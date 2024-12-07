Shetlander Erin Gibson combines nursery work with crofting life

Every month, we catch up with a member of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC). This time we hear from Erin Gibson, of Shetland Young Farmers.

What’s your background?

I grew up on our family croft in Burra, Shetland, with my parents and older brother.

We have a mix of breeding sheep – Shetland, Shetland cross Cheviots and, more recently, pure-bred North Country Cheviots, as well as Aberdeen-Angus cows.

What do you do for an occupation?

I studied for an early learning and childcare HNC at Shetland College UHI (University of the Highlands and Islands).

I have worked as a practitioner in a nursery for Shetland Islands Council, since graduating, for almost eight years now.

My parents, my brother and I all have full time jobs, so it means weekends are always busy and we often have late nights working on the croft. Winter makes things more difficult as we are so limited with daylight hours.

I am very lucky to have school holidays off, so I lamb my pure-breds along with some cross sheep early in the Easter holidays.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or have you been previously?

I am currently treasurer of Shetland Young Farmers, having been chairperson for two years and secretary the two years before that.

Regionally, I have sat on the north committee since we formed as a club in 2019.

And nationally, I was part of the communications and marketing committee in 2022 and 2023.

This year I am part of the international travel committee, which I am particularly enjoying.

Why did you join Young Farmers?

I remember going along to our first meeting in 2019 thinking it would be a great way of making friends with like-minded folk, having some time to socialise, share ideas and have fun.

Growing up, my friends weren’t involved in farming and they never really understood what it was like, so I felt this was something I would enjoy and get a lot out of.

I joined the committee that helped form Shetland Young Farmers Club, and I am passionate about seeing it progress and be something for young folk that brings us together.

Crofting and farming can be such a lonely environment, especially in such a quiet rural place like Shetland.

Having a safe space to go, meet friends, share ideas as well as struggles, but also to have fun is so valuable.

We’ve built our own network, and we learn, have a laugh and help each other. I’m grateful and proud of that.

What has been your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far?

Picking one moment is too hard – there are so many amazing memories.

But one which comes to mind straight away has to be the Royal Highland Show 2022, where we won club of the year.

We had put in so much hard work and effort to make it all happen.

Hearing our name being called out and the cheers erupting is something I’ll never forget.

Off on the road to Morocco

On a more personal level, I must also mention Morocco.

I was lucky enough to go on the SAYFC group travel trip to Morocco this year.

Travelling to Africa with eight people I didn’t know wasn’t something I ever thought I would do but I couldn’t have asked for a better group of folk to see it all with.

Being immersed into the Moroccan culture was an experience I will never forget, from the blue city of Chefchaouen to the bustling streets of Fes and Marrakesh, experiencing a hammam (steam bath) and even holding a snake.

We finished our journey with a hot air balloon trip over the desert.

This truly was a trip of a lifetime and one I definitely wouldn’t have had if it wasn’t for SAYFC.

Your favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar?

It has to be lambing and calving, in spring. There’s just something so rewarding about seeing new life come onto the croft.

Lighter mornings and longer days help to make all the hard work worth it.

I just love seeing the lambs jumping and dancing around in their groups along the fence lines, hills and crubs. It always puts a smile on my face.

If you could change something in the world, what would it be?

I would love to see more agricultural and rural based education in schools.

This would allow children to learn about the importance of farming and its future, as well as the importance of supporting and buying local.

Also about making the most of what we have, especially in a rural island community like Shetland.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life?

Young Farmers has honestly made such a huge impact on my life.

It has allowed me to meet folk who I now consider friends, not only here in Shetland but from all over Scotland.

Growing up I was quite quiet socially, but my time as Shetland Young Farmers chairperson allowed me to be much more confident.

It pushed me out of my comfort zone, while also helping my public speaking and organisational skills.

I had to plan events, lead meetings and make speeches at two of our dinner dances.

And I spoke in front of more than 130 people each year, which I would previously never have dreamt of doing.

Young Farmers has provided me with so many opportunities and experiences I will forever be thankful and grateful for. I am proud to be a Young Farmer.

What are your life ambitions?

I would love to do more travelling and see more of the world. Life’s too short to sit around and not see what else is out there.

I would also like to take on my own land and continue to grow my own flock.

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC?

I would encourage anyone to join the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs.

It doesn’t matter if you live on a farm or have never been to one, there truly is something for everybody.

Activities range from games nights to farm tours, stock judging to cooking competitions, sports nights to car treasure hunts, and everything in between.

Young Farmers is like a big family; you’ll meet amazing people who will become friends locally, nationally and even all over the world.

If you’re thinking about going to a meeting, joining a committee, competing at an event, or applying for a trip, do it. What have you got to lose?