More silverware in Highlands for world champion ploughman

Seven-time world champion Andrew Mitchell Snr, of Forfar, added more silverware to his collection at the 2024 Scottish Ploughing Championships.

He scooped both the conventional and overall titles at the two-day event at Newmore Farm, near Invergordon.

Brian Baxter, of East Ingliston, was reversible plough champion.

Andrew and Brian both go on to represent Scotland at the World Ploughing Championships in Czechia next year.

The finest ploughmen from around Scotland and beyond went head-to-head in challenges requiring lots of skill, strength and determination at Newmore Farm.

A total of 113 competitors competed across 17 different classes.

The Scottish Ploughing Championships celebrated their 60th anniversary this year.

‘Fantastic’ weekend

Organising committee chairman Derek MacIver said it was a “fantastic weekend”.

He added: “The weather was on our side, which was a big help. It stayed dry until the ploughing was all finished.

“There was a big attendance, with the car park more or less full on the Saturday.”

Derek described the overall winner as “a great ambassador” for Scottish ploughing.

Trade stalls, food and craft stands, a model display, ploughing merchandise and powerlifting duo The Stoltman Brothers all helped to keep everyone entertained.

Winners in the Friday contests included Struan Trewartha, of St Andrews, who was named best conventional plougher under 26. Struan also won the youngest ploughman’s trophy.

Next year’s Scottish Ploughing Championships will take place in Arbroath.

