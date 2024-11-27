Wilson Peters triumphs at Aberdeen Christmas Classic again

A Limousin cross heifer from Wilson Peters, of Cuilt Farmhouse, Monzie, near Crieff, was named overall champion at the Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

The popular annual event, organised by Aberdeen Northern Marts (ANM) and Aberdeen Fatstock Association, was held at Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie.

It attracted a strong lineup of quality prime and butchers’ animals from well-known consigners throughout Scotland.

Champion fetched £4,300 in Thainstone Centre sale ring

Taking the overall open championship, tapped out by judge Hugh Black, of Lanark, was a September 2022 heifer weighing 792kg (1,746lb).

The heifer is sired by Carmon Lionbar and out of a British Blue cross dam.

She sold for the Aberdeen Christmas Classic top price of £4,300 to Telinco Farms, Lockerbie.

It is the second year in a row Wilson has landed the overall champion’s prize in the Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

Last year he won with a 21-month-old Limousin cross heifer which had stood first in her class at LiveScot and was named first-prize lightweight heifer at the Highland Show.

£4,000 Espresso sold at Thainstone

The second top price of the day was reached by the Young Farmers’ overall champion, from Anna Fettes, Braes of Enzie.

Her March 2023-born Limousin cross heifer Espresso, scaling 646kg (1,424lbs), fetched £4,000 from Huntly butcher Forbes Raeburn.

The prize for overall butchers’ champion went to Harry Brown, of Auchmaliddie Mains, Maud, for a December 2022-born, home-bred Limousin cross heifer at 620kg (1,367lb).

It was bought by Kitson Butchers, of Hutton Rudby, North Yorkshire for £3,800.

The overall reserve champion’s title also went to the Brown Family, for a 664kg (1,464lb) home-bred Aberdeen-Angus cross heifer later sold to the judge for £3,400.

The Browns also took home the native heifer award.

Taking reserve in the Young Farmers’ section was Cally Harper, of Turriff, for a July 2021-born Limousin cross heifer.

Weighing 696kg (1,534lb), it sold to WTS Forsyth, of Peebles, for £3,000.

Prize-winning heifer bought for £2,900 by ‘Bruce of the Broch’

The next top price of £2,900, or £5 per kg, was paid for the Young Farmer’s unhaltered champion from Cally Harper, of Turriff, for a British Blue cross heifer scaling 584kg (1,287lb). It sold to “Bruce of the Broch”, of Fraserburgh.

Reserve butcher’s champion went to Sheep Park Farms, of Bridge of Marnoch, Huntly, for a May 2023-born Limousin cross heifer. It sold to John Scott Meat, of Paisley for £2,400.

Top gross for bullocks was £2,793 (£3.80 per kg) for a first prize Limousin steer scaling 738kg (1,627lb) in the Young Farmer’s section from Rachael Davidson, of Keith, which sold to Chapman Butchers, of Wishaw.

A 704kg (1,552lb) Limousin heifer from Emma Smith, of Kildrummy, was named open unhaltered champion. Reserve was a 660kg (1,455lb) Limousin cross heifer from J&J Watt, of Keith-hall.

Festive season cheer ‘in plentiful supply’ at Aberdeen Christmas Classic

ANM cull and prime cattle manager Tim McDonald said: “With Christmas cheer in plentiful supply, another… Classic was supported by our weekly local and national

buyers.

“It saw a total of 64 head of cattle, consisting of 41 heifers, selling to average 405.1p per kg, and 23 bullocks averaging 357.6p per kg.

“We are delighted that main sponsor RPD (Rapid Project Development) have confirmed they will continue their sponsorship at the 2025 show.”

Prizes