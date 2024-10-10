Royal Deeside farm on sale at offers over £2 million

An “exceptional” five-bedroom farmhouse, modern farm buildings and nearly 190 acres of land on Royal Deeside are up for sale at offers over £2 million.

Agent Galbraith described the property at Pittenkerrie Farm, near Banchory, as “superb”.

Tom Stewart, a partner with Galbraith who is handling the sale, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a well-managed farm in a highly sought-after residential area.

‘Second to none’ location

“A farmhouse of this quality is especially rare, combining superb reception rooms, bespoke finishes and ample space to create a wonderful home. The location is also second to none, in the heart of beautiful Royal Deeside and yet within easy reach of Aberdeen.”

Pittetenkerrie Farmhouse occupies a site of around half an acre.

The farm is currently owned by Duncan Low, whose family moved there in 1931 .

Mr Low is selling up due to retirement.

According to Galbraith, work on the farmhouse was completed in 2014 “to an exceptionally high standard”.

The agent added: “The house has a beautiful landscaped garden and enjoys a south facing position overlooking the surrounding land. The accommodation has been thoughtfully designed, with a luxurious, exacting finish.”

Next to the farm buildings is a hardcore base yard, suitable for the storage of machinery and silage bales.

The land, classified as Grade 3(2) by the James Hutton Institute, is fenced for the containment of livestock.

It is deemed capable of growing a wide range of crops, including potatoes, spring barley and grass for livestock.

Galbraith added: “The land has been managed on a rotational basis for many years, benefitting from regular applications of dung and is, therefore, in excellent heart.

“The area is well resourced in terms of agricultural infrastructure, being served by a number of grain merchants, agricultural suppliers and machinery dealers in addition to an active machinery ring.

Basic Payments potential

“Auction Marts can be found in Huntly and Inverurie, with modern abattoirs at Inverurie, Portlethen and Turriff.

“The majority of the land is eligible for claiming Basic Payments (Scottish Government support).

“The BPS (Basic Payment Scheme) entitlements have been established by the seller but are not included in the sale of the land.”