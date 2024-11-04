North-east egg producer lands new deal to supply Sainsbury’s

Eggs from Scottish poultry giant Duncan Farms will reach even more shoppers following a deal with Sainsbury’s.

Duncan’s Eggs are now on sale at 29 of the supermarket’s outlets north of the border.

Rachael Duncan, sales director for the egg producer, said the deal had come at a “pivotal” time amid ambitious growth plans for the business.

Duncan Farms’ growing enterprise boasts nearly 800,000 free-range hens.

About 70% of these are in the north-east, producing eggs under the Duncan’s brand.

All of the hens’ feed is grown on Aberdeenshire farms.

These operations produce more than 15,000 tons of cereals annually that is milled and mixed on-site into nutritious feed.

Turriff-based Duncan Farms prides itself on its sustainability credentials.

Each free range egg is traceable using an online egg tracker on its website.

This allows customers to trace their eggs back to the exact farm they came from.

‘Happy and healthy hens’

Duncan Farm’s website highlights its “happy and healthy” hens.

It adds: “Our free-range farms have ample space for our hens to explore, investigate and partake in dustbathing, one of their favourite activities.”

Multiple key projects are also under way across Duncan Farms’ sites to drive continual improvements with its sustainability.

More trees and hedgerows

Initiatives include planting more than 68,000 trees. And in excess of 14 miles of hedgerows are being planted to increase biodiversity and give shelter for the hens.

Chairman Fred Duncan, Rachael’s father, bought his first farm in 1980.

But it wasn’t until 2011 that his business moved into egg production.

Since then, Duncan Farms has worked alongside sister enterprise Muirden Energy to ensure renewable energy integration with farming operations. Wind turbines and solar panels have been installed across free-range operations, with biomass heating introduced at hen rearing sites.

Duncan’s Eggs packaging is made from recycled content and is itself 100% recyclable.

Sustainability gong for Duncan Farms

Earlier this year, the egg producer won the driving sustainability accolade at the Northern Star Business Awards, in recognition of its efforts to cut its carbon footprint.

Duncan’s Eggs are also available in Morrisons stores throughout Scotland.