Aberdeen Christmas Classic: Perthshire showman wins top awards

The 43 heifers averaged 390.5ppkg and 20 bullocks cashed in at 345.7ppkg.

By Katrina Macarthur
Wilson Peters' overall champion sold for £4,800 to Kitson Butchers. Pictures by Ron Stephen.
Perthshire commercial cattle showman Wilson Peters dominated the proceedings at this year’s Aberdeen Christmas Classic held at Thainstone.

The two-day event, organised by Aberdeen and Northern Marts in conjunction with the Aberdeen Fatstock Association, and sponsored by Rapid Project Development (RPD) attracted a good crowd of spectators on both days.

Livestock producers from the north-east put on a show of quality for the respective judges, with 63 prime cattle and 104 pairs of prime lambs sold through the ring, mainly to butchers in time for the festive period.

Wilson, who is farm manager at the Cuilt, Monzie, near Crieff, is no stranger to the prize tickets and this year lifted the overall supreme honours in the open section and the butchers’ championship.

Scott Watson, left, bought the overall champion on behalf of Kitson Butchers, Yorkshire, pictured right with the champion animal and John Baynes.

The judge, Ryan Briggs of Briggy’s Quality Butchers in Jedburgh, said despite there being a smaller show of cattle forward, the quality was ”superb”.

He said: “The quality shone right through and the champion stood out from the start. Cattle were bigger and more extreme compared to the LiveScot event at Lanark, with 90% of them in the condition I was looking for.”

Taking overall champion and leading the trade at £4,800, was Wilson’s 21-month-old black Limousin cross heifer which stood first in her class at LiveScot and first prize lightweight heifer at the Highland Show.

She was bred by the Livingstons, Kirtlevane, Gretna, but was bought in Carlisle from John and Craig Robertson, Newton of Logierait, who previously purchased her and her Limousin cross mother as a cow and calf outfit.

Scaling 620kg, she is by Uptonley Living the Dream, and was knocked down to Scott Watson on behalf of BT Kitson Butchers, Hutton Rudby, Yarm, North Yorkshire.

The butchers’ champion from Wilson sold for £3,800 to Fraserburgh butcher, Alistair Bruce of Bruce of The Broch.

The butchers’ champion from Wilson Peters made £3,800 to Bruce of The Broch Butchers, Fraserburgh.

This was a home-bred 14-month-old Limousin cross heifer by the 8,000gns Carmon Lionbar, which has bred a string of prize winners for the Monzie herd including the home-bred champion at LiveScot.

She is bred out of a home-bred Limousin cross dam and picked up several first prizes throughout the summer.

The Robertsons of Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, stood reserve overall with their champion bullock named Maui.

This 21-month-old Limousin cross bagged several top prizes for the family last year including champion baby beef at the Agri Expo and reserve champion in the calves at LiveScot and Stars of the Future.

Securing first prize wins this summer, he is by the 10,000gns Homebyres Nistleroy, which Michael purchased at Stirling in 2018 when he placed him intermediate champion.

The reserve overall champion from the Robertsons sold for £3,000 to main sponsors RPD.

Weighing 734kg, he sold for £3,000 to the main sponsors of the event, brothers John-Paul and James Duxbury, of RPD, Cowley Farm, Rothienorman.

Anna Fettes from Braes of Enzie, Buckie, went one better than last year, taking the supreme Young Farmers’ championship honours on Monday evening.

Selling for £3,000 to John Carlisle of Border Meats, Lockerbie, was her 644kg, 18-month-old Limousin cross heifer bought in the spring from the Greenlaws, of Balgairn, Ballater.

The reserve butchers’ champion from Harry Brown and family, Auchmaliddie Mains, Maud, sold for £2,600 to John Scott Meats, Paisley.

This 580kg 29-month-old Limousin cross heifer named Izzy, was bought as a calf from Harry’s sister Lorna Beaton, South Auchmaliddie.

On just her first outing, she is by the stock bull Livet Max, which was bought at Thainstone.

The reserve honours in the Young Farmers’ section went to Cally Harper, Turriff, who is niece of Angus Greenlaw, Sheep Park Farm, Bridge of Marnoch.

Selling for £2,700 to Bowland Foods, Preston, was her 696kg, 28-month-old Limousin cross heifer bred by Louie George, Parrock, Rothiemay.

The second prize to the champion from Blair Duffton, Huntly, sold for 610p per kg or £4,026 to Sunnyhill Farms, Turriff.

This was 664kg 19-month-old Limousin cross heifer Candy Floss, bought from breeders John and Craig Robertson, when she stood heifer champion at the Spring Show.

Harry Brown’s champion Aberdeen-Angus, a 604kg home-bred heifer, made 410p per kg or £2,460 to Forbes Raeburn Butchers, Huntly, while his unhaltered champion, made 405p per kg or £2,308.50 to the judge Ryan Briggs.

