Manchester United loanee James Nolan on adapting to ‘real world’ with Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Manchester United loanee James Nolan on adapting to ‘real world’ with Caley Thistle

Versatile teenager Nolan is experiencing his first taste of football outwith Old Trafford, after joining Inverness on a season-long loan.

Caley Thistle's on-loan Manchester United player James Nolan. Image: Peter Paul.
Caley Thistle's on-loan Manchester United player James Nolan. Image: Peter Paul.
By Andy Skinner

James Nolan insists stepping out of Manchester United’s academy setup and into League One football with Caley Thistle has given him a glimpse of the real world.

Versatile teenager Nolan made the switch to Caley Jags in the final hours of the summer transfer window, on a season-long loan deal.

He has already made three appearances for Duncan Ferguson’s side, starting the last two matches.

Within the youth ranks at one of the most successful clubs in world football, Nolan admits it can be easy to become detached from reality.

James Nolan in action for Manchester United’s under-21s. Image: Shutterstock.

That has made the 18-year-old eager to learn as much as he can about the wider football picture in his first loan spell.

‘Everything seems perfect’ in academy football

Nolan said: “It is real life here. Sometimes in academy football you can get trapped in the bubble. Everything seems perfect.

“But when you step out of it, it is the real world. To be fair, everyone here, even the receptionist, has been really nice and really welcoming.

“It feels like a really good environment to be in even though it is not in the best financial situation.

“Everyone is sticking together through it all.

“It makes you all the more determined to do well for the people at the club.

“It gives you more hunger to go and do well for them.

“If we can get ourselves promoted, it is more money brought into the club. Everyone wants to do it for each other.”

Nolan says one of the biggest learning curves has been adapting to how much is on the line by winning games at senior level, compared with the under-21s side at Old Trafford.

James Nolan in action for Manchester United’s under-21s. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “It is a massive change from youth academy football.

“It is people playing to survive. People need to win to pay the bills.

“In academy football you can sort of get trapped in the mindset that it is just another game, whereas here it is about fighting for you place, your team and club.

“It is really healthy for me.

“I’ve said before, every loan is a good loan for me and for my career. I’m really enjoying it.”

Nolan adapting to Ferguson’s style in Scotland’s third-tier

Nolan feels he is adapting quickly to the demands placed on him in Scotland’s third-tier, as he looks to nail down a place in Ferguson’s side.

Although naturally a right back, Nolan is also comfortable in midfield or on the right wing.

After relinquishing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away to Alloa Athletic last weekend, Nolan is determined to make home advantage count when Inverness host Cove Rangers today.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Nolan added: “The first couple of games have given me a taste for what to expect.

“The astro pitches, for me, are different. I played at Alloa and learnt about that sort of game.

“But when teams come here on the grass at our big, wide pitch, we want to play more and try to play them off the park.

“In the Stirling game in the cup, I sort of struggled in the last 10 minutes of the half. The intensity is a lot higher. I think I’ve adapted quite fast.”

More from Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle make loan move for forward target - with decision expected next week
Iain Vigurs in action for Banks o' Dee. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Iain Vigurs assesses Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers ahead of League One clash
Paul Allan at the stadium with his Caley Thistle training top on
John Hughes' verdict on Caley Thistle midfielder Paul Allan - who he managed at…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle striiker and captain Billy Mckay.
Billy Mckay says Caley Thistle should have more points to show from opening league…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson disappointed Caley Thistle didn't get victory after dominant display at Alloa
Inverness defender Remi Savage, left, is determined to help the club return to the Championship in 2025. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle's Remi Savage sets promotion target
Caley Thistle goalkeepers Musa Dibaga, left, and Jack Newman.
Musa Dibaga or Jack Newman? Caley Thistle fans have their say
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Jack Newman is back after rehabbing at his parent club Dundee United. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Jack Newman returns from knee injury
Inverness fans are backing their team in League One this season. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fans embrace new sense of optimism after summer changes
Former ICT chief executive Scot Gardiner. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Ex-Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner doubles claim against club to £140,000

Conversation