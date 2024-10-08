Orcadian Jessica Low met her hubby through Young Farmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orcadian Jessica Low met her hubby through Young Farmers

She tells us this is just one of the perks she has enjoyed as a member of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs.

Jessica Low
Jessica Low. Image: DCT Media/Ken Amer
By Keith Findlay

Each month, we catch up with an SAYFC member. This time round, we hear from Jessica Low of Sandwick Young Farmers Club.

What’s your background?

I grew up just outside Stromness. I didn’t live on a farm but spent time at my aunt and uncle’s farms, so I have a had a love and appreciation for the countryside since a young age.

I attended the local primary and high school, where I was involved in the swimming club, Girl Guides and a traditional music group.

I then went to Robert Gordon University, in Aberdeen, to study international tourism management. In my third year, I did an internship at country clubs in America.

After graduating from university with first-class honours I returned to Orkney.

In 2021 my partner, George, and I bought his grandparents’ farm and and their business rearing beef and sheep. We married in July 2023 at St Magnus Cathedral (in Kirkwall).

Jessica and George on their wedding day.
Jessica and George on their wedding day. Image: Jessica Low

What do you do for an occupation?

If getting married wasn’t a big enough undertaking for one year, I changed jobs in March 2023 to become team manager, operational support for the local harbour authority, which is part of Orkney Islands Council.

I manage a small team of admin assistants and have duties of finance work and recruitment, as well as liaising with the public, and internal and external stakeholders.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or have you been previously?

I am currently secretary of the Orkney District Association of Young Farmers, having previously been treasurer for the district as well. I was secretary for Sandwick Young Farmers Club from 2020-2022.

Why did you join Young Farmers?

It was something I had been interested in joining for quite a few years.

And after seeing my first Young Farmers’ concert, in 2008, and hearing my mum and cousins speaking about Young Farmers and the fun they had, I knew it was something I wanted to try.

What is your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far?

This is a tough one as there have been many, but it would have to be between winning the concert competition and coming second in the country cooks competition at the Royal Highland Show, with my cousin, Rachel.

Jessica Low
Jessica also has a job with the local harbour authority Image: Jessica Low

What is your favourite time in the agricultural calendar?

I think it would be mid to late spring, when the cows go out and lambing is under way.

The nights are also getting lighter and any thoughts of how long the winter was fades.

If you could change something in the world, what would it be?

If I could stop bullies and just generally mean people, and make everyone just a bit happier, I think the world would be a much nicer place. There is too much negativity and bitterness when there is really no need for it.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life?

It has had many positive impacts. The speech-making competition gave me so much confidence to speak in public – which aided me in my university studies and has continued to help throughout my career.

Being secretary has given me experience in minute-taking, event organising and managing people – all things I have been able to transfer into my current role.

What are your life ambitions?

I am enjoying all aspects of my job at the minute and being district secretary keeps me really busy. But I am considering studying some more in the future to further my career.

George and I are working on expanding our farm and building up our herd and flock.

There is also a desire to start a family sometime in the near future.

Jessica and George
Jessica and George have the Young Farmers to thank for their nuptials. Image: Jessica Low

Why would you encourage somebody to join the Scottish Association Of Young Farmers Clubs?

I would encourage someone to join the association for all the opportunities it can offer. There really is something for everyone – traditional stock judging and agricultural activities, sports, baking, concert competitions and travel opportunities.

You will meet so many fantastic people, make lifelong friendships and maybe, like me, meet your spouse.

Conversation