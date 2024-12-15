Gallery: Young farmers’ Christmas tractor run raises funds for charity

The East Aberdeenshire District of Young Farmers’ Annual Christmas Tractor Run was a dazzling sight, with flocks of farmers bringing their decorated vehicles to join the festive parade.

Funds raised from the event today went to support the work of Aberdeenshire charity Friends of Anchor.

In appreciation for their participation, the farmers were treated to a complimentary fish supper.

The tractors gathered at the Gray and Adams car park in Fraserburgh for registration at 3pm, before setting off at 4pm.

The parade passed through Strichen, Maud, New Deer, and Cumniestown, before culminating at Turriff United Football Ground at 6pm.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was on hand to capture the festive action.