New team, new era for Moray firm Alistair Young Engineering

Alistair Young's handed over control of the firm, based in Dunphail, near Forres, to other members of his family.

By Keith Findlay
Ali Young with a tractor he's restored.
Image: Alistair Young Engineering

A stalwart of Scotland’s agricultural supply chain, Alistair (Ali) Young, of Alistair Young Engineering, is heading for retirement.

And he’s already handed over control of the firm, based in Dunphail, near Forres, in Moray, to other members of his family.

Mr Young, 59, was surprised to find himself the centre of attention at a special presentation to mark the occasion during an open day held by the company recently.

Alistair Young Engineering passed from father to sons

His father, also called Alistair, launched the business in 1981.

Ali joined six months later, becoming a service engineer.

Steven Young, Ali’s younger brother, came on board in 1988, also becoming a service engineer.

When Alistair Young Senior retired, in 2005, ownership passed to Ali and Steven.

Business now three times the size

Ali took on the role of managing director and the business has tripled in size since then.

It has undergone a big expansion of staff, land, building and customers.

And it is a main dealer for more than 10 industry-leading franchises, with customers across the north.

Its success is also partly down to Ali’s wife, Trudi.

She is also retiring after helping run the firm since 2012.

Ali, second from the left, with Agco team members he has worked with for decades.
Image: Alistair Young Engineering

The couple won’t step aside completely until the end of the year.

But Alistair Young Engineering is now run by three new managing directors.

Steven, 52, is at the helm alongside Ashleigh Young and Neil Murdoch – Ali’s daughter and nephew respectively.

Speaking from his home in Dunphail yesterday, Ali told us the business was starting its new era in good shape for the future.

He and his wife have no special plans for their retirement other than relaxing and enjoying it, he added.

Ali’s special tractor project

The recent open day took place at the Black Isle Showground in Muir of Ord.

Visitors were thrilled to see a splendid old tractor, a Valmet 6400, which Ali restored.

It was one of the first machines he ever sold.

Alistair Young Engineering's open day.
Image: Alistair Young Engineering

Paying tribute to her parents on their retirement, Ashleigh it was a “huge milestone” for both them and the company.

She added: “They have put blood, sweat and tears into the business, which has all paid off, and they can now go off and enjoy their retirement together.

“They are leaving the business in a great place, with a brilliant team, a very loyal customer base and lots of ambitious plans for the future.”

Alistair Young Engineering’s website describes the firm as a “one-stop-shop for agricultural equipment and farm machinery sales and service throughout Scotland”.

