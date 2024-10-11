North-east pupils get ‘hands on’ with Stem on the Farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

North-east pupils get ‘hands on’ with Stem on the Farm

One youngster who took part in the scheme is already mulling a career in farming.

By Keith Findlay
North-east pupils present their innovative ideas for the future of food production at the end of their Stem on the Farm project.
North-east pupils present their innovative ideas for the future of food production at the end of their Stem on the Farm project. In front of them are, l-r, TechFest managing director Sarah Chew, Stephen Grant, of SRUC, and Debbie Mathers, of SSERC. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Budding young farmers have been learning all about agriculture through an innovative scheme, Stem on the Farm, piloted in the north-east.

And there was no shortage of enthusiasm when groups of primary school pupils shared some what they’ve learned at a special event at the Rowett Institute in Aberdeen.

The  programme is run by Granite City-based charity TechFest, which promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) activities to young people and the wider community.

Partners include the Rowett, Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and the Fife-based Scottish Schools Education Research Centre (SSERC).

What topics have pupils been learning about in Stem on the Farm?

The scheme encourages young people across the north-east to learn and explore all aspects of the food production supply chain. They look at topics such as food security, climate impact, health and nutrition, modern agricultural innovations and animal care.

It is a five-day programme, delivered one day a week over five weeks.

Aimed at P6 pupils, each day addresses a different part of  the food production process.

tractor in field
Pupils learned how farms are at the heart of Britain’s food security. Image: Shutterstock

Children hear about the work of agricultural engineers, farmers, food scientists, logistics experts and other key workers. Guided by expert “ambassadors” from each part of the supply chain, pupils develop their Stem knowledge through immersive workshops and discover the impact agricultural innovations have on food production.

The knowledge they gain from the programme is used to create eye-catching display boards and script for an end-of-project assembly – such as the one held at the Rowett.

Vertical farming
Modern-day farming methods require a whole new set of skills. Image: Shutterstock

A similar scheme across the Atlantic has reached children in cities throughout the US.

TechFest managing director Sarah Chew told us the north-east pilot was a huge success.

And the model can be rolled out to other industry sectors, she said, adding: “It’s important for us to represent the large number of career options in as many sectors as possible. We’re not done yet.

There are so many different jobs in the industry and Stem on the Farm has given the young people who have taken part an opportunity to get hands on.” Sarah Chew, TechFest

Ms Chew continued: “Agriculture is one of our important growth sectors.

“There are so many different jobs in the industry and Stem on the Farm has given the young people who have taken part an opportunity to get hands on.”

Technological advances to boost production and animal welfare, while also making farming more environment-friendly, are creating many more career options, she added.

Did the youngsters enjoy it?

But what did the pupils themselves think of Stem on the Farm?

“I thought Stem on the Farm was fascinating”, one of them said.

“It was a chance to learn new stuff about engineering and being on the farm,” another said, adding: “I loved it.”

‘Insightful’

A third chipped in: “I felt like it was very insightful of what farmers do for a living. I’d be interested in doing something like that when I’m older.”

For another pupil, clearly impressed by the range of agriculture-related career options, the biggest takeaway was that “you don’t have to be a farmer to work on a farm”.

A total of five primary schools – two in Aberdeen and three in Aberdeenshire – took part.

The scheme reached about 260 youngsters across all five.

Pupils and teachers from Scotstown, Braehead and Newtonhill primary schools, with Rowett Institute and TechFest staff.
Pupils and teachers from Scotstown, Braehead and Newtonhill primary schools, with Rowett Institute and TechFest staff. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

SRUC marketing and student recruitment officer Stephen Grant said: ‘It was great to see the projects and the enthusiasm from the students for the wide range of areas and topics available within the agricultural industry.

“We look forward to seeing some of them as (SRUC) students in the coming years.”

Stem “ambassador” Debbie Mathers, of SSERC, said: “One of the good things about this project is the way it connects all aspects of Stem under one umbrella.”

Read more: Scotland’s Rural College awarded £700,000 to measure cow farts

