Kingussie bid to complete unbeaten campaign when they face Kinlochshiel this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Kingussie bid to complete unbeaten campaign when they face Kinlochshiel this weekend

The Grand Slam winners can finish the season unbeaten when they take on Shiel at Rèaraig.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie's Rory MacKeachan with Keith MacRae (Kinlochshiel)
Kingussie's Rory MacKeachan with Keith MacRae (Kinlochshiel). Image: Neil Paterson.

As the curtain comes down on another shinty season, Grand Slam winners Kingussie complete a so far undefeated campaign against Kinlochshiel at Rèaraig.

The match is subject to a pitch inspection with a switch of venue a possibility.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae: “I’m hopeful our pitch will be playable. We are missing Archie MacRae, Arron Jack and WD MacRae who are all off to watch Scotland at the rugby.

“It’s a noon throw up and David Falconer is back onshore at 8am so I’m hoping he’ll be available.”

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick: “The weather’s been good on our side, so we’ll have the Dell prepared just in case.

“Cammie Bremner completes his suspension while Calum Grant, Rory MacKeachan, James Falconer and Savio Genini are all unavailable so there will be places for the younger ones.”

Oban Camanachd and Lovat have agreed to share the points from their home and away fixtures against each other as have Skye and Caberfeidh for their meeting in Portree. Inveraray and Bute have done likewise in the Mowi National Division.

Two of youth shinty’s prize trophies are up for grabs at Blairbeg as the Glenurquhart and Newtonmore under-17 sides contest the Mowi London Shield before the Kingussie and Oban under-12s meet in the Camanachd Association Cup final.

Reid hopes international can be springboard

As the dust settles on a classic shinty-hurling international between Scotland and Ireland, manager Garry Reid lauded the spectacle served up by the players as his side went down 25-22 after extra-time.

Reid said: “I spoke to people at the end of the game who said it was the best shinty-hurling match they’d ever seen.

“There was some terrific talent on display, and you could hear the appreciation coming from the crowd at the skills shown by both sets of players.

“The crowd was much bigger than it looked on the video footage. The near-side stand was packed but as these supporters were behind the camera, they weren’t picked up.

“When we spoke before the game, we didn’t so much talk about winning or losing but spoke about putting on a performance.

“You try to win the game of course, and it’s been said we’d have won by four points with the old scoring system, but I think the most important thing with these games is to create a spectacle for everyone to enjoy and I don’t think you could have got a better game. I thought it was exceptional.”

Ireland's Shane Meehan (12) and Steven Macdonald (Scotland) stand firm at a throw-in.
Ireland’s Shane Meehan (12) and Steven Macdonald (Scotland) stand firm at a throw-in. Image: Neil Paterson.

Garry Reid is clearly enthusiastic about the cross-codes game, believing it has a place in the shinty calendar and would be a wonderful way to close the season.

He added: “The match leaves shinty-hurling in a good place and it’s been suitably resurrected after Covid.

“There will always be debate about the game, but I think we’ve left it on a good footing, and I hope shinty supporters get behind it when it returns to Inverness next year. This is a showpiece game, and it would be a fitting final match to close the shinty season.

It was a proud day for Scotland captain Robert Mabon who said: “It was really competitive out there and you could see the wind advantage helped Ireland in the second half.

“We did brilliantly to claw our way back into the game and then get in front just seconds from the end before their free-hit in the last 30 seconds.

“Overall, it was a brilliant game and a great advert to keep shinty-hurling rolling on for the years ahead.”

Skye’s John Gillies said: “I thought Ireland had the better of us with five minutes to go but we took our chances very well.

“We were ahead with seconds to go when they got a free which was never a foul in my opinion, but it took the game to extra-time and sometimes that’s just the way it works. It was a very close game against a great Irish side but sadly they just edged it.”

More from Shinty

Scotland's Blair Morrison (left) and John Gillies with Eoghan Cahill (Ireland). Image: Neil Paterson.
Scotland lose epic against Ireland in shinty-hurling international
Robert Mabon, Scotland captain, with his commemorative kilt pin ahead of the shinty-hurling international in Ireland. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Scotland v Ireland shinty-hurling international: Why Kingussie's Robert Mabon has been picked to skipper…
Scotland shinty international keeper Stuart MacDonald. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Scotland get Stuart MacDonald fitness boost for shinty-hurling clash with Ireland
Kingussie pictured with both the Mowi Premiership Trophy and the MOD Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty round-up: Kingussie lift Mowi Premiership trophy and beat Oban to claim unique quintuple…
Selected for Scotland, Lachie Shaw of Fort William who has been selected for the Scotland shinty squad. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Fort William's Lachie Shaw rewarded with Scotland call-up
Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid. Caberfeidh v Kingussie in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup 1/4 Final, played at Castle Leod, Strathpeffer.
Scotland boss Garry Reid relishing tough test against Ireland in shinty-hurling international
Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Added edge to Oban Camanachd's Premiership meeting with Lovat
Ross Cowie.
Flood of tributes to Ross Cowie after Skye shinty legend dies suddenly
Oban's Ross MacMillan with Kenzie Taylor (Caberfeidh). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Oban Camanachd boss hails players after impressive win at Caberfeidh
Dan MacDonald (left) in action for Skye. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Skye's Dan MacDonald heads game's unavailable list this weekend after hamstring tear

Conversation