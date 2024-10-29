More silverware in Highlands for world champion ploughman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

More silverware in Highlands for world champion ploughman

Andrew Mitchell Snr comes out on top after two days of ploughing action near Invergordon.

By Keith Findlay
Top-class ploughing action at Newmore Farm, near Invergordon.
Top-class ploughing action at Newmore Farm, near Invergordon. Image: Paul Campbell

Seven-time world champion Andrew Mitchell Snr, of Forfar, added more silverware to his collection at the 2024 Scottish Ploughing Championships.

He scooped both the conventional and overall titles at the two-day event at Newmore Farm, near Invergordon.

Brian Baxter, of East Ingliston, was reversible plough champion.

Andrew and Brian both go on to represent Scotland at the World Ploughing Championships in Czechia next year.

Andrew Mitchell Snr.
Andrew Mitchell Snr.

The finest ploughmen from around Scotland and beyond went head-to-head in challenges requiring lots of skill, strength and determination at Newmore Farm.

A total of 113 competitors competed across 17 different classes.

The Scottish Ploughing Championships celebrated their 60th anniversary this year.

‘Fantastic’ weekend

Organising committee chairman Derek MacIver said it was a “fantastic weekend”.

He added: “The weather was on our side, which was a big help. It stayed dry until the ploughing was all finished.

“There was a big attendance, with the car park more or less full on the Saturday.”

Scottish Ploughing Championships
The weather stayed dry for the ploughing. Image: Paul Campbell

Derek described the overall winner as “a great ambassador” for Scottish ploughing.

Trade stalls, food and craft stands, a model display, ploughing merchandise and powerlifting duo The Stoltman Brothers all helped to keep everyone entertained.

Winners in the Friday contests included Struan Trewartha, of St Andrews, who was named best conventional plougher under 26. Struan also won the youngest ploughman’s trophy.

Next year’s Scottish Ploughing Championships will take place in Arbroath.

Andrew Mitchell Snr
Andrew Mitchell Snr is a veteran of the Scottish ploughing scene. Here he is, working on his plough, in 2012.

Gallery: 26 of the best pictures from the Scottish Ploughing Championships

Read more: Meet the tractor buffs behind the Scottish Ploughing Championships

Top honours in Scottish Ploughing Championships at Newmore Farm

  • Best competitor from outside Scotland: Nigel Vickers, Malpas
  • Visitors, overall: Nigel Vickers, Malpas
  • Horse, broken  furrow: 1 Benny Duncan, Balmalcolm 2 John Fletcher, Cardigan 3 Adam Young, Cleish
  • Horse, whole furrow: 1 Benny Duncan, Balmalcolm 2 John Fletcher, Cardigan 3 Adam Young, Cleish
  • Horse champion: Benny Duncan, Balmalcolm
  • Ferguson TE-20: Peter Walker, Livingston
  • Demo GPS: Duncan Duthie, Lemken
  • Demo non-GPS: Ian Pratt, Lemken
  • Horticultural, overall: Tam Tweedie, Biggar
  • Tractor, high cut: Robert Kennedy, Haddington
  • Best Young Farmer’s Club member: Robert Kennedy, Haddington
  • Vintage mounted, overall: George Black, Earlston
  • Vintage trailing, overall: Douglas Stewart, Turriff
  • Overall vintage champion: George Black, Earlston
  • Reversible multi-furrow, overall: David Taylor, Crieff
  • Classic reversible, overall: Colin Crawford, Linlithgow
  • Conventional classic, overall: John Griffin, Kelso
  • Modern classic, overall: Ron Phillips, Cupar
  • Reversible best from three classes: Brian Baxter, East Ingliston
  • Reversible  champion: Brian Baxter, East Ingliston
  • Reversible reserve  champion: James Tait, Mey
  • Conventional world style champion: Andrew Mitchell Snr, Forfar
  • Conventional world style reserve champion: Mark Skea, Inverurie
  •  Overall world style champion: Andrew Mitchell Snr, Forfar

More from Farming

Nicola Wordie
Prestigious award for young north-east farming 'champion'
RNAS award winner George Duncan.
RNAS award for 'level-headed' Alford entrepreneur George Duncan
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Gallery: 26 of the best pictures from the Scottish Ploughing Championships
Isla in her workshop.
Meet Isla Mackenzie and find out how she went from farming in the Outer…
Albert Fyfe.
Royal Northern Agricultural Society gong for 'unsung hero'
Ian Bain, with his 1936 Ferguson Brown tractor.
Meet the tractor buffs behind the Scottish Ploughing Championships
North-east farming stalwart Pete Watson.
New honour for 'well-liked' Royal Deeside farmer Pete Watson
pumpkin patches Highlands
Highland pumpkins at a premium as patches open despite 'incredibly tough' year for farmers
SRUC's Craibstone campus in Aberdeen.
Degree-awarding powers 'historic' moment for Scotland's Rural College
This sale topper from the Dorrery flock sold for £22,000.
Record-breaking Cheviot ram trade at Lairg

Conversation