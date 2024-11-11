Perfect day for Easter Ross and Moray ploughing matches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perfect day for Easter Ross and Moray ploughing matches

Experts go head-to-head for all the major trophies

By Keith Findlay
James Tait in action in the Easter Ross ploughing match.
James Tait in action in the Easter Ross ploughing match. Image: Rob Bews

Farming skills were on show for all to see at ploughing matches in Easter Ross and Moray over the weekend.

This year’s Easter Ross match took place at Mounteagle Farm, Fearn, near Tain, by permission of Douglas and Hilarie Russell.

One onlooker, Ron Bews, said getting a straight start proved tricky for the ploughmen as the early morning mist made it difficult to set out their guide poles in line.

‘Perfect conditions’

He added: “By mid-morning the weather cleared, giving perfect conditions.

“Many of the competitors attending the match had been ploughing at the Scottish Championship and events in Caithness over the last two weeks, resulting in a very high standard of ploughing in all classes.”

Ploughing his way to the overall championship was James Tait, of Thurso, a regular competitor at events around Caithness.

His top honour came after he beat stiff competition to win the overall prize for reversible ploughing.

Nigg ploughman Alex Campbell scoops top local award at last

Alex Campbell, of Nigg, and Thurso’s Michael Mackay were champions overall in the conventional and vintage champions respectively

Michael was also reserve champion for the whole ploughing match.

Meanwhile, Alex was thrilled to scoop the local champion’s trophy after many years of trying.

Conventional and local champion Alex Campbell
Conventional and local champion Alex Campbell. Image: Rob Bewes

Winners in the various competition sections included Stuart Wilson, of Fearn, who rode his late dad’s tractor to success in the classic reversible category.

Ploughing match secretary Anne Wood said the misty start to the day gave way to glorious autumn weather.

“It all went well and there were no major hiccups,” she added.

Misty morning scence.
The ploughing match got off to a misty start. Image: Rob Bews

Meanwhile, Moray Ploughing Match Society held its annual match on land owned by Douglas White at Cassieford Farm, Forres.

A field of 33 ploughmen competed in five classes throughout the day, with judging taking into account all aspects of each competing rig.

The society’s Ivan Nicol said: “The day was a great success, with the weather the best for some years.

“Mark Skea from Inverurie made the long run very worthwhile, walking away with overall rig.”

Read more: More silverware in Highlands for world champion ploughman

Easter Ross results

  • Reversible two-furrow: 1 James Tait, 2 Gavin Robertson 3 John Fraser
  • Reversible three, four and five-furrow: 1 Andrew Chisholm Jr 2 Derek Austin 3 Campbell Morrison
  • Conventional 1 Alex Campbell 2 Donald Mackay 3 Keith Marshall
  • Classic conventional: 1 Iain Sinclair 2 Hugh Fraser 3 Donald Cameron
  • Classic reversible: 1 Stuart Wilson 2 Colin Campbell 3 Paul Beattie
  • Vintage mounted: 1 Gerald MacLeod 2 Robbie Clark 3 David MacDonald
  • Vintage Trailed – 1 Michael Mackay 2 John Matheson 3 George Williamson
  • Juniors, under 21: 1 Fraser Ross 2 Jack MacDonald 3 Max Gordon
  • Demonstrators: 1 Ravenhill
  • Overall champion: James Tait
  • Reserve overall champion: Michael Mackay
  • Conventional champion: Alex Campbell
  • Reserve conventional champion: Ian Sinclair
  • Reversible champion: James Tait
  • Reserve reversible champion: Andrew Chisholm Jnr
  • Overall vintage champion: Michael Mackay
  • Best novice: Jack MacDonald
  • Overall local champion: Alex Campbell

Moray trophy winners

  • Best Rig: Mark Skea
  • Reserve best rig: D Stewart
  • Reversible: J Morrison
  • Best junior agricultural club member: K Greive
  • Lower Speyside member: G Kelly
  • Highest placed Moray and Nairn Class 2: A Simpson
  • Highest Placed Moray and Nairn Class 4: R Paterson
  • Best ploughman under 25: K Greive
  • Harbro Perpetual Trophy Class 3: S Alexander
  • Best rig Ford tractor: I Macdonald
  • Best classic rig Class 3: R Middleton
  • Highest placed under 26yrs in class 4: K Greive
  • RHASS Medal: R Macdonald

