Manchester United loanee James Nolan on adapting to ‘real world’ with Caley Thistle

James Nolan insists stepping out of Manchester United’s academy setup and into League One football with Caley Thistle has given him a glimpse of the real world.

Versatile teenager Nolan made the switch to Caley Jags in the final hours of the summer transfer window, on a season-long loan deal.

He has already made three appearances for Duncan Ferguson’s side, starting the last two matches.

Within the youth ranks at one of the most successful clubs in world football, Nolan admits it can be easy to become detached from reality.

That has made the 18-year-old eager to learn as much as he can about the wider football picture in his first loan spell.

‘Everything seems perfect’ in academy football

Nolan said: “It is real life here. Sometimes in academy football you can get trapped in the bubble. Everything seems perfect.

“But when you step out of it, it is the real world. To be fair, everyone here, even the receptionist, has been really nice and really welcoming.

“It feels like a really good environment to be in even though it is not in the best financial situation.

“Everyone is sticking together through it all.

“It makes you all the more determined to do well for the people at the club.

“It gives you more hunger to go and do well for them.

“If we can get ourselves promoted, it is more money brought into the club. Everyone wants to do it for each other.”

Nolan says one of the biggest learning curves has been adapting to how much is on the line by winning games at senior level, compared with the under-21s side at Old Trafford.

He added: “It is a massive change from youth academy football.

“It is people playing to survive. People need to win to pay the bills.

“In academy football you can sort of get trapped in the mindset that it is just another game, whereas here it is about fighting for you place, your team and club.

“It is really healthy for me.

“I’ve said before, every loan is a good loan for me and for my career. I’m really enjoying it.”

Nolan adapting to Ferguson’s style in Scotland’s third-tier

Nolan feels he is adapting quickly to the demands placed on him in Scotland’s third-tier, as he looks to nail down a place in Ferguson’s side.

Although naturally a right back, Nolan is also comfortable in midfield or on the right wing.

After relinquishing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away to Alloa Athletic last weekend, Nolan is determined to make home advantage count when Inverness host Cove Rangers today.

Nolan added: “The first couple of games have given me a taste for what to expect.

“The astro pitches, for me, are different. I played at Alloa and learnt about that sort of game.

“But when teams come here on the grass at our big, wide pitch, we want to play more and try to play them off the park.

“In the Stirling game in the cup, I sort of struggled in the last 10 minutes of the half. The intensity is a lot higher. I think I’ve adapted quite fast.”