moray sheep farming pioneers sell prize-wining Jazzy for £11,550
Jason and Vic Ballantyne of Clynelish Farm, near Brora.
New wellbeing workshops for farmers and crofters start in Grantown
Sheep in the pen at last year's ram sales at Caithness Livestock Centre
Caithness Livestock Centre gearing up for big event after 'fantastic' nine months
Kieran Anderson, agricultural store operations and parts manager, Emma Scott, director, and Craig Scott, director, of CT Scott.
Award-winning Aberdeenshire business to show off new shop

Conversation