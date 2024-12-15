Gallery: Young farmers’ Christmas tractor run raises funds for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Gallery: Young farmers’ Christmas tractor run raises funds for charity

The East Aberdeenshire District of Young Farmers' annual event started in Fraserburgh.

East Aberdeenshire District of Young Farmers Annual Christmas Tractor Run. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
East Aberdeenshire District of Young Farmers Annual Christmas Tractor Run. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Jamie Sinclair

The East Aberdeenshire District of Young Farmers’ Annual Christmas Tractor Run was a dazzling sight, with flocks of farmers bringing their decorated vehicles to join the festive parade.

Funds raised from the event today went to support the work of Aberdeenshire charity Friends of Anchor.

In appreciation for their participation, the farmers were treated to a complimentary fish supper.

The tractors gathered at the Gray and Adams car park in Fraserburgh for registration at 3pm, before setting off at 4pm.

The parade passed through Strichen, Maud, New Deer, and Cumniestown, before culminating at Turriff United Football Ground at 6pm.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was on hand to capture the festive action.

East Aberdeenshire District of Young Farmers Annual Christmas Tractor Run.
Nice robin decorations on the top of the tractor bonnet.
Arlene Gallier, Greig Christie and Blair Christie.
All Proceeds are being donated to Friends Of Anchor.
Ian Partridge and Jacob Bruce, 14.
Edan, 13 sitting in the tractor, and Robert Bruce.
Brodie, 10, and Craig Grant.
A fantastic turnout for the tractor run.
Joanne Poyser and Milly Poyser.
An interesting use of a pallet.
Flynn Leslie and Callum Webster.
Charlie Laird in front of his tractor.
Sam Davidson and Logan Gerrard.
All lined up and ready to go.
Interesting displays on the tractors this year.
Found Santa!
All wrapped up in fairy lights.
The Tractor Run hits the streets!
As it gets darker the lights become more visible and festive!
Crowds lined the streets to see the lit up tractors.
Nice wheels!
The parade passed through Strichen, Maud, New Deer, and Cumniestown, before culminating at Turriff United Football Ground.
A family-friendly event for all to see.
Another successful tractor run for 2024!

Conversation