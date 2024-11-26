Stuart Family’s Suffolks supreme at Aberdeen Christmas Classic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Stuart Family’s Suffolks supreme at Aberdeen Christmas Classic

Thainstone pedigree sheep sale saw a total of 192 animals sold to new homes at an average of £807.37.

By Keith Findlay
The Top price Suffolk at Thainstone.
Image. ANM Group/Melissa Irving Photography

The Stuart family, of Milltown of Birness, near Ellon, grabbed top honours in a show and sale of pedigree female sheep at the start of the annual Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

Hosted by Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM) at Thainstone Exchange, near Inverurie, the sale saw a total of 192 sheep sold to new homes at an average of £807.37.

The Stuarts dominated the Suffolks, taking home the champion’s title and also achieving the best price of 5,200gns for their second-placed ewe lamb, sold to S Cobbald, of Sudbury.

Suffolk gimmer swaps one Cairness farm for another in 5,000gns deal struck at Aberdeen Christmas Classic

A Suffolk gimmer from Jimmy Douglas, Woodhead of Cairness, near Fraserburgh, achieved the second top price of 5,000gns.

She was purchased by fellow Buchan farmer David Moir, of Home Farm, Cairness.

But it was the gimmer sired by Sportsman 5 Star which took the champion’s title.

She was bought by judge Angus Brims, of Bilbster, near Wick, for 4,500gns – the sale’s second best price.

The Stuart family had the champion Suffolk.
Image: ANM Group/Melissa Irving Photography

JC Innes, of Dunscroft, Huntly, achieved 2,800gns for a Suffolk gimmer sold to DWL Delday, of Quoybelloch, Deerness, Orkney.

And the reserve champion, a gimmer from Craig Paterson, of Cranna Bridge, Aberchirder, went to the judge for 2,200gns.

The first prize Suffolk ewe lamb also came from Craig Paterson, selling at 1,800gns to Messrs Goldie, of Dundonald.

In the Texel section, judged by Robert Cockburn, of Errol, Kenny Pratt, of Oldtown
Farm, Peterculter, Aberdeen, took the overall championship and top price of 3,000gns.

These were for a ewe, sired by Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants, which sold to J Green, of Keith.

The Texel champion
Image: ANM Group/Melissa Irving Photography

Another of Kenny’s sheep, a gimmer, sold to Michael Mennie, of Peterculter, for 2,200gns.

And tapping out at 2,000gns was a gimmer from RH Wilson, of Turriff, which was
purchased by S Coghill, of Birsay, Orkney.

Another Texel gimmer, this time from DJ McKerrow, of Tarves, achieved 1,900gns, selling to G Gray, of Selkirk.

Three Texel gimmers from JC Innes, DJ McKerrow & Sons and K Pratt all sold for 1,600gns.

Classy Beltexes hit 750gns

Anne McPherson, of Blackford Farm, Croy, near Inverness, judged the Beltex classes.

She chose a gimmer from Grant Dinnie, of Bridgeton, Muir of Fowlis, near Alford, which went on to sell to Gary Morrison, of Keith, for the top price of 750gns.

In the Blue Texel section, the championship was awarded by judge Susan Smith, of Drumnahive, Kildrummy, to a ewe lamb, from JB Wilkie & Sons, of Braigiewell, Echt.

It sold for the top price of 650gns to J Swanson, of Calder, Thurso.

The Dutch Spotted top price was 1,400gns for A Beattie, of Kippen, near Stirling, for a gimmer selling to E Patterson, pf Mill of Delgaty, Turriff.

The Blue Faced Leicesters reached 1,050gns for a gimmer, from Matthew Seed, of Cuminestown, near Turriff, purchased by J Moir, from Kintore.

Forgie Badgerface sold for 650gns

Finally, the Badgerface section saw a gimmer from M Hanson, of Forgie, near Keith, sell for the top price of 650gns. It went to J Fraser, of Nigg Station, Easter Ross.

Colin Slessor, deputy head of livestock, ANM, said: “Today’s sale of pedigree females saw a good, steady trade from start to finish, with demand strong for all breeds.

“Online bidding added power to the high clearance rate, resulting in good averages
across all sections.”

Averages

  • Eight Suffolk ewes £453.75; 33 Suffolk gimmers £1,165.15; 25 Suffolk ewe lambs £894.80; 12 Texel ewes £505.83; 61 Texel gimmers £894.20; 17 Texel ewe lambs £558.82; Four Dutch Spotted gimmers £875; 10 Dutch Spotted ewe lambs £523; Three Beltex ewe lambs £466.66; Four Blue Texel ewes £407.50; Three Blue Texel gimmers £420; Four Blue Texel ewe lambs £387.50; Three Badgerface gimmers £560.

Prizes

  • Texel (judge Robert Cockburn, Crieff) – single gimmer: 1 Kenny Pratt, Oldtown Farm, Peterculter 2 Robert Wilson, North Dorlaithers, Turriff 3 Robert Wilson, North Dorlaithers, Turriff. Single ewe lamb: 1 Robert Wilson, North Dorlaithers, Turriff 2 Gordon Gray, Sunnycroft, Lindean 3 Robert Wilson, North Dorlaithers, Turriff. Champion: Kenny Pratt, Oldtown Farm, Peterculter. Reserve: Robert Wilson, North Dorlaithers, Turriff.
  • Suffolk (judge Angus Brims, Bilbster) – single ewe: 1 Arran Donald, Auchry, Cuminestown 2 Arran Donald, Auchry, Cuminestown. Single gimmer: 1 G Stuart, Milltown of Birness, Ellon 2 Craig G Paterson, Cranna Bridge, Aberchirder 3 Stewart Lathangie, Pyestow Farm, Starr. Single ewe lamb: 1 Craig G Paterson, Cranna Bridge, Aberchirder 2 G Stuart, Milltown of Birness, Ellon 3 G Stuart, Milltown of Birness, Ellon. Champion: G Stuart, Milltown of Birness, Ellon. Reserve: Craig G Paterson, Cranna Bridge, Aberchirder.
  • Beltex (judge Anne MacPherson, Croy) – single gimmer: 1 Grant Dinnie, Bridgeton, Muir of Fowlis 2 JB Wilkie & Son, Whitestone, Skene 3 Grant Dinnie, Bridgeton, Muir of Fowlis. Single ewe lamb: 1 JB Wilkie & Son, Whitestone, Skene 2 Grant Dinnie, Bridgeton, Muir of Fowlis 3 Grant Dinnie, Bridgeton, Muir of Fowlis. Champion: Grant Dinnie, Bridgeton, Muir of Fowlis. Reserve: JB Wilkie & Son, Whitestone, Skene.
  • Blue Texel (judge Susan Smith, Kildrummy) – single ewe: 1 JB Wilkie & Son, Whitestone, Skene 2 B&S Scott, Odmoston, Laurencekirk 3 B&S Scott, Odmoston, Laurencekirk. Single gimmer: 1 B&S Scott, Odmoston, Laurencekirk 2 JB Wilkie & Son, Whitestone, Skene 3 B&S Scott, Odmoston, Laurencekirk. Single ewe lamb: 1 JB Wilkie & Son, Whitestone, Skene 2 G Troup, Shaggart, Sauchen 3 JB Wilkie & Son, Whitestone, Skene. Champion: JB Wilkie & Son, Whitestone, Skene.
  • Dutch Spotted – single ewe: 1 Laura Needham, Corrennie House, Sauchen 2 Laura Needham, Corrennie House, Sauchen. Single gimmer: 1 A Beattie and L Kennedy, Carlaustan, Kippen 2 A Beattie and L Kennedy, Carlaustan, Kippen 3 Laura Needham, Corrennie House, Sauchen. Single ewe lamb: 1 Isla French, Little Rowater, Cornhill 2 S&C Cooper, Forebogs of Knaven, Maud 3 Isla French, Little Rowater, Cornhill 4 A&J Budge, Knockglass Farm, Watten. Champion: A Beattie and L Kennedy, Carlaustan, Kippen. Reserve: Isla French, Little Rowater, Cornhill.

