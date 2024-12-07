What are we all having for Christmas dinner?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What are we all having for Christmas dinner?

Some traditions remain unshakeable but cooking methods are changing.

By Keith Findlay
Pigs in blankets
Pigs in blankets are a "must have" for many of us. Image: Shutterstock

Christmas dinner plates will be piled as high as ever in many UK households this year, despite cost pressures, according to AHDB.

And the food supply chain levy group has predicted a stampede for pigs in blankets and an air fryer frenzy in the run-up to  the big day.

AHDB, which stands for Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, represents the farmers, growers and others helping to put food on our plates throughout the year.

It teamed up with pollster YouGov to gathered data from consumers on their Christmas food plans and mealtime preferences.

And the results suggest retail demand will outstrip 2023.

Home is where the heart is

But one-fifth (20%) of survey respondents planned to eat out less this month.

Nine in 10 (90%) want to enjoy Christmas dinner in their own homes, or those of a family member or friend.

Family Christmas dinner
AHDB’s study shows we mostly prefer eating at home at Christmas. Image: Shutterstock

While some traditions remain unshakeable, other Christmas food trends may look a bit different in 2024, AHDB said.

Emma Wantling, retail and consumer insight manager for the group added: “In recent years, purse strings were tightened and some shoppers had to choose between perceived ‘non-essential’ options like stuffing and pigs in blankets, instead of getting both.

“However, as we head into the 2024 festive season, the number of consumers who are concerned about the cost-of-living crisis has fallen and we predict Christmas plates will be piled high.”

Pigs in blankets are ‘essential’ item

More than half (58%) of consumers in the AHDB/YouGov study said pigs in blankets were an essential part of their big day – just as important as the stuffing and sprouts.

And nearly two-fifths (38%) of consumers think a cheese board is key to festive celebrations, with Brie, Cheddar and Blue Stilton named as the most preferred varieties.

We predict Christmas plates will be piled high.” Emma Wantling, AHDB

A sign cost-of living concerns are starting to fade is that, while turkey will likely remain the most popular meat option, followed by gammon and beef, more than one-quarter of consumers in the study are planning to enjoy multiple meat options on Christmas Day.

One in 10 (10%) of those surveyed said they were planning to have three meat options.

Traditional Christmas dinner with all the trimmings.
Traditional Christmas dinner with all the trimmings. Image: Shutterstock

Some cooking methods are changing.

One in four of those questioned plan to use an air fryer to cook all or part of their Christmas meal.

Air fryer in kitchen
Air fryers will be helping with Christmas dinner in many UK households this year. Image: Shutterstock

Meat of all types is the most likely part of the Christmas dinner to be cooked in the air fryer.

Of those who plan to use an air fryer, more than half (57%) plan to use one to cook their Christmas meat.

This was closely followed by roast potatoes at 53%.

Emma said: “The need for consumer convenience does not just apply to the cooking.

We predict online shopping will take a big chunk of the retail spend.”

Citing Institute of Grocery Distribution data, AHDB said more than two-fifths (43%) of consumers planned to do their Christmas shopping in one big hit. And the group predicted the Sunday and Monday before the big day will be the busiest shopping days.

