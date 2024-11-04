North-east egg producer lands new deal to supply Sainsbury’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east egg producer lands new deal to supply Sainsbury’s

Duncan Fams, which also supplies Morrisons, is now reaching more shoppers throughout Scotland.

By Keith Findlay
Duncan's Eggs, from Aberdeenshire
Duncan's Eggs, from Aberdeenshire, are now available in more locations. Image: Bold St Media

Eggs from Scottish poultry giant Duncan Farms will reach even more shoppers following a deal with Sainsbury’s.

Duncan’s Eggs are now on sale at 29 of the supermarket’s outlets north of the border.

Rachael Duncan, sales director for the egg producer, said the deal had come at a “pivotal” time amid ambitious growth plans for the business.

Duncan Farms’ growing enterprise boasts nearly 800,000 free-range hens.

About 70% of these are in the north-east, producing eggs under the Duncan’s brand.

Duncan Farms sales directors Rachael Duncan,
Duncan Farms sales directors Rachael Duncan, who says the Sainsbury’s deal has come at a “pivotal” time. Image: Bold St Media

All of the hens’ feed is grown on Aberdeenshire farms.

These operations produce more than 15,000 tons of cereals annually that is milled and mixed on-site into nutritious feed.

Turriff-based Duncan Farms prides itself on its sustainability credentials.

Each free range egg is traceable using an online egg tracker on its website.

This allows customers to trace their eggs back to the exact farm they came from.

‘Happy and healthy hens’

Duncan Farm’s website highlights its “happy and healthy” hens.

It adds: “Our free-range farms have ample space for our hens to explore, investigate and partake in dustbathing, one of their favourite activities.”

Multiple key projects are also under way across Duncan Farms’ sites to drive continual improvements with its sustainability.

More trees and hedgerows

Initiatives include planting more than 68,000 trees. And in excess of 14 miles of hedgerows are being planted to increase biodiversity and give shelter for the hens.

Chairman Fred Duncan, Rachael’s father, bought his first farm in 1980.

But it wasn’t until 2011 that his business moved into egg production.

Since then, Duncan Farms has worked alongside sister enterprise Muirden Energy to ensure renewable energy integration with farming operations. Wind turbines and solar panels have been installed across free-range operations, with biomass heating introduced at hen rearing sites.

Duncan’s Eggs packaging is made from recycled content and is itself 100% recyclable.

Sustainability gong for Duncan Farms

Earlier this year, the egg producer won the driving sustainability accolade at the Northern Star Business Awards, in recognition of its efforts to cut its carbon footprint.

Duncan’s Eggs are also available in Morrisons stores throughout Scotland.

