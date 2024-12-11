£1.5 million-plus venison deal for north firm Ardgay Game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

£1.5 million-plus venison deal for north firm Ardgay Game

It joins Dundee-based Highland Game as a Forestry Land Scotland partner.

By Keith Findlay
Red deer in the Highlands
Deer from across the HIghlands will be processed by Ardgay Game under a new contract from Forestry and Land Scotland. Image: Robert Seitz/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

Highlands firm Ardgay Game has secured the final contract, worth more than £1.5 million for processing deer culled by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

Ardgay, based in Bonar Bridge, joins Dundee firm Highland Game as an FLS partner.

Highland Game processes the deer carcasses from nine other areas around Scotland.

Ardgay is run by chief executive Ruaridh Waugh, whose parents, Les and Lesley Waugh, founded the business more than 40 years ago.

£1m recently invested in expanding Ardgay Game’s processing capacity

The company recently completed a £1m infrastructure investment which paved the way for a 37% increase in deer processing capacity.

Its new FLS contract is worth nearly £306,000 annually over five years starting from April 2025.

Ardgay plans to create two full-time and nine seasonal jobs.

Ardgay Game in Bonar Bridge
Ardgay Game in Bonar Bridge. Image: Google Street View

Ruaridh Waugh said: “This partnership with Forestry and Land Scotland marks an exciting new chapter for Ardgay Game.

“We’re honoured to work alongside Highland Game, a long-standing leader in the venison industry, as we both champion the growth of sustainable, high-quality Scottish venison.”

He added: “With growing consumer awareness around health, sustainability and low-carbon food choices, wild Scottish venison is perfectly positioned to meet these trends.

“We look forward to collaborating across the industry to realise its full potential and help put Scottish venison at the forefront of sustainable eating.”

Forestry Land Scotland highlights cost benefits of having north partner

FLS said having a partner in the Highlands would help keep transportation and other costs as low as possible, while also reducing carbon emissions.

Anton Watson, the quango’s head of wildlife management, added: “Deer management is fundamentally important for our woodland creation and habitat conservation work.

“An important aspect of that is having the necessary, behind-the-scenes infrastructure in place to help us get Scottish venison to market and on to people’s plates.

Ardgay Game is excellently placed to work with us in the north of Scotland.”

A Highland Game venison burger
A Highland Game venison burger. Image: Highland Game

Boosted by higher levels of uptake in sectors including schools, hospitals, the armed services and others, Highland Game has grown staff numbers by 30% over the past five years to meet the growing demand for venison.

Highland Game managing director Christian Nissen said greater collaboration in supply and customer partnerships were key to driving growth in the Scottish venison industry.

Highland Game managing director Christian Nissen.
Highland Game managing director Christian Nissen. Image: Highland Game

Mr Nissen added: “Ardgay Game’s long-term commitment to sustainability, quality and operational efficiencies are geared towards better serving the marketplace.

“We very much welcome them to the fold.

Read more: Why this former Highland shooting estate is transforming into a future wildlife haven

“Scotland has an opportunity to tap into a fantastic natural resource and, through providing a top quality product that is the basis for market-leading, convenient and low-carbon meal solutions, help to realise the full potential that venison offers.

“With sustainable investment to drive greater efficiencies and more of the highly skilled staff needed to drive innovation, there are great commercial opportunities to be seized.”

Conversation