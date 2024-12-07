What are we all having for Christmas dinner?

Christmas dinner plates will be piled as high as ever in many UK households this year, despite cost pressures, according to AHDB.

And the food supply chain levy group has predicted a stampede for pigs in blankets and an air fryer frenzy in the run-up to the big day.

AHDB, which stands for Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, represents the farmers, growers and others helping to put food on our plates throughout the year.

It teamed up with pollster YouGov to gathered data from consumers on their Christmas food plans and mealtime preferences.

And the results suggest retail demand will outstrip 2023.

Home is where the heart is

But one-fifth (20%) of survey respondents planned to eat out less this month.

Nine in 10 (90%) want to enjoy Christmas dinner in their own homes, or those of a family member or friend.

While some traditions remain unshakeable, other Christmas food trends may look a bit different in 2024, AHDB said.

Emma Wantling, retail and consumer insight manager for the group added: “In recent years, purse strings were tightened and some shoppers had to choose between perceived ‘non-essential’ options like stuffing and pigs in blankets, instead of getting both.

“However, as we head into the 2024 festive season, the number of consumers who are concerned about the cost-of-living crisis has fallen and we predict Christmas plates will be piled high.”

Pigs in blankets are ‘essential’ item

More than half (58%) of consumers in the AHDB/YouGov study said pigs in blankets were an essential part of their big day – just as important as the stuffing and sprouts.

And nearly two-fifths (38%) of consumers think a cheese board is key to festive celebrations, with Brie, Cheddar and Blue Stilton named as the most preferred varieties.

A sign cost-of living concerns are starting to fade is that, while turkey will likely remain the most popular meat option, followed by gammon and beef, more than one-quarter of consumers in the study are planning to enjoy multiple meat options on Christmas Day.

One in 10 (10%) of those surveyed said they were planning to have three meat options.

Some cooking methods are changing.

One in four of those questioned plan to use an air fryer to cook all or part of their Christmas meal.

Meat of all types is the most likely part of the Christmas dinner to be cooked in the air fryer.

Of those who plan to use an air fryer, more than half (57%) plan to use one to cook their Christmas meat.

This was closely followed by roast potatoes at 53%.

Emma said: “The need for consumer convenience does not just apply to the cooking.

“We predict online shopping will take a big chunk of the retail spend.”

Citing Institute of Grocery Distribution data, AHDB said more than two-fifths (43%) of consumers planned to do their Christmas shopping in one big hit. And the group predicted the Sunday and Monday before the big day will be the busiest shopping days.