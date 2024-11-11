Perfect day for Easter Ross and Moray ploughing matches

Farming skills were on show for all to see at ploughing matches in Easter Ross and Moray over the weekend.

This year’s Easter Ross match took place at Mounteagle Farm, Fearn, near Tain, by permission of Douglas and Hilarie Russell.

One onlooker, Ron Bews, said getting a straight start proved tricky for the ploughmen as the early morning mist made it difficult to set out their guide poles in line.

‘Perfect conditions’

He added: “By mid-morning the weather cleared, giving perfect conditions.

“Many of the competitors attending the match had been ploughing at the Scottish Championship and events in Caithness over the last two weeks, resulting in a very high standard of ploughing in all classes.”

Ploughing his way to the overall championship was James Tait, of Thurso, a regular competitor at events around Caithness.

His top honour came after he beat stiff competition to win the overall prize for reversible ploughing.

Nigg ploughman Alex Campbell scoops top local award at last

Alex Campbell, of Nigg, and Thurso’s Michael Mackay were champions overall in the conventional and vintage champions respectively

Michael was also reserve champion for the whole ploughing match.

Meanwhile, Alex was thrilled to scoop the local champion’s trophy after many years of trying.

Winners in the various competition sections included Stuart Wilson, of Fearn, who rode his late dad’s tractor to success in the classic reversible category.

Ploughing match secretary Anne Wood said the misty start to the day gave way to glorious autumn weather.

“It all went well and there were no major hiccups,” she added.

Meanwhile, Moray Ploughing Match Society held its annual match on land owned by Douglas White at Cassieford Farm, Forres.

A field of 33 ploughmen competed in five classes throughout the day, with judging taking into account all aspects of each competing rig.

The society’s Ivan Nicol said: “The day was a great success, with the weather the best for some years.

“Mark Skea from Inverurie made the long run very worthwhile, walking away with overall rig.”

Read more: More silverware in Highlands for world champion ploughman

Easter Ross results

Reversible two-furrow: 1 James Tait, 2 Gavin Robertson 3 John Fraser

Reversible three, four and five-furrow: 1 Andrew Chisholm Jr 2 Derek Austin 3 Campbell Morrison

Conventional 1 Alex Campbell 2 Donald Mackay 3 Keith Marshall

Classic conventional: 1 Iain Sinclair 2 Hugh Fraser 3 Donald Cameron

Classic reversible: 1 Stuart Wilson 2 Colin Campbell 3 Paul Beattie

Vintage mounted: 1 Gerald MacLeod 2 Robbie Clark 3 David MacDonald

Vintage Trailed – 1 Michael Mackay 2 John Matheson 3 George Williamson

Juniors, under 21: 1 Fraser Ross 2 Jack MacDonald 3 Max Gordon

Demonstrators: 1 Ravenhill

Overall champion: James Tait

Reserve overall champion: Michael Mackay

Conventional champion: Alex Campbell

Reserve conventional champion: Ian Sinclair

Reversible champion: James Tait

Reserve reversible champion: Andrew Chisholm Jnr

Overall vintage champion: Michael Mackay

Best novice: Jack MacDonald

Overall local champion: Alex Campbell

Moray trophy winners