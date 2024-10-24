Black Isle ploughing contest throws spotlight on Scotland’s splendid old tractors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Black Isle ploughing contest throws spotlight on Scotland’s splendid old tractors

More than 100 competitors will be taking part in Scottish Ploughing Championships.

Ian Bain, with his 1936 Ferguson Brown tractor.
Ian Bain, with his 1936 Ferguson Brown tractor. Image: Andy Cawley
By Keith Findlay

The Scottish Ploughing Championships are always hotly contested and the 60th anniversary event at Newmore Farm, near Invergordon, this weekend will be no different.

A total of 113 competitors will compete in 17 different classes.

Modern-day machinery will feature in some of these.

There will be no shortage of farming history too, especially when four teams of horse-drawn ploughs – two from Scotland and one each from England and Wales – go head to head.

Trade stalls, food and craft stands, a model display, ploughing merchandise and, on Saturday only, powerlifting duo The Stoltman Brothers will also help to keep everyone entertained.

Tom and Luke Stoltman smiling at camera in the gym.
Tom and Luke Stoltman. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But for many visitors, it is the gleaming vintage tractors that will be the main attraction.

Tractor buffs will be in their element as splendid vehicles from yesteryear, together with their proud owners, take centre-stage.

Black Isle farmer Iain MacRae will be there, along with his 1942 Oliver 80.

It was purchased by his late father, Douglas, in Aberdeenshire about 16 years ago.

Lovingly restored and maintained over the years, it has featured in numerous ploughing matches.

Iain, 54, runs a mixed farm and contracting business at Shawpark, near Munlochy. He also has a 1937 Fordson N tractor, which was bought at the same time as the Oliver 80.

Iain MacRae and his 1942 Oliver 80.
Iain MacRae and his 1942 Oliver 80. Image: Andy Cawley

Octogenarian Ian Bain, of Tore, is eight years younger than his 1936 Ferguson Brown, boasting eye-catching metal spiked wheels. He is relative youngster when it comes to ploughing competitions, having acquired a passion for tractors in his own vintage years.

He was never a farmer, earning his living as a civil engineering contractor.

Ian told us he acquired his pride and joy tractor about 15 years ago, jump-starting an interest in farming methods.

Perrtshire farmer Gordon Mitchell restored a ‘wreck’ of a tractor he bought for £500

Another vintage tractor owner, Gordon Mitchell, of Auchterarder, Perthshire, is judging at this week’s championships so will be leaving his 1964 Fordson New Performance Super Dexta at home.

But Gordon and his 60-year-old vehicle are no stranger to local ploughing contests.

They have been competing together regularly since he restored the “wreck” he bought for £500 from a farm in Jedburgh about 23 years ago.

Gordon Mitchell, with his vintage tractor, a 1964, Fordson New Performance Super Dexta.
Gordon Mitchell, with his vintage tractor, a 1964, Fordson New Performance Super Dexta. Image: Andy Cawley

Gordon, who runs a 1,200-acre arable farm for Fordoun Estates, said he was – like his tractor – in his 60s.

The youngest of 13 children, the proud Fifer’s siblings are all Aberdonians.

He said he’d been farming since he was “a wee laddie”.

Iain, Ian and Gordon are part of a large fraternity of Scottish vintage tractor owners.

Their number also includes Black Isle crofter Hamish Fraser.

Hamish, 75, is not competing at Newmore Farm but is well-known on the local vintage tractor scene. He painstakingly restored the 1959 Fordson Power Major he is pictured with here to its former glory.

Hamish Fraser with the 1959 Fordson Power Major tractor he brought back to its former glory.
Hamish Fraser with the 1959 Fordson Power Major tractor he brought back to its former glory. Image: Andy Cawley

The Scottish Ploughing Championships take place over two days, starting tomorrow.

Whoever triumphs in the conventional and reversible ploughing classes will go on to represent Scotland at the 2025 World Ploughing Championships in Czechia next year.

Admission on both days of this week’s event is £10 per adult, or £5 concessions (over 65), with children free. Gates open 9.30am.

More from Farming

North-east farming stalwart Pete Watson.
New honour for 'well-liked' Royal Deeside farmer Pete Watson
pumpkin patches Highlands
Highland pumpkins at a premium as patches open despite 'incredibly tough' year for farmers
SRUC's Craibstone campus in Aberdeen.
Degree-awarding powers 'historic' moment for Scotland's Rural College
This sale topper from the Dorrery flock sold for £22,000.
Record-breaking Cheviot ram trade at Lairg
North-east pupils present their innovative ideas for the future of food production at the end of their Stem on the Farm project.
North-east pupils get 'hands on' with Stem on the Farm
Pittenkerrie Farm, near Banchory.
Royal Deeside farm on sale at offers over £2 million
Hay bale art
Have you spotted any of these Minions or other fancy hay bales?
Highlands and Islands MSP Tim Eagle at home on the farm.
Moray sheep farmer Tim Eagle joins Scottish Tories' top team
L-r Grant Rogerson, chief executive of ANM Group, Carol McLaren, CEO of RSABI, choirmaster Kate Picken, and Alan Hutcheon and Harvey Stuart, of ANM Group. Image: Muckle Media
Farmers Choir coming to Aberdeenshire for first time
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Will Autumn Budget deliver more cash for farmers?

Conversation