Rare historic five-bedroom maisonette at the heart of Thurso on sale for a bargain price

The 'rarely available' home boasts period features, including an original staircase.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Thurso Maisonette for sale
The unique apartment is distributed over three floors. Image: Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties

A rare five-bedroom maisonette in Thurso has hit the market.

The unique home on the NC500 is up for sale for just £115,000.

Set over three floors, it boasts period features such as pitch pine doors, wooden window shutters, picture rails plus an original staircase with wooden treads and wrought iron balustrades.

The lounge has retains several original features and boasts original wooden floor.
The lounge retains many original features and boasts an original wooden floor. Image: Yvonne Fitzgerald
The large utility room leads up to the first floor.
The large utility room leads up to the first floor. Image: Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties
The beautiful kitchen is spacious and bright.
The beautiful kitchen is spacious and bright. Image: Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties

The home also benefits from a large utility room on the ground floor with storage space.

The staircase leads up to the first floor, where we are greeted by a stylish lounge with a Victorian fireplace, wooden flooring and tall case windows overlooking Traill Street.

Gorgeous Thurso maisonette hits the market

The kitchen has a fireplace with arched stone.

It also has many original features.
It also has many original features. Image: Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties
The Thurso home enjoys high ceilings.
The Thurso home enjoys high ceilings. Image: Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties

There is also a welcoming bedroom with high ceilings plus toilet and separate family bathroom.

A staircase leads up to the second floor, home to four spacious and bright bedrooms and a shower room.

The maisonette has tall and luminous case windows.
The maisonette has tall and luminous case windows. Image: Yvonne Fitzgerald
The house has two bathrooms.
The beautiful Thurso property is distributed over three floors. Image: Yvonne Fitzgerald

There is also a second kitchen, which is currently used for storage.

Estate agent Yvonne Fitzgerald describes the property as a “superb executive apartment rarely available in the heart of the town.”

The listing reads: “Although in need of some upgrading this fantastic home boasts fabulous period features which include original pitch pine doors, wooden window shutters, picture rails and a stunning original staircase which features wooden treads and wrought iron balustrades.

“Located in the heart of the town and on the main NC500 route, this property would make an excellent holiday let or family home.”

