Farming Gallery: Young farmers’ Christmas tractor run raises funds for charity The East Aberdeenshire District of Young Farmers' annual event started in Fraserburgh. East Aberdeenshire District of Young Farmers Annual Christmas Tractor Run. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Jamie Sinclair December 15 2024, 5:44 pm December 15 2024, 5:44 pm Share Gallery: Young farmers’ Christmas tractor run raises funds for charity Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6649358/gallery-east-aberdenshire-christmas-tractor-run/ Copy Link 0 comment The East Aberdeenshire District of Young Farmers’ Annual Christmas Tractor Run was a dazzling sight, with flocks of farmers bringing their decorated vehicles to join the festive parade. Funds raised from the event today went to support the work of Aberdeenshire charity Friends of Anchor. In appreciation for their participation, the farmers were treated to a complimentary fish supper. The tractors gathered at the Gray and Adams car park in Fraserburgh for registration at 3pm, before setting off at 4pm. The parade passed through Strichen, Maud, New Deer, and Cumniestown, before culminating at Turriff United Football Ground at 6pm. Our photographer Kenny Elrick was on hand to capture the festive action. East Aberdeenshire District of Young Farmers Annual Christmas Tractor Run. Nice robin decorations on the top of the tractor bonnet. Arlene Gallier, Greig Christie and Blair Christie. All Proceeds are being donated to Friends Of Anchor. Ian Partridge and Jacob Bruce, 14. Edan, 13 sitting in the tractor, and Robert Bruce. Brodie, 10, and Craig Grant. A fantastic turnout for the tractor run. Joanne Poyser and Milly Poyser. An interesting use of a pallet. Flynn Leslie and Callum Webster. Charlie Laird in front of his tractor. Sam Davidson and Logan Gerrard. All lined up and ready to go. Interesting displays on the tractors this year. Found Santa! All wrapped up in fairy lights. The Tractor Run hits the streets! As it gets darker the lights become more visible and festive! Crowds lined the streets to see the lit up tractors. Nice wheels! The parade passed through Strichen, Maud, New Deer, and Cumniestown, before culminating at Turriff United Football Ground. A family-friendly event for all to see. Another successful tractor run for 2024!
Conversation