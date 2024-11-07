Farmers’ union rallies support for challenge to ‘damaging’ Budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmers’ union rallies support for challenge to ‘damaging’ Budget

NFU Scotland unveils plans for rallies at Westminster and Holyrood.

By Keith Findlay
NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy.
NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy - "our members and others across the sector and wider society feel rightly betrayed." Image: NFUS

National Farmers’ Union (NFU) Scotland has confirmed it will send its presidential team and directors to Westminster to protest over the “damaging” Autumn Budget.

They will meet up with counterparts from elsewhere around the UK for the “mass lobby” in London on November 19.

A further gathering is planned for outside Holyrood on November 28.

NFU Scotland will use the Edinburgh event to ramp up calls for more cash for the industry ahead of the Scottish budget on December 4.

It has invited “all members and the wider agricultural industry” to support both events.

Union urges all those concerned about the changes to write to MPs

The union is urging all members and “everyone who wishes” to join them to write to their MPs seeking an overturn of agricultural and business property relief cuts announced in last week’s Budget.

It is also highlighting the NFU’s petition against the changes, which are expected to impact family-run farms throughout the UK.

Farmer and girl n the countryside.
Changes to agricultural property relief will impact farmers’ succession planning. Image: Shutterstock

NFU Scotland president and Highland Perthshire farmer Martin Kennedy said: “The UK Government has delivered a budget that threatens food production, family farm businesses and the environment.

“They promised they would not put these at risk and they have done the complete opposite by imposing impossible tax burdens on family farms.

“They have also effectively washed their hands of a funding ring-fenced safety net that’s been in place for over 50 years when passing the budget in a lump sum to the Scottish Government.”

Are family farms at risk? Image: Shutterstock

He added: “For a government that has said in the past ‘food security is national security’ it has demonstrated a complete lack of understanding of how food is produced and by whom.

“Our members and others across the sector and wider society feel rightly betrayed. ”

Online information ‘hub’

NFU Scotland has created a Budget information “hub”, which can be found at nfus.org.uk/media/budget-information.aspx

This is also where people can gain access to the NFU petition.

Urging members who have not already registered for the London event to do so now, NFU said: “The level of anger in the industry may never have been so high.”

