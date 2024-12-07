Community Fund helps revitalise historical baths project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Community Fund helps revitalise historical baths project

Bon Accord Heritage was one of our five chosen charities.

By Jenna Scott
Bon Accord Heritage is one of our five charity partners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Generous Press and Journal readers are helping preserve a major piece of the north-east’s heritage by supporting a conservation group.

A total of £25,249.95 has been donated to Bon Accord Heritage’s Save Bon Accord Baths campaign through The P&J Community Fund.

The charity’s goal is to reopen the Bon Accord Baths in Aberdeen after the Art Deco indoor swimming pool fell into serious disrepair.

The money received from our fund is allowing the group to carry out essential maintenance on the path to achieving its goal.

And campaigners have hailed The Press and Journal for highlighting their crusade.

Steven Cooper accepted the cheque. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Bruce Strachan, of Bon Accord Heritage, said: “It’s been great being one of the P&J Community Fund partners this year.

“Save Bon Accord Baths has really benefited from this initiative.

“I think what the P&J has been able to do is allow us to reach us to people who maybe aren’t so active on social media, or are now just realising there is a campaign to save the baths.

“Being nominated as one of the charities has been fantastic.”

Mr Strachan added: “We have used the funding as unrestricted funds.

“A lot of our funding is usually restricted to certain parts of the project so this has allowed us to really keep up with the maintenance of the building, keeping it safe, keeping it wind-tight and water-tight, but it’s also allowed us to do other repairs to the fabric of the building and think about other ways we can use the building and get the public in more.”

Additionally, the team has used the P&J Community Fund cash to update its website and install a ramp to the front of the building with plans to expand facilities in order to host public events.

The category B-listed Art Deco baths on Justice Mill Lane is one of the few remaining swimming pools of its types in Scotland.

Bon Accord Heritage was formed in response to its closure following careful study which revealed the city’s support, need and want for the historical site to be restored.

The charity was also able to receive Aberdeen City Council’s formal approval of a motion supporting the restoration of the baths and pledging its support in accessing funding.

In 2020, Bon Accord Heritage was granted a licence to occupy the baths and start a programme of open days and events which raised awareness and allowed the public to access the historic site while the project was progressing.

The charity plans to provide a number of additional complementary services within the building, making better use of previously unutilised spaces.

Bon Accord Heritage was one of our five charity partners (L-R) Steven Cooper, Craig Walker and Bruce Strachan.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

In 2023, this newspaper marked its 275th year of serving communities across the north and north-east by launching the P&J Community Fund.

We revealed on Monday how our generous army of readers and local businesses helped raise more than £126,000 this year for our five charity partners – Friends of Anchor, Save Bon Accord Baths, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), SurfABLE Scotland and Munlochy Animal Aid.

Now the search is on for two new charity partners for the next two years.

Charities have until midnight on Monday December 16 to nominate themselves to be in with a chance of becoming The P&J Community Fund partners for the next two years

Organisations can apply online here.

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, said: “We’re looking forward to finding our new charity partners who we’ll work with over the next two years to help promote the great work they do and raise as much money as possible.

Conversation