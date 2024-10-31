Veteran north-east farming journalist honoured for lifetime achievement

Scottish agriculture stalwart Eddie Gillanders, of Drumoak, Aberdeenshire, has had his many decades of service to the industry recognised with a lifetime achievement award.

His gong was announced at the latest Scottish Agriculture Awards, jointly organised by the Scottish Farmer, Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland and AgriScot.

Eddie, 81, who was unable to attend the Glasgow event but featured in it on screen, told us it was “mostly unexpected”.

The prestigious accolade recognises his long career writing about farming for a variety of publications.

‘Enjoyable’ working life

“This is a very nice award to receive,” he said, adding: “I have had an enjoyable working life in agricultural journalism.”

The former Press and Journal agricultural editor is from a farming family, but has never worked on a farm himself.

His interest in the industry was founded when he joined the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society on leaving school in 1959.

In 1984 Eddie started his owned farming magazine – Agri-Business Scotland – which he sold five years later to the Peebles Publishing Group in Glasgow after joining Aberdeen and Northern Marts, where he worked until retiring in 2003 at the age of 60.

But he continued writing for a string of publications.

Earlier this year he and his wife, Marion, were recognised for their enormous contribution to agricultural journalism, as well as their support locally, at Banchory Show.

That honour came about 20 years after the grandfather and father-of-three was made an MBE.

Other past accolades include an award from the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society for his “lifetime dedication” to the breed.

Yet more accolades for Eddie

He also boasts a gold medal from the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists, presented in 1981, and the Guild of Agricultural Journalists’ Netherthorpe Award (1982).

And in 2001 he received a special award from the Royal Northern Agricultural Society in recognition of his many years of commitment to the industry.

In addition, Eddie’s career has been celebrated at Holyrood and the Royal Highland Show.