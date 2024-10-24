Black Isle ploughing contest throws spotlight on Scotland’s splendid old tractors

The Scottish Ploughing Championships are always hotly contested and the 60th anniversary event at Newmore Farm, near Invergordon, this weekend will be no different.

A total of 113 competitors will compete in 17 different classes.

Modern-day machinery will feature in some of these.

There will be no shortage of farming history too, especially when four teams of horse-drawn ploughs – two from Scotland and one each from England and Wales – go head to head.

Trade stalls, food and craft stands, a model display, ploughing merchandise and, on Saturday only, powerlifting duo The Stoltman Brothers will also help to keep everyone entertained.

But for many visitors, it is the gleaming vintage tractors that will be the main attraction.

Tractor buffs will be in their element as splendid vehicles from yesteryear, together with their proud owners, take centre-stage.

Black Isle farmer Iain MacRae will be there, along with his 1942 Oliver 80.

It was purchased by his late father, Douglas, in Aberdeenshire about 16 years ago.

Lovingly restored and maintained over the years, it has featured in numerous ploughing matches.

Iain, 54, runs a mixed farm and contracting business at Shawpark, near Munlochy. He also has a 1937 Fordson N tractor, which was bought at the same time as the Oliver 80.

Octogenarian Ian Bain, of Tore, is eight years younger than his 1936 Ferguson Brown, boasting eye-catching metal spiked wheels. He is relative youngster when it comes to ploughing competitions, having acquired a passion for tractors in his own vintage years.

He was never a farmer, earning his living as a civil engineering contractor.

Ian told us he acquired his pride and joy tractor about 15 years ago, jump-starting an interest in farming methods.

Perrtshire farmer Gordon Mitchell restored a ‘wreck’ of a tractor he bought for £500

Another vintage tractor owner, Gordon Mitchell, of Auchterarder, Perthshire, is judging at this week’s championships so will be leaving his 1964 Fordson New Performance Super Dexta at home.

But Gordon and his 60-year-old vehicle are no stranger to local ploughing contests.

They have been competing together regularly since he restored the “wreck” he bought for £500 from a farm in Jedburgh about 23 years ago.

Gordon, who runs a 1,200-acre arable farm for Fordoun Estates, said he was – like his tractor – in his 60s.

The youngest of 13 children, the proud Fifer’s siblings are all Aberdonians.

He said he’d been farming since he was “a wee laddie”.

Iain, Ian and Gordon are part of a large fraternity of Scottish vintage tractor owners.

Their number also includes Black Isle crofter Hamish Fraser.

Hamish, 75, is not competing at Newmore Farm but is well-known on the local vintage tractor scene. He painstakingly restored the 1959 Fordson Power Major he is pictured with here to its former glory.

The Scottish Ploughing Championships take place over two days, starting tomorrow.

Whoever triumphs in the conventional and reversible ploughing classes will go on to represent Scotland at the 2025 World Ploughing Championships in Czechia next year.

Admission on both days of this week’s event is £10 per adult, or £5 concessions (over 65), with children free. Gates open 9.30am.