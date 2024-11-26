Stuart Family’s Suffolks supreme at Aberdeen Christmas Classic

The Stuart family, of Milltown of Birness, near Ellon, grabbed top honours in a show and sale of pedigree female sheep at the start of the annual Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

Hosted by Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM) at Thainstone Exchange, near Inverurie, the sale saw a total of 192 sheep sold to new homes at an average of £807.37.

The Stuarts dominated the Suffolks, taking home the champion’s title and also achieving the best price of 5,200gns for their second-placed ewe lamb, sold to S Cobbald, of Sudbury.

Suffolk gimmer swaps one Cairness farm for another in 5,000gns deal struck at Aberdeen Christmas Classic

A Suffolk gimmer from Jimmy Douglas, Woodhead of Cairness, near Fraserburgh, achieved the second top price of 5,000gns.

She was purchased by fellow Buchan farmer David Moir, of Home Farm, Cairness.

But it was the gimmer sired by Sportsman 5 Star which took the champion’s title.

She was bought by judge Angus Brims, of Bilbster, near Wick, for 4,500gns – the sale’s second best price.

JC Innes, of Dunscroft, Huntly, achieved 2,800gns for a Suffolk gimmer sold to DWL Delday, of Quoybelloch, Deerness, Orkney.

And the reserve champion, a gimmer from Craig Paterson, of Cranna Bridge, Aberchirder, went to the judge for 2,200gns.

The first prize Suffolk ewe lamb also came from Craig Paterson, selling at 1,800gns to Messrs Goldie, of Dundonald.

In the Texel section, judged by Robert Cockburn, of Errol, Kenny Pratt, of Oldtown

Farm, Peterculter, Aberdeen, took the overall championship and top price of 3,000gns.

These were for a ewe, sired by Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants, which sold to J Green, of Keith.

Another of Kenny’s sheep, a gimmer, sold to Michael Mennie, of Peterculter, for 2,200gns.

And tapping out at 2,000gns was a gimmer from RH Wilson, of Turriff, which was

purchased by S Coghill, of Birsay, Orkney.

Another Texel gimmer, this time from DJ McKerrow, of Tarves, achieved 1,900gns, selling to G Gray, of Selkirk.

Three Texel gimmers from JC Innes, DJ McKerrow & Sons and K Pratt all sold for 1,600gns.

Classy Beltexes hit 750gns

Anne McPherson, of Blackford Farm, Croy, near Inverness, judged the Beltex classes.

She chose a gimmer from Grant Dinnie, of Bridgeton, Muir of Fowlis, near Alford, which went on to sell to Gary Morrison, of Keith, for the top price of 750gns.

In the Blue Texel section, the championship was awarded by judge Susan Smith, of Drumnahive, Kildrummy, to a ewe lamb, from JB Wilkie & Sons, of Braigiewell, Echt.

It sold for the top price of 650gns to J Swanson, of Calder, Thurso.

The Dutch Spotted top price was 1,400gns for A Beattie, of Kippen, near Stirling, for a gimmer selling to E Patterson, pf Mill of Delgaty, Turriff.

The Blue Faced Leicesters reached 1,050gns for a gimmer, from Matthew Seed, of Cuminestown, near Turriff, purchased by J Moir, from Kintore.

Forgie Badgerface sold for 650gns

Finally, the Badgerface section saw a gimmer from M Hanson, of Forgie, near Keith, sell for the top price of 650gns. It went to J Fraser, of Nigg Station, Easter Ross.

Colin Slessor, deputy head of livestock, ANM, said: “Today’s sale of pedigree females saw a good, steady trade from start to finish, with demand strong for all breeds.

“Online bidding added power to the high clearance rate, resulting in good averages

across all sections.”

Averages

Eight Suffolk ewes £453.75; 33 Suffolk gimmers £1,165.15; 25 Suffolk ewe lambs £894.80; 12 Texel ewes £505.83; 61 Texel gimmers £894.20; 17 Texel ewe lambs £558.82; Four Dutch Spotted gimmers £875; 10 Dutch Spotted ewe lambs £523; Three Beltex ewe lambs £466.66; Four Blue Texel ewes £407.50; Three Blue Texel gimmers £420; Four Blue Texel ewe lambs £387.50; Three Badgerface gimmers £560.

