EVERY Highland League and Cup game previewed: Quarter-finals take centre stage with Buckie Thistle in last chance silverware saloon; Reaction and report as Banks o’ Dee beat Brechin

Andrew MacAskill has called on Buckie Thistle to keep their hopes of success this season alive by progressing in the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

The Jags are set to tackle Fraserburgh in the quarter-final of the competition at Victoria Park today, although the forecast of strong winds could interfere with this afternoon’s fixtures.

Buckie were knocked out of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield on Wednesday, losing 5-4 to Hermes after being 4-0 up.

With the Breedon Highland League champions sitting 10th in the table midfielder MacAskill knows the League Cup is their last shot at silverware this term.

The 32-year-old said: “Wednesday is the worst result I’ve had in my career because we were playing a team from a level below, we were 4-0 up and we ended up losing.

“The players on the pitch should never have let that happen and as players we take responsibility for that.

“We need to try to put things right and this is a really big game because we need to keep our season going in the Highland League Cup.

“Our league campaign has been poor and this cup is the last chance for us to have success this season.

“We need to make sure we’re at it against Fraserburgh, it’s important we get through to give us something to play for.”

Cowie focusing on Broch’s ‘bread and butter’

Fraserburgh are on a high after being drawn with Rangers in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

But Broch boss Mark Cowie is eager to focus on trying to land the Highland League Cup, which is the one tournament at Highland League level he has yet to win as manager.

He added: “The Rangers tie will be brilliant when it arrives, but this is what we’re here for, this is our bread and butter.

“Scottish Cup runs are a great bonus, but these competitions are what we work hard for every season.

“The Highland League Cup is the only competition a lot of the players haven’t won and I haven’t won it as a manager so I want to do well in it.

“We’ve won and lost at Buckie this season and we know how dangerous they are.

“I’m looking forward to getting our boys back on the pitch and seeing how we are after the Annan game last weekend.

“I thought we were excellent against Annan so hopefully we can continue that.”

The draw for the semi-finals of the Highland League Cup will take place at Victoria Park at 5.15pm and will be streamed live on the R Davidson (Banchory) Facebook page.

Vale look to take second chance to seal semi spot

Jamie MacLellan wants Deveronvale to grasp their chance to reach the semi-final of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup after a near miss in another competition.

The Banffers face Huntly at Christie Park in the quarter-final of the League Cup this afternoon after being defeated in the last eight of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield by Turriff United on Tuesday.

Vale have reached only one semi-final in the last five seasons and MacLellan, who can play in defence or midfield, appreciates the significance of this fixture.

The 20-year-old said: “When you have the chance to get to a semi-final and don’t manage to get through it’s disappointing.

“But we’ve got another chance with this game and it’s good to have another cup game straightaway to try to bounce back in.

“It would be a big thing for the club to get through. When the new management team came in and new players came in during the summer it was to try to get the club back towards challenging for trophies.

“This is a massive opportunity and it’s the last cup we’re still in so we’re eager to progress in the competition and secure a semi-final spot.

“Getting to cup finals is what we want to try to do and if we could get past Huntly that would get us a step closer.”

Black and Golds up for the cup

Huntly have already reached the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final this term and boss Colin Charlesworth is aiming to have success in this tournament, which they have struggled in during recent times.

He added: “We haven’t reached the semi-final of this competition since 2008.

“Over the last couple of years we’ve chipped away at a different milestones and records and this would be another good one to tick off.

“We’ve been to one final this season and we’d love to get to another one.

“The players go into every game confident that they can put in a good performance and win the game.

“They put that expectation on themselves and in a one-off game we fancy our chances against anyone.”

Brora and Formartine ready to do battle again

Tony Dingwall wants Brora Rangers to challenge on all fronts as they try to make it a hat-trick of victories against Formartine United.

The sides clash at Dudgeon Park in the quarter-final of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup this afternoon.

The Cattachs have already recorded wins against the Pitmedden side in the Breedon Highland League and Scottish Cup this season.

Brora are enjoying a fine campaign, they are second in the league and have also claimed the North of Scotland Cup.

But attacker Dingwall is taking nothing for granted and said: “Formartine put you under pressure, put a lot of balls into your box and it’s hard to play against.

“It’s always a tough game whenever we play Formartine and the strong wind that’s due may make it even more difficult.

“It’s a big game for us, at the start of the season the gaffer sets various objectives and winning this cup is one of them so that’s what we’ll look to try to do.

“We want to do well in every competition and keep our momentum going.”

Shoot-out star aims for another semi-final

Goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald was Formartine’s hero as they reached the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final earlier this week and the custodian is eager to try to progress in another competition.

Macdonald’s shoot-out save from Callum Duncan secured a victory on penalties for United against Inverurie Locos on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old is preparing for another potentially tight tussle against Brora in the Highland League Cup.

Macdonald said: “To contribute to the team getting through by making a save in a shoot-out is a great feeling for a goalkeeper so it was good to do that against Inverurie.

“We want the club to be in semi-finals and finals competing for trophies and now we’ve got the opportunity to reach another semi-final.

“Brora are a top side and we know how hard it will be. However, we also back ourselves and we’re confident in our own ability.

“Hopefully it won’t go to penalties again, but if it does I’ll be ready for it.”

News from around the Highland League

There are also three Breedon Highland League games this afternoon. Strathspey Thistle are missing Paul Brindle and Jamie Calder for Keith’s visit to Seafield Park, which is a 2pm kick-off.

The Maroons are without Craig Gill, Jake Stewart, Jamie Milne and Callum Robertson.

Wick Academy are without Graeme Williamson, Owen Harrold, Alan Hughes and Ross Gunn for the Harmsworth Park meeting with Turriff United. Kade Mahoney, Andrew Watt, Jack McKenzie and Max Foster are out for the visitors.

Clachnacuddin face Lossiemouth at Grant Street Park. Saul Phimister could make his Coasters debut having been out with a knee injury since the start of the season.

Banks o’ Dee 3-0 Brechin City

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson was thrilled to beat Brechin City for the first time as they progressed to the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup semi-finals.

The Aberdeen outfit triumphed 3-0 against the Hedgemen in this quarter-final tie at Spain Park thanks to strikes from Max Alexander, Michael Philipson and a Lewis Martin own goal.

In five previous meetings between the clubs Brechin had won three with the other two encounters ending in draws.

Dee prevailed on this occasion to reach the last four. The semi-final ties will be played on Saturday March 1 with the draw set to take place today at 5.15pm at Buckie Thistle’s Victoria Park.

Lawson said: “It was good to get that win against Brechin, that was the backstory really, the main priority was progressing in the cup and we’ve done that.

“Scoring three goals and keeping a clean sheet was good and credit to the boys for that.

“We make no secret that we want to win trophies, we’re pleased to get through and we’ll see what happens in the draw.

“The conditions were awful, but the boys played them really well. Although Brechin had a few opportunities in the first half I don’t think Daniel Hoban had a save to make in the second half.”

Match action

In challenging conditions Brechin had the first chance in the fifth minute, but Scott Logan blazed over from 15 yards with the goal gaping.

Midway through the first period City’s Craig Tosh knocked the ball wide when sliding in to reach Jason Selbie’s short pass back to goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

Dee’s first decent opening had come a couple of minutes earlier with Andy Hunter heading Liam Duell’s cross from the right straight at goalkeeper Isaac Carmody.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 36th minute. Alexander’s curling cross from the left flank swirled into the net off the right post with the help of the wind.

Philipson and Hunter both tried to get a touch on the ball, but neither did. A minute later Alexander fired wide from the left side of the penalty area.

In the 57th minute Banks o’ Dee doubled their lead when Duell crossed from the right and Philipson picked out the top left corner with an excellent finish from the edge of the box.

Sheridan debuts

A comeback from Brechin never looked particularly likely and they lost Ewan Loudon and Marc Scott to injury, which led to new signing Cillian Sheridan making his debut off the bench.

On 77 minutes Dee notched their third. Alexander’s low delivery from the left was parried by Carmody, Hunter’s follow-up header also hit the goalkeeper, then bounced off the unfortunate Martin and into the net.

Brechin boss Patrick Cregg said: “The positive was that in the first half we nullified them to few attempts on our goal, the negative was that in the second half we didn’t work their goalkeeper.

“Once we lost the second goal it was game over. Marc coming off was precautionary, Ewan thinks it’s an impact injury just above his knee, hopefully over the weekend we’ll get a bit more clarity on it.”