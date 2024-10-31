Veteran north-east farming journalist honoured for lifetime achievement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Veteran north-east farming journalist honoured for lifetime achievement

The prestigious accolade recognises his long career writing about farming for a variety of publications.

By Keith Findlay
Eddie Gillanders
Eddie Gillanders. Image: Kenny Elrick

Scottish agriculture stalwart Eddie Gillanders, of Drumoak, Aberdeenshire, has had his many decades of service to the industry recognised with a lifetime achievement award.

His gong was announced at the latest Scottish Agriculture Awards, jointly organised by the Scottish Farmer, Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland and AgriScot.

Eddie, 81, who was unable to attend the Glasgow event but featured in it on screen, told us it was “mostly unexpected”.

The prestigious accolade recognises his long career writing about farming for a variety of publications.

‘Enjoyable’ working life

“This is a very nice award to receive,” he said, adding: “I have had an enjoyable working life in agricultural journalism.”

The former Press and Journal agricultural editor is from a farming family, but has never worked on a farm himself.

His interest in the industry was founded when he joined the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society on leaving school in 1959.

Aberdeen-Angus cattle
Eddie has always had an interest in Aberdeen-Angus cattle. Image: Shutterstock

In 1984 Eddie started his owned farming magazine – Agri-Business Scotland – which he sold five years later to the Peebles Publishing Group in Glasgow after joining Aberdeen and Northern Marts, where he worked until retiring in 2003 at the age of 60.

But he continued writing for a string of publications.

Earlier this year he and his wife, Marion, were recognised for their enormous contribution to agricultural journalism, as well as their support locally, at Banchory Show.

Marion and Eddie Gillanders with their Banchory Show honorary members award.
Marion and Eddie Gillanders with their Banchory Show honorary members award. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

That honour came about 20 years after the grandfather and father-of-three was made an MBE.

Other past accolades include an award from the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society for his “lifetime dedication” to the breed.

Yet more accolades for Eddie

He also boasts a gold medal from the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists, presented in 1981, and the Guild of Agricultural Journalists’ Netherthorpe Award (1982).

And in 2001 he received a special award from the Royal Northern Agricultural Society in recognition of his many years of commitment to the industry.

In addition, Eddie’s career has been celebrated at Holyrood and the Royal Highland Show.

Conversation